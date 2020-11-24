COVID-19 deaths, infections mount in western Quebec

A nurse opens a test kit as she prepares for a demonstration of a drive-thru COVID-19 testing centre at the National Arts Centre garage in Ottawa on Nov, 18, 2020. Another testing site is opening Tuesday at the McNabb Recreation Centre. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

Five more people have died of COVID-19 in western Quebec as that region's deadliest month of the pandemic continues.

Another 64 Outaouais residents have tested positive for the illness, the province said Tuesday.

Thirty-three western Quebec residents have died from COVID-19 in November alone, nearing Ottawa's 38, despite having about one-third of its population.

Along with new cases, known active cases and hospitalizations in western Quebec are also eclipsing Ottawa's totals.

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) logged 19 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death on Tuesday, while declaring 42 more cases resolved. The city's newest cases are more or less split between people over and under 40.

A total of 8,231 Ottawa residents have tested positive for COVID-19, the vast majority of those cases — 7,540 — now resolved. The number of known active cases in Ottawa has slipped to 323, and 368 people have died.

OPH said a data error with Ontario's provincewide information this week did not affect its local reports.

Thirty patients are in Ottawa hospitals receiving treatment for COVID-19, including two in intensive care. Those numbers have been steady for about a week, said OPH.

OPH has declared a new COVID-19 outbreak at the Amica Westboro Park long-term care home, bringing the citywide total to 28 active outbreaks including at nine long-term care homes, four schools and one a hospital.