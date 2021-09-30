What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, Sept. 30

Recent developments:

An Ottawa doctor is offering rapid COVID-19 tests for asymptomatic children, despite provincial guidance.

Dr. Vera Etches urges Ottawa residents to limit Thanksgiving contacts.

Ottawa reported 41 more cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

What's the latest?

An Ottawa doctor is offering to supply parents with rapid COVID-19 tests to create their own testing program — despite guidance from the province that such a program wouldn't be effective in schools.

Dr. Nili Kaplan-Myrth, a family physician in Ottawa, has ordered hundreds of the rapid-test kits through her office, with the intention of supplying parent volunteers who want to test asymptomatic children.

There is enough supply to provide about six schools with 150 kits each. Kaplan-Myrth said that so far the interest from parents has been overwhelming.

For the second year in a row, public health officials are urging Ottawa residents to take COVID-19 precautions during the Thanksgiving long weekend and limit large gatherings.

Last year, Ontario saw COVID-19 case totals shoot up two weekends after Thanksgiving, as officials put some of the blame on the gatherings held during the holiday.

Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa's medical officer of health, says caution is still needed even though COVID-19 vaccines have been rolled out since last Thanksgiving.

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 41 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday and no new deaths. The Outaouais reports 16 new cases.

How many cases are there?

As of Wednesday, Ottawa has a total of 29,775 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There are 381 known active cases, 28,799 cases considered resolved, and 595 people who have died from the illness.

Public health officials have reported more than 54,600 COVID-19 cases across eastern Ontario and western Quebec, including more than 52,500 cases now resolved.

Elsewhere in eastern Ontario, 202 people with COVID-19 have died. In western Quebec, the death toll is 220.

Akwesasne has had more than 880 residents test positive for COVID-19 — 50 of them active — and has reported 10 deaths between its northern and southern sections.

Kitigan Zibi has had 34 cases and one death. Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory has had 14, with one death. Pikwakanagan hasn't had any.

CBC Ottawa is profiling those who've died of COVID-19 . If you'd like to share your loved one's story, please get in touch .

What are the rules?

Eastern Ontario:

Ontario is in Step 3 of its reopening plan and will stay there for the foreseeable future. Its vaccine passport system is in place.

General gathering limits are 25 people inside and 100 people outside. Those limits are even higher for organized events.

People age 12 and up have to show photo identification and either a paper or PDF version of their vaccine receipt until an app is ready, likely in late October. There will be medical exemptions.

Other groups are also coming out with their own COVID-19 vaccine policies.

Indoor dining capacity is based on distancing. Gyms, movie theatres and museums can reach a capacity of 50 per cent inside.

Ontario's back-to-school rules allow for extracurricular activities, and while masks remain mandatory, vaccines are not. School boards can go beyond these rules.

WATCH | Rapid antigen tests not sensitive enough for some COVID-19 cases, OPH says Rapid antigen tests not sensitive enough for some COVID-19 cases, OPH says 1:31 Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa’s medical officer of health, and Dr. Alan Forster with The Ottawa Hospital, say rapid antigen tests aren’t currently used in schools because PCR tests are much more sensitive. 1:31

Western Quebec

Under its green zone rules, 10 people are allowed to gather inside private residences and 20 people outdoors — which increases to 50 if playing sports. Organized events can be much larger.

This province's school rules include masks in class for students, but don't include classroom bubbles.

A vaccine passport is in place for people age 13 and up in spaces such as public events, bars, restaurants and gyms.

Quebecers can use an app or show paper proof; people from out of province will have to show paper proof. Everyone will also have to show ID.

As in Ontario, there are medical exemptions.

What can I do?

COVID-19 primarily spreads through droplets that can hang in the air.

People can be contagious without symptoms, even after getting a vaccine. Variants of concern are more contagious and are established.

This means it is important to take precautions now and in the future, such as staying home while sick — and getting help with costs if needed — keeping hands and surfaces clean and maintaining distance from anyone you don't live with, even with a mask on.

