What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, May 28

Recent developments:

Several pandemic restrictions loosen in Quebec today.

There will be several walk-in options for a second AstraZeneca dose in the Outaouais.

Updated guidance is on the way for a growing number of single-dosers.

There's an Ontario vaccine update this morning.

Walk This Way: Take a walk on the wild side of Mechanicsville.

What's the latest?

People in Quebec can now shop at non-essential stores, dine on a patio and have seven of their closest friends over for a barbecue — and all into the wee hours of the night as the curfew comes to an end.

Starting tomorrow there will be six walk-in clinics in the Outaouais for people who had a first dose of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine at least eight weeks ago to get their second dose.

Ottawa's medical officer of health says updated guidance for what Ontarians who've had one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine should do is coming. Dr. Vera Etches is reminding everyone to remain vigilant until that happens.

Ontario's premier is part of a 10:30 a.m. ET update on the province's vaccine plans.

WATCH | Discover the working-class history of Mechanicsville:

Walk This Way: Discover the working-class history of Mechanicsville CBC News Ottawa 5:24 Local history writer Dave Allston showed CBC Ottawa around Mechanicsville, pointing out historic homes, a former shantytown, and a park with a dark history. 5:24

How many cases are there?

The region is coming down from a record-breaking peak of the pandemic's third wave , one that has included more dangerous coronavirus variants .

As of Thursday, 26,799 Ottawa residents have tested positive for COVID-19. There are 743 known active cases, 25,493 resolved cases and 563 deaths.

Public health officials have reported more than 48,700 COVID-19 cases across eastern Ontario and western Quebec, including nearly 46,600 resolved cases.

Elsewhere in eastern Ontario, 185 people have died. In western Quebec, the death toll is 214.

Akwesasne has had nearly 700 residents test positive, with four known active cases, and 10 deaths between its northern and southern sections.

Kitigan Zibi has had 34 cases. Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory has had 11, with one death. Pikwakanagan hasn't had any.

The transfer of COVID-19 patients from other regions to Ottawa hospitals continues, including from Manitoba. As of Tuesday, there were 16 COVID-19 patients from other communities in Ottawa ICUs.

CBC Ottawa is profiling those who've died of COVID-19 . If you'd like to share your loved one's story, please get in touch .

What can I do?

Eastern Ontario:

Ontario is under a stay-at-home order until at least Wednesday. Its reopening plan leans on rates of spread and vaccination; the province plans to take the next step in mid-June.

Many closed outdoor recreation venues can now reopen and Ontario's outdoor distanced gathering limit has now risen to five people, including people from different households.

Most non-essential businesses can only offer curbside pickup. Access to malls is restricted and big-box stores can only sell essential items.

Gyms and personal care services are closed, while restaurants are only available for takeout and delivery.

Ontario has moved to online learning. Daycares remain open and summer camps should eventually open as well.

WATCH | Premier asks for advice on reopening schools:

Ontario faces dilemma over whether to reopen schools The National 1:54 Ontario is trying to decide whether to reopen schools and Premier Doug Ford is asking regional medical officers of health to weigh in, while parents aren’t sure a short return to the classroom is worth the risk. 1:54

Officers in Ontario have the power to stop and question people if they believe they've gathered illegally.

Local health units and communities can also set their own rules, as Ottawa is doing around playgrounds and the Belleville area is doing for the agriculture industry.

Western Quebec

Western Quebec is under red zone rules.

As of today, people can eat outside at restaurants.

Outdoor gatherings of up to eight people are also allowed, as is travel throughout the province. As many as 2,500 people can gather in a large theatre or arena.

There is no longer a curfew.

One of the first customers on the terrasse at Café Mulligan in Aylmer, a neighbourhood in western Gatineau, Que., the first morning it could reopen on May 28, 2021. (Stéphane Leclerc/Radio-Canada)

The next rules lift on Monday, including allowing indoor dining and gyms to reopen.

Non-essential travel is not allowed between Ontario and Quebec. Police checkpoints are not running 24/7 on either end.

Distancing and isolating

The novel coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets that can hang in the air.

People can be contagious without symptoms, even after getting a vaccine. Coronavirus variants of concern are more contagious and are now established.

This means it is important to take precautions now and in the future like staying home while sick — and getting help with costs if needed — keeping hands and surfaces clean and maintaining distance from anyone you don't live with, even with a mask on.

