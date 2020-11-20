Ottawa's COVID-19 hospitalizations drop as city reports 77 cases

The number of Ottawa's COVID-19 patients in hospital has dropped by nearly half since the start of last week.

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) logged 31 such patients in its Friday report, a significant decline since Nov. 8 when 50 people were hospitalized.

Two of those people are in an ICU.

The last time this few Ottawans were getting COVID-19 treatment in hospital was early October.

Seventy-seven more people have tested positive for COVID-19, said OPH Friday, with an additional 60 cases now considered resolved.

Just under two-thirds of these newly confirmed cases involve people younger than 40. Ottawa's rolling seven-day average of new cases in daily reports has risen to roughly 50, after declining for five straight days.

One person living in a care home with a COVID-19 outbreak has died, OPH said.

Two more people have also died of COVID-19 across the river in western Quebec, for a total of 70. That number has doubled over the past month.

Health officials in the region announced Friday that 32 more residents had tested positive.

Ottawa outbreaks also dropping

In all, 8,104 Ottawa residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Of those, 412 people have a known active case, 7,328 have had their cases resolve, and 364 have died.

Outbreaks have ended at École secondaire catholique Béatrice-Desloges and École secondaire publique Omer-Deslauriers, meaning there are four active school outbreaks, along with nine in long-term care homes and one in part of a hospital.

Overall, the number of Ottawa health- and child-care outbreaks has dropped from 65 to 31 in the last four weeks. There are also four outbreaks in a community organization or workplace.

Kingston may enter yellow zone

The average number of people a person with COVID-19 in Ottawa infects remains below one, while OPH is meeting its contact tracing time goals — two metrics that would place a region in the green portion of Ontario's five-level pandemic scale.

Ottawa, however, was still considered to be an orange zone ahead of Friday's update from the province, as befits its 2.2 per cent COVID-19 test positivity rate.

The decision to place a region into a certain zone isn't based entirely on the numbers.

Elsewhere, the Algonquin & Lakeshore Catholic District School Board says in-person learning can resume Monday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School in Kingston, Ont.

The school closed earlier this month when a COVID-19 outbreak was declared. The region's medical officer of health has said increased spread may push the Kingston region from green to yellow.