What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday, May 26

Recent developments:

Indoor dining will be allowed and gyms will be able to reopen in the Outaouais beginning Monday.

Ottawa reported 48 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths Tuesday.

What's the latest?

The Outaouais region, which includes Gatineau, will join several other regions in moving to the less strict "orange-alert" level of the province's pandemic framework on Monday, which will allow indoor dining to resume and gyms to reopen.

Moving to orange also means that students in grades 9-11 will return to school full time and places of worship will be allowed to welcome 100 people with physical distancing measures in place.

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) confirmed another 48 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and two more deaths.

How many cases are there?

The region is coming down from a record-breaking peak of the pandemic's third wave , one that has included more dangerous coronavirus variants . The rate of spread is still high.

As of Tuesday, 26,691 Ottawa residents have tested positive for COVID-19. There are 855 known active cases, 25,278 resolved cases and 558 deaths.

Public health officials have reported more than 48,500 COVID-19 cases across eastern Ontario and western Quebec, including nearly 46,300 resolved cases.

Elsewhere in eastern Ontario, 185 people have died. In western Quebec, the death toll is 211.

Akwesasne has had more than 690 residents test positive and 10 deaths between its northern and southern sections.

Kitigan Zibi has had 34 cases. Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory has had 11, with one death. Pikwakanagan hasn't had any.

The transfer of COVID-19 patients from other regions to Ottawa hospitals continues. As of Tuesday, there were 16 COVID-19 patients from other communities in Ottawa ICUs.

CBC Ottawa is profiling those who've died of COVID-19 . If you'd like to share your loved one's story, please get in touch .

What can I do?

Eastern Ontario:

Ontario is under a stay-at-home order until at least June 2. Its reopening plan leans on rates of spread and vaccination; the province plans to take the next step in mid-June.

Many closed recreation venues can now reopen, and Ontario's outdoor gathering limit has now risen to five people, including people from different households.

Ontario has moved to online learning. Daycares remain open, and summer camps should eventually open as well.

Most non-essential businesses can only offer curbside pickup. Access to malls is restricted and big-box stores can only sell essential items.

Gyms and personal care services are closed, while restaurants are only available for takeout and delivery.

Police checkpoints between Ontario and Quebec are not running 24/7. Officers in Ontario have the power to stop and question people if they believe they've gathered illegally.

Local health units and communities can also set their own rules, as Ottawa is doing around playgrounds and the Belleville area is doing for the agriculture industry.

Western Quebec

Western Quebec is under red zone rules.

It's also planning to gradually reopen, starting with the curfew lifting and outdoor gatherings and dining returning on Friday, then a move to the orange zone on Monday.

High schools, gyms, theatres, personal care services and non-essential businesses can now open with restrictions.

WATCH | Quebec to start gradual reopening on Friday

Quebec to start gradual reopening on Friday CBC News 1:53 As part of Quebec's reopening plan restaurants across the province will be allowed to resume outdoor dining on Friday. That's just one of the restrictions being lifted as the number of COVID-19 cases continue to decline, according to Premier François Legault. 1:53

The curfew is currently in place from 9:30 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Private gatherings remain banned, except for a person who lives alone seeing one other household.

Small religious services are allowed and people can go to theatres. Older secondary school students will be going to classrooms every second day. Distanced outdoor exercise is allowed in groups up to eight people.

People can't travel to yellow or green zones or risk a fine.

Distancing and isolating

The novel coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets that can hang in the air.

People can be contagious without symptoms, even after getting a vaccine. Coronavirus variants of concern are more contagious and are now established.

This means it is important to take precautions now and in the future like staying home while sick — and getting help with costs if needed — keeping hands and surfaces clean and maintaining distance from anyone you don't live with, even with a mask on.

Masks, preferably ones that fit snugly and have three layers, are mandatory in indoor public settings in Ontario and Quebec .