Masks, preferably ones that fit snugly and have three layers, are mandatory in indoor public settings in Ontario and Quebec and recommended in crowded outdoor areas.

CFL officials wear orange face masks with the words 'Every Child Matters' at the Ottawa Redblacks game on Tuesday, ahead of today's National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

Vaccines curb the spread of all variants of COVID-19 and go a long way toward avoiding deaths and hospitalizations, without offering total protection.

There's federal guidance for what vaccinated people can do in different situations.

Fully vaccinated, tested and pre-approved people can come to Canada.

The U.S. land border will remain closed to Canadians until at least Oct. 21 and as of early November, the U.S. will require all foreign nationals flying into the country to be fully vaccinated.

Health Canada recommends older adults and people with underlying medical conditions get help with errands.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms should self-isolate, as should those who've been ordered to do so by their public health unit. The length of self-isolation varies in Quebec and Ontario.

Vaccines

Four COVID-19 vaccines have been deemed safe and approved in Canada and are now going by brand names instead of manufacturer names. Two are approved for youth as young as 12.

Canada's vaccine task force says people can wait up to 16 weeks between first and second doses. Factors pushed provinces to drastically speed up that timeline, including supply and the more infectious delta variant.

That same task force says it's safe and effective to mix first and second doses.

Ontario and Quebec are giving certain groups third doses.

There have been more than 3.4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the wider Ottawa-Gatineau region — combined first, second and third doses — which has about 2.3 million residents.

Eastern Ontario

Ontario is vaccinating anyone who will be age 12 or older in 2021. People can look for provincial appointments opening up online or over the phone at 1-833-943-3900.

Local health units have flexibility in the larger framework, including around booking, so check their websites for details.

They offer standby lists and walk-in doses on short notice as campaigns shift from mass clinics to mobile clinics to fill gaps in vaccine coverage.

Third shot details depend on the health unit.

Pharmacies continue to offer vaccines through their own booking systems, as do some family doctors.

Western Quebec

Anyone 12 and older can make an appointment online or over the phone or visit one of the province's permanent and mobile walk-in clinics.

Some hours and locations are changing in late September.

Symptoms and testing

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, a cough, runny nose, headache, vomiting and loss of taste or smell.

Children tend to have an upset stomach and/or a rash.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Mental health can also be affected by the pandemic, and resources are available to help .

St. Benedict Catholic Elementary School in Barrhaven will be closed for at least 10 days due to an outbreak of COVID-19. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

In eastern Ontario:

Anyone seeking a test should make an appointment. Check with your health unit for clinic locations and hours.

Ontario recommends only getting tested if you fit certain criteria, such as having symptoms, exposure or a certain job.

People without symptoms but who are part of the province's targeted testing strategy can make an appointment at select pharmacies. Rapid tests are available in some places, now including some schools.

Ottawa's testing task force says unvaccinated people without symptoms can't get the tests they need to work, learn on a university campus or attend a public event at its clinics. They need to look for a pharmacy or lab that offers it.

Travellers who need a test have a few local options to pay for one.

In western Quebec:

Tests are strongly recommended for people with symptoms and their contacts.

People can make an appointment and check wait times online. Some walk-in testing is available.

Call 1-877-644-4545 with questions, including if walk-in testing is available nearby.

Rapid COVID-19 tests are available in elementary schools in the Outaouais for students with symptoms.

First Nations, Inuit and Métis:

First Nations, Inuit and Métis people, or someone travelling to work in a remote Indigenous community, are eligible for a test in Ontario.

Akwesasne has COVID-19 test and vaccine clinics , with information online or at 613-575-2341.

People in Kitigan Zibi can call the health centre at 819-449-5593 for a test or vaccine; email is another option for vaccine booking.

Tests are available in Pikwàkanagàn by calling 613-625-1175 and vaccines, at 613-625-2259 extension 225 or by email. Anyone in Tyendinaga who's interested in a test can call 613-967-3603 and should watch the website for dedicated vaccine clinics.

Inuit in Ottawa can call the Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team at 613-740-0999 for service, including testing and vaccines, in Inuktitut or English on weekdays.

For more information