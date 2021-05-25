What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 25

Recent developments:

What's the latest?

Western Quebec residents as young as 12 can now book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment. The premier is part of a provinicial pandemic update at 1 p.m. ET.

Although Gatineau, Que.'s Peter Simard got COVID-19 and was put in a medically induced coma and on a ventilator, his family never gave up hope for a miracle. After nearly nine months of hospitals and rehab, he's finally back home.

Ontario's hospitals can once again perform non-urgent surgeries, but there's a massive backlog to clear and thousands of patients in eastern Ontario are facing uncertain waits for their procedures.

The rise in online shopping has led to multiple proposals to build warehouses on the outskirts of Ottawa.

How many cases are there?

The region is coming down from a record-breaking peak of the pandemic's third wave , one that has included more dangerous coronavirus variants . The rate of spread is still high.

As of Monday, 26,643 Ottawa residents have tested positive for COVID-19. There are 903 known active cases, 25,184 resolved cases and 556 deaths.

Public health officials have reported more than 48,400 COVID-19 cases across eastern Ontario and western Quebec, including more than 46,000 resolved cases.

Elsewhere in eastern Ontario, 185 people have died. In western Quebec, the death toll is 211.

Akwesasne has had more than 690 residents test positive and 10 deaths between its northern and southern sections.

Kitigan Zibi has had 34 cases. Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory has had 11, with one death. Pikwakanagan hasn't had any.

The transfer of COVID-19 patients from other regions to Ottawa hospitals continues. As of Friday, there were 20 COVID-19 patients from other communities in Ottawa ICUs.

What can I do?

Eastern Ontario:

Ontario is under a stay-at-home order until at least June 2. Its reopening plan leans on rates of spread and vaccination; the province plans to take the next step in mid-June.

Many closed recreation venues can now reopen, and Ontario's outdoor gathering limit has now risen to five people, including people from different households.

A sign in Ottawa's Confederation Park urges people to observe the rules around COVID-19 on May 24, 2021. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

Ontario has moved to online learning. Daycares remain open, and summer camps should eventually open as well.

Most non-essential businesses can only offer curbside pickup. Access to malls is restricted and big-box stores can only sell essential items.

Gyms and personal care services are closed, while restaurants are only available for takeout and delivery.

Police checkpoints between Ontario and Quebec are not running 24/7. Officers in Ontario have the power to stop and question people if they believe they've gathered illegally.

Local health units and communities can also set their own rules, as Ottawa is doing around playgrounds and the Belleville area is doing for the agriculture industry.

Western Quebec

Western Quebec is under red zone rules. It's also planning to gradually reopen, starting with the curfew lifting and outdoor gatherings and dining returning on Friday.

High schools, gyms, theatres, personal care services and non-essential businesses can open with restrictions.

The curfew is currently in place from 9:30 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Private gatherings remain banned, except for a person who lives alone seeing one other household.

Small religious services are allowed and people can go to theatres. Older secondary school students will be going to classrooms every second day. Distanced outdoor exercise is allowed in groups up to eight people.

People can't travel to yellow or green zones or risk a fine.

Distancing and isolating

The novel coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets that can hang in the air.

People can be contagious without symptoms, even after getting a vaccine. Coronavirus variants of concern are more contagious and are now established.

This means it is important to take precautions now and in the future like staying home while sick — and getting help with costs if needed — keeping hands and surfaces clean and maintaining distance from anyone you don't live with, even with a mask on.

Masks, preferably ones that fit snugly and have three layers, are mandatory in indoor public settings in Ontario and Quebec .

OPH says residents should wear masks outside their homes whenever possible.

A cyclist in a mask pauses outside a new coffee shop on Sparks Street in Ottawa on May 24, 2021. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

People have to show proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test to enter Canada by land without a fine and have to pay for their stay in a quarantine hotel if entering by air.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms should self-isolate, as should those who've been ordered to do so by their public health unit. The length varies in Quebec and Ontario.

Health Canada recommends older adults and people with underlying medical conditions get help with errands.

Vaccines

Four COVID-19 vaccines have been deemed safe and approved in Canada.

Canada's task force said first doses offer such strong protection that people can wait up to four months to get a second.

About 1,100,000 doses have been given out in the Ottawa-Gatineau region since mid-December, including more than 500,000 doses to Ottawa residents and about 225,000 in western Quebec.

Eastern Ontario

Ontario is now vaccinating anyone age 12 or older. People can look for provincial appointments opening up online or over the phone at 1-833-943-3900.

Pharmacies continue to offer vaccines through their own booking systems as supply allows.

The first people who got an AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine March 10 to 19 can now book a second dose. The province's goal is a second AstraZeneca dose 12 weeks after the first, with more details to come on other recipients.

Local health units have flexibility in the larger framework, including around booking, so check their websites for details. Some offer standby lists for first doses.

Western Quebec

Quebec is now vaccinating anyone 12 and older.

People who qualify can make an appointment online or over the phone. There are walk-in clinics in Hull and Buckingham.

The province expects to have given a first dose to 75 per cent of adults by June 15 and is looking at 75 per cent of people age 12 and up getting their second dose by the end of August.

Symptoms and testing

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, a cough, vomiting and loss of taste or smell. Children tend to have an upset stomach and/or a rash.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Mental health can also be affected by the pandemic, and resources are available to help .

In eastern Ontario:

Anyone seeking a test should make an appointment. Check with your health unit for clinic locations and hours.

Ontario recommends only getting tested if you fit certain criteria, such as having symptoms, exposure or a certain job.

People without symptoms but who are part of the province's targeted testing strategy can make an appointment at select pharmacies. Shoppers Drug Mart stores can now offer rapid tests.

Travellers who need a test have very few local options to pay for one.

In western Quebec:

Tests are strongly recommended for people with symptoms and their contacts.

People can make an appointment and check wait times online.

Call 1-877-644-4545 with questions, including if walk-in testing is available nearby.

First Nations, Inuit and Métis:

First Nations, Inuit and Métis people, or someone travelling to work in a remote Indigenous community, are eligible for a test in Ontario.

Akwesasne has a COVID-19 test site by appointment only and a curfew of 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Anyone returning to the community on the Canadian side of the international border who's been farther than 160 kilometres away — or visited Montreal — for non-essential reasons is asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

People in Pikwakanagan can book a COVID-19 test by calling 613-625-1175. Anyone in Tyendinaga who's interested in a test can call 613-967-3603 and in Kitigan Zibi, 819-449-5593.

Tyendinaga's council is asking people not to travel there to camp or fish.

Inuit in Ottawa can call the Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team at 613-740-0999 for service, including testing and vaccines, in Inuktitut or English on weekdays.

