What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday, Oct. 6

Ottawa police say no charges will be laid against two men who were caught on video at the Kowloon Market confronting customers, shouting conspiracy theories and refusing to wear masks over the weekend.

WATCH | Victoria Chang urges customers to wear masks at her store:

Victoria Chang said she doesn't like customers coming into her store without masks because COVID-19 cases are rising right now.

Ontario transitions to testing by appointment only today, in part to address a backlog of tens of thousands of swabs. Here's how people in Ottawa can book their appointments .

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is advising people to celebrate Thanksgiving only with members of their immediate household , stating that gatherings between households are simply too risky, even outside.

How many cases are there?

As of the most recent OPH update on Monday , 4,790 Ottawa residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

That includes 847 known active cases, 3,649 resolved cases and 294 deaths.

Overall, public health officials have reported more than 7,200 cases of COVID-19 across eastern Ontario and western Quebec, with more than 5,600 of those cases considered resolved.

COVID-19 has killed 104 people in the region outside Ottawa: 52 people have died in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties, 34 in the Outaouais and 18 in other parts of eastern Ontario.

What's open and closed?

Health officials are telling people to see fewer people in person, or stricter rules will force them to.

Ontario is telling people to limit close contact only to those living in their own household . People who live alone may consider having close contact with another household.

Ottawa's medical officer of health issued a dire warning to residents late last week , saying the entire health-care system is on the verge of collapse if individuals don't take personal responsibility to slow the spread of COVID-19.

WATCH | Thanksgiving advice across Canada:

COVID-19 has many people wondering just how they're going to celebrate Thanksgiving this year. Officials and health experts are weighing in, sometimes with advice for their specific city or province.

Visits to long-term care homes in Ottawa will be restricted to essential visitors and one caregiver at a time as of tomorrow, a change from the original plans of yesterday.

Ottawa and Kingston, Ont., public health officials are ordering anyone with symptoms or who has been identified as a close contact of someone who's tested positive to immediately self-isolate or face a fine of up to $5,000 per day in court .

Kingston has also tightened its distancing rules in city parks and increased fines .

In western Quebec, the health unit says residents need to stop gathering until the end of October or, like Montreal and Quebec , it will raise the alert level to the highest one possible and people won't be allowed to see anyone they don't live with.

The region is currently on orange alert , which means private and organized gathering limits , earlier closing hours for restaurants and recommendations against travelling to other regions.

What about schools?

There have been about 120 schools in the wider Ottawa-Gatineau region with a confirmed case of COVID-19 in a staff or student, most of them in Ottawa.

Few have had outbreaks, which are declared by a health unit in Ontario when there's a reasonable chance someone who has tested positive caught COVID-19 during a school activity.

Many school boards have a list of affected schools:

Ontario updated its COVID-19 screening protocols for children last week, no longer telling them to isolate and get tested if their only symptom is a runny nose, headache, sore throat, fatigue or diarrhea.

Distancing and isolating

The novel coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes, breathes or speaks onto someone or something.

People can be contagious without symptoms.

This means people should take precautions like working from home, keeping hands and frequently touched surfaces clean, socializing outdoors as much as possible and maintaining distance from anyone you don't live with — even when you have a mask on.

Soussan Kordi cuts a customers hair at Soussan's Barber Shop in Kingston, Ont., June 12, 2020. Hairdressers, tattoo shops and restaurant patios were allowed to open in Kingston and other communities in Stage 2 around that time. (Lars Hagberg/Canadian Press)

Masks are mandatory in indoor public settings in Ontario and Quebec and recommended outdoors when people can't stay the proper distance from others.

Health Canada recommends older adults and people with underlying medical conditions and/or weakened immune systems stay home as much as possible.

Anyone who has travelled recently outside Canada must go straight home and stay there for 14 days.

Most people with a confirmed COVID-19 case in Quebec can end their self-isolation after 10 days if they have not had a fever for at least 48 hours and has had no other symptom for at least 24 hours.

WATCH | What it's like to isolate while living alone:

As public health officials urge residents to limit in-person social interaction to their own households, adherence is especially daunting for people who live alone.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, a cough, vomiting and the loss of taste or smell.

Less common symptoms include chills, headaches and pink eye. Children can develop a rash .

Getting tested any sooner than five days after potential exposure may not be useful since the virus may not yet be detectable, says OPH.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Where to get tested

The Ontario government recommends only getting tested if you have symptoms, or if you've been told to by your health unit or the province because of your work.

Ontario health officials have said they're trying to add more capacity, as the backlog of tests at the province's labs had blossomed to more than 90,000 as of late last week.

In eastern Ontario:

Anyone seeking a test now has book an appointment online .

Most of Ottawa's testing happens at one of four permanent sites, with additional mobile sites wherever demand is particularly high .

A test clinic is expected to open at the Ray Friel Recreation Complex in Orléans this month.

People without symptoms, but who are part of the province's targeted testing strategy, can make an appointment at select Ottawa pharmacies .

A health worker speaks a driver before administering a COVID-19 test at drive-thru centre in Ottawa on Sept. 4. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

In the Eastern Ontario Health Unit , the drive-thru test centre in Casselman is now closed. People in that area are asked to go to the Limoges drive-thru centre when it reopens tomorrow.

The health unit also has sites in Alexandria, Cornwal, Hawkesbury, Rockland and Winchester.

In Kingston, the city's test site is now at the Beechgrove Complex . Napanee's test centre is open daily for people who call ahead.

People can arrange a test in Bancroft and Picton by calling the centre or Belleville and Trenton online.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark health unit has permanent sites in Almonte, Brockville, Kemptville and Smiths Falls. It also has pop-up sites in Athens tomorrow and Gananoque Thursday.

Renfrew County residents should call their family doctor. Those without access to a family doctor can call 1-844-727-6404 for a test or if they have health questions, COVID-19-related or not.

People can also visit the health unit's website to find out where testing clinics will be taking place each week.

In western Quebec:

Outaouais residents can make an appointment in Gatineau seven days a week at 135 blvd. Saint-Raymond or 617 avenue Buckingham.

They can now check the approximate wait time for the Saint-Raymond site.

There are recurring clinics by appointment in communities such as Gracefield, Val-des-Monts and Fort-Coulonge .

They can call 1-877-644-4545 if they have other questions, including if walk-in testing is available nearby.

Tests are strongly recommended for people with symptoms or who have been in contact with someone with symptoms. People without symptoms can also get a test.

WATCH | New rules for Quebec's red zones:

Masks will be mandatory in high schools in Quebec's red zones as the province adds more restrictions to fight rising COVID-19 cases.

First Nations, Inuit and Métis:

Akwesasne has had 14 confirmed COVID-19 cases, most linked to a gathering on an island in July.

It has a mobile COVID-19 test site available by appointment only.

Anyone returning to the community on the Canadian side of the international border who's been farther than 160 kilometres away — or visited Montreal — for non-essential reasons is asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

Inuit in Ottawa can also call the Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team at 613-740-0999 for service, including testing, in Inuktitut or English on weekdays.

People in Pikwakanagan can book an appointment for a COVID-19 test by calling 613-625-2259.

Anyone in Tyendinaga who's interested in a test can call 613-967-3603 to talk to a nurse.

