What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday, Sept. 11

Recent developments:

Almost all unvaccinated Ottawans will get COVID-19, according to an expert.

Doctor says medical exemptions to Ontario's vaccine passport should be rare.

Ottawa reported 50 more COVID-19 cases and its first COVID-19 death in two months on Friday.

What's the latest?

The prevalence of the highly contagious delta variant means unvaccinated Ottawans will almost certainly come down with COVID-19 at some point, according to a modelling scientist.

"People who aren't vaccinated will become infected, whether it's this fall, this spring, next summer. It will happen. But if we can stretch it out, then the health-care system won't be overwhelmed," said Dr. Doug Manuel, a senior scientist with The Ottawa Hospital.

Ontario's COVID-19 forthcoming vaccine passport system is sparking a growing conversation on what counts as a medical exemption.

At the moment, there are two main medical exemptions: being allergic to something in the vaccine, or having an adverse reaction to the first dose.

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 50 more COVID-19 cases Friday and its first COVID-19 death in two months, a man in his 50s.

How many cases are there?

As of Friday, 28,753 Ottawa residents have tested positive for COVID-19. There are 328 known active cases, 27,831 cases considered resolved, and 594 people who have died from the illness.

Public health officials have reported more than 51,600 COVID-19 cases across eastern Ontario and western Quebec, including more than 50,700 cases now resolved.

Elsewhere in eastern Ontario, 200 people with COVID-19 have died. In western Quebec, the death toll is 215.

Akwesasne has had more than 770 residents test positive for COVID-19, and has reported 10 deaths between its northern and southern sections.

Kitigan Zibi has had 34 cases and one death. Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory has had 13, with one death. Pikwakanagan hasn't had any.

CBC Ottawa is profiling those who've died of COVID-19 . If you'd like to share your loved one's story, please get in touch .

What are the rules?

Eastern Ontario:

Ontario is in Step 3 of its reopening plan and will stay there for the foreseeable future. Its science table says more vaccinations and fewer contacts are needed to avoid a lockdown this autumn.

Ontario's vaccine passport system starts Sept. 22 for many activities. People will have to show photo identification and either a paper or PDF version of their vaccine receipt until an app is ready, likely in late October.

In the meantime, COVID-19 vaccines are becoming mandatory for many activities and services.

Ontario allows indoor dining, with capacity limits based on distancing. Gyms, movie theatres and museums can reach a capacity of 50 per cent inside.

Larger general gathering limits are 25 people inside and 100 people outside. Those limits are even higher for organized events.

Ontario's back-to-school rules allow for extracurricular activities, and while masks remain mandatory, vaccines are not. School boards can go beyond these rules.

Western Quebec

Western Quebec is under green zone restrictions, the lowest on the province's four-colour scale. The physical distancing length in the province has been reduced to one metre.

Ten people are allowed to gather inside private residences and 20 people outdoors — which increases to 50 if playing sports. Organized events can be much larger.

This province's school rules include masks in class for students, but don't include classroom bubbles.

A vaccine passport is in place for people age 13 and up in spaces such as public events, bars, restaurants and gyms. There's an adjustment period, so rules won't be enforced until Wednesday.

Quebecers can use an app or show paper proof; people from out of province will have to show paper proof. Everyone will also have to show ID.

What can I do?

COVID-19 primarily spreads through droplets that can hang in the air.

People can be contagious without symptoms, even after getting a vaccine. Variants of concern are more contagious and are established.

This means it is important to take precautions now and in the future, such as staying home while sick — and getting help with costs if needed — keeping hands and surfaces clean and maintaining distance from anyone you don't live with, even with a mask on.

Masks, preferably ones that fit snugly and have three layers, are mandatory in indoor public settings in Ontario and Quebec and recommended in crowded outdoor areas.

People make their way through downtown Ottawa on a warm day last month during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Brian Morris/CBC)

Vaccines curb the spread of all variants of COVID-19 and go a long way toward avoiding deaths and hospitalizations without offering total protection. There's federal guidance for what vaccinated people can do in different situations.

