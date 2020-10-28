What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, Oct. 29

Recent developments:

What's the latest?

A criminal defence lawyer says COVID-19 precautions are being ignored for some Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre inmates on their way to court.

Some francophone public servants say English dominates pandemic video calls and handouts and they don't always feel comfortable asking for help.

Officials in Ottawa are reminding residents they're only supposed to leave home for essential reasons because of the level of COVID-19 spread and that trick-or-treating in Gatineau, Que., is not essential.

Only two local health units say trick-or-treating should go ahead.

WATCH | Dog breeder can't handle volume of messages:

Demand for puppies puts Ottawa breeders in a tough spot 0:58 A demand for puppies during the pandemic has seen breeders inundated with requests, including Linda Anglin, of Canadian Doodle Puppies in Barrhaven. She breeds Australian Labradoodles and had to shut down her website this year due to the volume of messages. 0:58

How many cases are there?

As of Wednesday's update from Ottawa Public Health (OPH), 6,772 Ottawa residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

There are 698 known active cases, 5,757 resolved cases and 317 deaths.

Public health officials have reported more than 10,400 COVID-19 cases across eastern Ontario and western Quebec, with more than 8,700 of them resolved.

Seventy-seven people with COVID-19 have died elsewhere in eastern Ontario, along with 41 in western Quebec.

What can I do?

Both Ontario and Quebec are telling people to limit close contact only to those they live with or one other home if people live alone to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

In Ottawa, which has been rolled back to a modified Stage 2, and the Gatineau area, which is a red zone, health officials are asking residents not to leave home unless it's essential.

Indoor dining at restaurants has been prohibited, while gyms, cinemas and performing arts venues are all closed and travel to another region is discouraged.

A pedestrian in a mask checks their phone on a chilly day in Ottawa on Oct. 28. (David Richard/Radio-Canada)

Ottawa's medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches says there are encouraging late-October signs the spread is slowing, but people should be wary of blind spots such as taking a lunch break at work or carpooling.

OPH and some eastern Ontario health units are urging people not to have a Halloween party with other households or go trick-or-treating.

Every other eastern Ontario health unit except for the one for the Kingston, Ont., area is asking residents not to trick-or-treat and all five of them say if you do go out, to follow certain rules.

Even though most of the region has been declared a red zone, Quebec Premier François Legault said kids can trick-or-treat as long as they don't go with friends and precautions are taken when giving out candy.

What about schools?

There have been more than 180 schools in the wider Ottawa-Gatineau region with a confirmed case of COVID-19:

Few have had outbreaks, which are declared by a health unit in Ontario when there's a reasonable chance someone who has tested positive caught COVID-19 during a school activity.

As of mid-October, a small fraction of Ottawa students and staff had tested positive.

WATCH | Q&A on COVID-19 and schools:

COVID-19: What’s working in schools and what’s not? 5:56 Two infectious disease specialists answer questions about COVID-19 and what’s been done to keep schools safe, whether the protocols are working or if the restrictions have gone too far. 5:56

Distancing and isolating

The novel coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes, breathes or speaks onto someone or something.

People can be contagious without symptoms.

This means people should take precautions such as staying home when sick, keeping hands and frequently touched surfaces clean, socializing outdoors as much as possible and maintaining distance from anyone they don't live with — even with a mask on.

Masks are mandatory in indoor public settings in Ontario and Quebec and are recommended outdoors when people can't distance from others.

WATCH | Lawyer says mask policy for inmates not always followed:

Ottawa lawyer criticizes lack of masks for inmates 1:21 Gary Chayko, a criminal lawyer, says he’s seen inmates making court appearances without masks, though lawyers, guards and court officials must wear one. 1:21

Anyone with symptoms or who's ordered to do so by their local public health unit should self-isolate. The duration is subject to a range stipulated by health officials in both Ontario and Quebec.

Health Canada recommends older adults and people with underlying medical conditions and/or weakened immune systems stay home as much as possible.

Anyone who has travelled recently outside Canada must go straight home and stay there for 14 days.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, a cough, vomiting and the loss of taste or smell.

Less common symptoms include chills, headaches and pink eye. Children can develop a rash .

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Mental health can also be affected by the pandemic and resources are available to help.

Where to get tested

In eastern Ontario:

Ontario recommends only getting tested if you have symptoms, or if you've been told to by your health unit or the province.

Anyone seeking a test should now book an appointment . Different sites in the area have different ways to book, including over the phone or going in person to get a time slot.

Testing numbers have been lower than the groups running it would like and they want people to know there are often same-day appointments available.

People without symptoms, but who are part of the province's targeted testing strategy, can make an appointment at select pharmacies.

Ottawa has five permanent test sites, with additional mobile sites deployed wherever demand is particularly high .

A woman in a mask walks in downtown Ottawa on Oct. 28. (David Richard/Radio-Canada)

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit has sites in Alexandria, Cornwall, Hawkesbury, Limoges, Rockland and Winchester.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark health unit has permanent sites in Almonte, Brockville, Kemptville and Smiths Falls.

Kingston's test site is at the Beechgrove Complex. The area's other test site is in Napanee. Both are open seven days a week.

All in a Day 7:18 Has conducting city business become less transparent during the pandemic? A coalition of community groups in Kingston is calling for more transparency when it comes to virtual city council meetings 7:18

People can arrange a test in Bancroft and Picton by calling the centre or Belleville and Trenton online.

Renfrew County residents should call their family doctor or 1-844-727-6404 for a test or with questions, COVID-19-related or not. Test clinic locations are posted weekly.

In western Quebec:

Tests are strongly recommended for people with symptoms or who have been in contact with someone with symptoms.

Outaouais residents can make an appointment in Gatineau seven days a week at 135 blvd. Saint-Raymond or 617 avenue Buckingham.

They can now check the approximate wait time for the Saint-Raymond site.

There are recurring clinics by appointment in communities such as Gracefield, Val-des-Monts and Fort-Coulonge.

Call 1-877-644-4545 with questions, including if walk-in testing is available nearby.

First Nations, Inuit and Métis:

Akwesasne has a COVID-19 test site available by appointment only. It expects to bring back its mobile site in the spring.

Anyone returning to the community on the Canadian side of the international border who's been farther than 160 kilometres away — or visited Montreal — for non-essential reasons is asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

People in Pikwakanagan can book a COVID-19 test by calling 613-625-2259.

Anyone in Tyendinaga who's interested in a test can call 613-967-3603.

Inuit in Ottawa can call the Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team at 613-740-0999 for service, including testing, in Inuktitut or English on weekdays.

