Ottawa's key COVID-19 indicators continue positive trend

Ottawa is again reporting relatively few new cases of COVID-19, as other key indicators continue to trend in the right direction.

Ottawa Public Health logged 22 new cases Wednesday, and declared 71 more cases resolved. Two more long-term care home residents have died, bringing the city's death toll to 363.

Ottawa's seven-day rolling average of newly confirmed cases, which smoothes out spikes and gullies in daily counts, has remained relatively steady for more than a week. The level of coronavirus found in Ottawa's wastewater has also remained stable.

At the same time, the percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive has dropped to 2.2 per cent, and the number of people infected by each confirmed case has also dipped.

The number of patients being treated for COVID-19 in Ottawa hospitals has dropped to 43, including four in intensive care. One week ago, 58 patients were being treated.

On Tuesday, the city's medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches said those positive trends should continue as long as residents continue to follow public health rules and recommendations.

A total of 7,990 Ottawa residents have now tested positive for COVID-19, including 411 known active cases and 7,216 resolved cases. The number of active cases hasn't been that low since early September.

OPH is reporting a new outbreak at Cedarview Middle School, and has declared another outbreak at St. Mother Theresa High School over. There are active outbreaks at nine long-term care homes, six schools and two hospital wards.

Health officials in Quebec are reporting 60 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths in the Outaouais, one of the worst days for that region.