A person checks their phone while sitting on a bench at Lansdowne Park Wednesday during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Masks, preferably ones that fit snugly and have three layers, are mandatory in indoor public settings in Ontario and Quebec .

OPH says residents should wear masks outside their homes whenever possible.

People have to show proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test to enter Canada by land without a fine and have to pay for their stay in a quarantine hotel if entering by air.

WATCH | Panel wants to end hotel quarantine program:

Ottawa advised to end hotel quarantine for travellers The National 2:26 An advisory panel recommends an end to the federal hotel quarantine for travellers, saying it's inequitable and that at-home quarantine is as effective. The panel also laid out guidance for testing and isolation requirements for vaccinated travellers. 2:26

Health Canada recommends older adults and people with underlying medical conditions get help with errands.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms should self-isolate, as should those who've been ordered to do so by their public health unit. The length varies in Quebec and Ontario.

Vaccines

Four COVID-19 vaccines have been deemed safe and approved in Canada.

Canada's task force said first doses offer such strong protection that people can wait up to four months to get a second.

WATCH | A reminder to not drop your guard between a 1st and 2nd dose:

Do you have one dose of the vaccine? Keep following the rules, scientists say 1:28 Dr. Peter Jüni, director of Ontario’s science advisory table, says residents with a single dose of the vaccine are still able to contract and transmit COVID-19, making it important to continue physical distancing and wearing a mask. 1:28

More than 1,200,000 doses have been given out in the Ottawa-Gatineau region since mid-December, including nearly 550,000 doses to Ottawa residents and more than 245,000 in western Quebec.

Eastern Ontario

Ontario is now vaccinating anyone age 12 or older. People can look for provincial appointments opening up online or over the phone at 1-833-943-3900.

Pharmacies continue to offer vaccines through their own booking systems as supply allows.

The first people who got an AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine March 10 to 19 can now book a second dose. There's a list of locations offering them in the Kingston area. Some of the vials are being double-checked.

The province's goal is a second AstraZeneca dose 12 weeks after the first, with more details to come on other recipients.

Health officials continue to tell people who got a first dose before a second dose was automatically booked they won't be forgotten.

Local health units have flexibility in the larger framework, including around booking, so check their websites for details. Some offer standby lists for first doses.

Western Quebec

Quebec is now vaccinating anyone 12 and older.

People who qualify can make an appointment online or over the phone. There are walk-in clinics for first doses in Buckingham, Hull and Wakefield and six walk-in clinics for second AstraZeneca doses starting tomorrow.

The province expects to have given a first dose to 75 per cent of adults by June 15 and is looking at 75 per cent of people age 12 and up getting their second dose by the end of August.

Its goal is second doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine eight weeks after the first. People may be able to get an earlier second dose appointment for other types of vaccines starting June 7.

Symptoms and testing

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, a cough, vomiting and loss of taste or smell. Children tend to have an upset stomach and/or a rash.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Mental health can also be affected by the pandemic, and resources are available to help .

In eastern Ontario:

Anyone seeking a test should make an appointment. Check with your health unit for clinic locations and hours.

Ontario recommends only getting tested if you fit certain criteria, such as having symptoms, exposure or a certain job.

People without symptoms but who are part of the province's targeted testing strategy can make an appointment at select pharmacies. Shoppers Drug Mart stores can now offer rapid tests.

Travellers who need a test have very few local options to pay for one.

In western Quebec:

Tests are strongly recommended for people with symptoms and their contacts.

People can make an appointment and check wait times online.

Call 1-877-644-4545 with questions, including if walk-in testing is available nearby.

First Nations, Inuit and Métis:

First Nations, Inuit and Métis people, or someone travelling to work in a remote Indigenous community, are eligible for a test in Ontario.

Akwesasne has a COVID-19 test site by appointment only and a curfew of 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Anyone returning to the community on the Canadian side of the international border who's been farther than 160 kilometres away — or visited Montreal — for non-essential reasons is asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

People in Pikwakanagan can book a COVID-19 test by calling 613-625-1175. Anyone in Tyendinaga who's interested in a test can call 613-967-3603 and in Kitigan Zibi, 819-449-5593.

Tyendinaga's council is asking people not to travel there to camp or fish.

Inuit in Ottawa can call the Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team at 613-740-0999 for service, including testing and vaccines, in Inuktitut or English on weekdays.

