40 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa, 48 in less populous Outaouais

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) logged 40 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, while marking 57 more cases resolved, lowering the number of known active cases in the city to 347.

Both that number and the rolling average of new cases have returned to levels unseen since mid-September.

OPH also reported the death of another resident at a long-term care home where an outbreak has been declared, bringing the city's death toll to 367.

More than sixty per cent of the city's latest cases are people under the age of 40.

A total of 8,212 Ottawa residents have now tested positive for COVID-19. The vast majority of those cases — 7,498 — are considered resolved.

In the Outaouais, which has about one-third of Ottawa's population, 48 more people have tested positive for COVID-19. The region is now averaging 39 new cases a day.

More than 85 per cent of the cases in western Quebec are in Gatineau, currently a red zone on the province's pandemic scale. With 42 patients curently in hospital, the Outaouais is outpacing Ottawa in that category as well.

Thirty patients are currently being treated for COVID-19 in Ottawa hospitals, including two in intensive care.

An outbreak is over at École élémentaire catholique des Pionniers, leaving active outbreaks at four schools, nine long-term care homes and one hospital in Ottawa.

Elsewhere, an outbreak at École secondaire publique L'Héritage in Cornwall, Ont., has also ended, the last COVID-19 outbreak at an eastern Ontario school outside Ottawa.

Colour by numbers

Among the key indicators that could allow Ottawa to move from orange to yellow on Ontario's pandemic scale:

The per-capita rate of COVID-19 sits at 24.6, just below the orange zone threshold of 25.

The test positivity rate is 1.8 per cent; the yellow zone threshold is 1.2 per cent.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) has moved from orange to the less severe yellow, while the health unit covering the Kingston, Ont., area went from green to yellow.

The rest of eastern Ontario is green, the lowest level on the province's pandemic scale.