Fully vaccinated Canadians and permanent residents can now skip the 14-day quarantine when travelling back to Canada. People have to show proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test to enter Canada by land without a fine.

Fully vaccinated travellers from across the globe can now visit Canada without having to quarantine. The U.S. border remains closed to non-essential land travel until at least Sept. 21.

Health Canada recommends older adults and people with underlying medical conditions get help with errands.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms should self-isolate, as should those who've been ordered to do so by their public health unit. The length of self-isolation varies in Quebec and Ontario.

Vaccines

Four COVID-19 vaccines have been deemed safe and approved in Canada. Three are in use, with two approved for youth as young as 12.

Canada's vaccine task force says people can wait up to 16 weeks between first and second doses. Factors pushed provinces to drastically speed up that timeline, including supply and the more infectious delta variant.

That same task force says it's safe and effective to mix first and second doses.

Ontario is giving certain groups third doses and Quebec's vaccine task force has recommended the same.

There have been more than 3.3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the wider Ottawa-Gatineau region — combined first and second doses — which has about 2.3 million residents.

Eastern Ontario

Ontario is vaccinating anyone who will be age 12 or older in 2021. Third shot details depend on the health unit.

People can look for provincial appointments opening up online or over the phone at 1-833-943-3900. Pharmacies continue to offer vaccines through their own booking systems, as do some family doctors.

Local health units have flexibility in the larger framework, including around booking, so check their websites for details. They offer standby lists and walk-in doses on short notice.

Campaigns are shifting away from mass clinics to mobile clinics to target those who haven't yet received those first dose, or can now get their second shot.

we are currently investigating an individual who tested positive for COVID-19, who attended the AfroFest Ottawa Music and Art Festival on September 4 at Mooney's Bay Park and Beach, during their contagious period.

Western Quebec

Quebec is vaccinating anyone 12 and older. Its goal is to provide second doses four weeks after the first.

It's giving third shots to people who are immunocompromised or undergoing dialysis.

People who qualify can make an appointment online or over the phone or visit one of the province's permanent and mobile walk-in clinics.

Symptoms and testing

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, a cough, runny nose, headache, vomiting and loss of taste or smell.

Children tend to have an upset stomach and/or a rash.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Mental health can also be affected by the pandemic, and resources are available to help .

In eastern Ontario:

Anyone seeking a test should make an appointment. Check with your health unit for clinic locations and hours.

Ontario recommends only getting tested if you fit certain criteria, such as having symptoms, exposure or a certain job.

People without symptoms but who are part of the province's targeted testing strategy can make an appointment at select pharmacies. Rapid tests are available in some places.

Ottawa's COVID-19 testing task force says unvaccinated people without symptoms can't get the tests they need to work, learn on a university campus or attend a public event at its clinics. They need to look for a pharmacy or lab that offers it.

Travellers who need a test have a few local options to pay for one. Ottawa's Brewer Arena COVID-19 testing site is no longer offering people the option to pay for a pre-travel test, saying it's because of increased demand for testing people with symptoms.

In western Quebec:

Tests are strongly recommended for people with symptoms and their contacts.

People can make an appointment and check wait times online. Some walk-in testing is available.

Call 1-877-644-4545 with questions, including if walk-in testing is available nearby.

First Nations, Inuit and Métis:

First Nations, Inuit and Métis people, or someone travelling to work in a remote Indigenous community, are eligible for a test in Ontario.

Akwesasne has COVID-19 test and vaccine clinics , with information online or at 613-575-2341.

People in Kitigan Zibi can call the health centre at 819-449-5593 for a test or vaccine; email is another option for vaccine booking.

Tests are available in Pikwàkanagàn by calling 613-625-1175. Anyone in Tyendinaga who's interested in a test can call 613-967-3603 and should watch the website for dedicated vaccine clinics.

Inuit in Ottawa can call the Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team at 613-740-0999 for service, including testing and vaccines, in Inuktitut or English on weekdays.

For more information