What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, Sept. 16

The vast majority of employees at Ottawa's largest school board have already been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the board's data shows.

Of the nearly 12,000 employees and trustees that make up the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board, almost 10,000 of them — or 83.5 per cent — have disclosed they have received two vaccine doses, according to numbers released by the board.

The two-week grace period has ended for Quebec's vaccine passport, which controls access to many non-essential activities.

Ontario's vaccine passport launches next Wednesday, Sept. 22. Officials have shared more information on how it will work and given some non-medical exemptions.

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 50 more COVID-19 cases Wednesday and no deaths. Quebec reported 20 more COVID-19 cases in the Outaouais.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit reported 15 more cases, Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties 10 more and the Kingston area has nine more, continuing the area's rising trends.

How many cases are there?

As of Wednesday, 29,016 Ottawa residents have tested positive for COVID-19. There are 410 known active cases, 28,012 cases considered resolved, and 594 people who have died from the illness.

Public health officials have reported more than 52,200 COVID-19 cases across eastern Ontario and western Quebec, including more than 51,100 cases now resolved.

Elsewhere in eastern Ontario, 200 people with COVID-19 have died. In western Quebec, the death toll is 216.

Akwesasne has had about 800 residents test positive for COVID-19 — about 40 in the last week — and has reported 10 deaths between its northern and southern sections.

Kitigan Zibi has had 34 cases and one death. Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory has had 14, with one death. Pikwakanagan hasn't had any.

What are the rules?

Eastern Ontario:

Ontario is in Step 3 of its reopening plan and will stay there for the foreseeable future. Its science table says more vaccinations and fewer contacts are needed to avoid a lockdown this autumn.

Ontario's vaccine passport system starts next Wednesday, Sept. 22, for many activities.

People will have to show photo identification and either a paper or PDF version of their vaccine receipt until an app is ready, likely in late October. There will be medical exemptions.

In the meantime, COVID-19 vaccines are becoming mandatory for many activities and services.

General gathering limits are 25 people inside and 100 people outside. Those limits are even higher for organized events.

Indoor dining capacity is based on distancing. Gyms, movie theatres and museums can reach a capacity of 50 per cent inside.

Ontario's back-to-school rules allow for extracurricular activities, and while masks remain mandatory, vaccines are not. School boards can go beyond these rules.

Western Quebec

Under its green zone rules, 10 people are allowed to gather inside private residences and 20 people outdoors — which increases to 50 if playing sports. Organized events can be much larger.

This province's school rules include masks in class for students, but don't include classroom bubbles.

People walk along a path in Ottawa on Sept. 13, 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

A vaccine passport is in place for people age 13 and up in spaces such as public events, bars, restaurants and gyms. The two-week grace period is over.

Quebecers can use an app or show paper proof; people from out of province will have to show paper proof. Everyone will also have to show ID.

There are medical exemptions.

What can I do?

COVID-19 primarily spreads through droplets that can hang in the air.

People can be contagious without symptoms, even after getting a vaccine. Variants of concern are more contagious and are established.

This means it is important to take precautions now and in the future, such as staying home while sick — and getting help with costs if needed — keeping hands and surfaces clean and maintaining distance from anyone you don't live with, even with a mask on.

Masks, preferably ones that fit snugly and have three layers, are mandatory in indoor public settings in Ontario and Quebec and recommended in crowded outdoor areas.

Vaccines curb the spread of all variants of COVID-19 and go a long way toward avoiding deaths and hospitalizations, without offering total protection. There's federal guidance for what vaccinated people can do in different situations.

A City of Ottawa vehicle is parked outside the Orange Monkey pool hall as it holds a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Sept. 15, 2021. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Fully vaccinated, tested and pre-approved people can come to Canada. The U.S. border remains closed to non-essential land travel.

Health Canada recommends older adults and people with underlying medical conditions get help with errands.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms should self-isolate, as should those who've been ordered to do so by their public health unit. The length of self-isolation varies in Quebec and Ontario.