A woman checks her phone while walking through downtown Ottawa in May. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

OPH says residents should wear masks outside their homes whenever possible.

People have to show proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test to enter Canada by land without a fine and have to pay for their stay in a quarantine hotel if entering by air.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms should self-isolate, as should those who've been ordered to do so by their public health unit. The length varies in Quebec and Ontario.

Health Canada recommends older adults and people with underlying medical conditions get help with errands.

Vaccines

Four COVID-19 vaccines have been deemed safe and approved in Canada.

Canada's task force said first doses offer such strong protection that people can wait up to four months to get a second.

More than 1,150,000 doses have been given out in the Ottawa-Gatineau region since mid-December, including more than 530,000 doses to Ottawa residents and about 240,000 in western Quebec.

Eastern Ontario

Ontario is now vaccinating anyone age 12 or older. People can look for provincial appointments opening up online or over the phone at 1-833-943-3900.

COVID-19 vaccine appointments are still available! Spots remain for all residents aged 12+ to book their appointment in the City. Book yours with <a href="https://twitter.com/ONgov?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ONgov</a>'s online booking system: <a href="https://t.co/pdqHDaEnlH">https://t.co/pdqHDaEnlH</a> or call 1-833-943-3900. <a href="https://t.co/WG4nPNyj7j">pic.twitter.com/WG4nPNyj7j</a> —@ottawacity

Pharmacies continue to offer vaccines through their own booking systems as supply allows.

The first people who got an AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine March 10 to 19 can now book a second dose. The province's goal is a second AstraZeneca dose 12 weeks after the first, with more details to come on other recipients.

Local health units have flexibility in the larger framework, including around booking, so check their websites for details. Some offer standby lists for first doses.

Western Quebec

Quebec is now vaccinating anyone 12 and older.

People who qualify can make an appointment online or over the phone. There are walk-in clinics in Hull and Buckingham.

The province expects to have given a first dose to 75 per cent of adults by June 15 and is looking at 75 per cent of people age 12 and up getting their second dose by the end of August.

Symptoms and testing

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, a cough, vomiting and loss of taste or smell. Children tend to have an upset stomach and/or a rash.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Mental health can also be affected by the pandemic, and resources are available to help .

In eastern Ontario:

Anyone seeking a test should make an appointment. Check with your health unit for clinic locations and hours.

Ontario recommends only getting tested if you fit certain criteria, such as having symptoms, exposure or a certain job.

People without symptoms but who are part of the province's targeted testing strategy can make an appointment at select pharmacies. Shoppers Drug Mart stores can now offer rapid tests.

Asymptomatic construction workers in KFL&A are recommended to get tested for COVID-19 once every two weeks. <a href="https://t.co/dMVeJkNO4v">https://t.co/dMVeJkNO4v</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19KFLA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19KFLA</a> <a href="https://t.co/NnB14VdsT4">pic.twitter.com/NnB14VdsT4</a> —@KFLAPH

Travellers who need a test have very few local options to pay for one.

In western Quebec:

Tests are strongly recommended for people with symptoms and their contacts.

People can make an appointment and check wait times online.

Call 1-877-644-4545 with questions, including if walk-in testing is available nearby.

First Nations, Inuit and Métis:

First Nations, Inuit and Métis people, or someone travelling to work in a remote Indigenous community, are eligible for a test in Ontario.

Akwesasne has a COVID-19 test site by appointment only and a curfew of 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Anyone returning to the community on the Canadian side of the international border who's been farther than 160 kilometres away — or visited Montreal — for non-essential reasons is asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

People in Pikwakanagan can book a COVID-19 test by calling 613-625-1175. Anyone in Tyendinaga who's interested in a test can call 613-967-3603 and in Kitigan Zibi, 819-449-5593.

Tyendinaga's council is asking people not to travel there to camp or fish.

Inuit in Ottawa can call the Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team at 613-740-0999 for service, including testing and vaccines, in Inuktitut or English on weekdays.

For more information