Vaccines

Four COVID-19 vaccines have been deemed safe and approved in Canada. Two are approved for youth as young as 12.

Canada's vaccine task force says people can wait up to 16 weeks between first and second doses. Factors pushed provinces to drastically speed up that timeline, including supply and the more infectious delta variant.

That same task force says it's safe and effective to mix first and second doses.

Ontario is giving certain groups third doses and Quebec's vaccine task force has recommended the same.

There have been about 3.4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the wider Ottawa-Gatineau region — combined first, second and third doses — which has about 2.3 million residents.

Eastern Ontario

Ontario is vaccinating anyone who will be age 12 or older in 2021. People can look for provincial appointments opening up online or over the phone at 1-833-943-3900.

Local health units have flexibility in the larger framework, including around booking, so check their websites for details.

They offer standby lists and walk-in doses on short notice as campaigns shift from mass clinics to mobile clinics to fill gaps in vaccine coverage.

Third shot details depend on the health unit.

Did you know that you're 6x more likely to develop myocarditis or pericarditis while suffering from a COVID-19 infection, than developing it due to a side effect from COVID-19 vaccines?<br><br>Don’t take the risk. Get fully vaccinated. <a href="https://t.co/37WucSYfWW">https://t.co/37WucSYfWW</a> <a href="https://t.co/mm6sxnVl5z">pic.twitter.com/mm6sxnVl5z</a> —@OttawaHealth

Pharmacies continue to offer vaccines through their own booking systems, as do some family doctors.

Western Quebec

Anyone 12 and older can make an appointment online or over the phone or visit one of the province's permanent and mobile walk-in clinics.

Quebec is giving third shots to people who are immunocompromised or undergoing dialysis.

Symptoms and testing

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, a cough, runny nose, headache, vomiting and loss of taste or smell.

Children tend to have an upset stomach and/or a rash.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Mental health can also be affected by the pandemic, and resources are available to help .

In eastern Ontario:

Anyone seeking a test should make an appointment. Check with your health unit for clinic locations and hours.

Ottawa's drive-thru COVID-19 test site on Coventry Road near the RCGT Park baseball stadium will be open until 5:30 p.m. daily instead of 2 p.m. daily as of Sunday because of increased demand, says Ottawa's testing task force.

Ontario recommends only getting tested if you fit certain criteria, such as having symptoms, exposure or a certain job.

People without symptoms but who are part of the province's targeted testing strategy can make an appointment at select pharmacies. Rapid tests are available in some places, now including some schools.

Ottawa's COVID-19 testing task force says unvaccinated people without symptoms can't get the tests they need to work, learn on a university campus or attend a public event at its clinics. They need to look for a pharmacy or lab that offers it.

Travellers who need a test have a few local options to pay for one.

In western Quebec:

Tests are strongly recommended for people with symptoms and their contacts.

People can make an appointment and check wait times online. Some walk-in testing is available.

Call 1-877-644-4545 with questions, including if walk-in testing is available nearby.

Rapid tests are being used in schools in other parts of the province.

First Nations, Inuit and Métis:

First Nations, Inuit and Métis people, or someone travelling to work in a remote Indigenous community, are eligible for a test in Ontario.

Akwesasne has COVID-19 test and vaccine clinics , with information online or at 613-575-2341.

People in Kitigan Zibi can call the health centre at 819-449-5593 for a test or vaccine; email is another option for vaccine booking.

Tests are available in Pikwàkanagàn by calling 613-625-1175 and vaccines, at 613-625-2259 extension 225 or by email. Anyone in Tyendinaga who's interested in a test can call 613-967-3603 and should watch the website for dedicated vaccine clinics.

Inuit in Ottawa can call the Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team at 613-740-0999 for service, including testing and vaccines, in Inuktitut or English on weekdays.

