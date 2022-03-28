What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa for the week of March 28

Recent developments:

Employers grapple with remote working questions as COVID-19 restrictions lift.

Ontario reports 553 people hospitalized with COVID-19.

Ottawa's police board meets in person for first time since April 2020.

Sixth pandemic wave imminent, says Quebec's public health director.

When the COVID-19 pandemic forced workers out of offices and into their homes, it also shed light on the new possibility of working from home as a permanent option.

Employers now are grappling with how to move forward — and one employment expert says this will showcase the difference between publicly-owned and privately-owned organizations.

An Ottawa police detective has been suspended for allegedly trying to find out if parents whose infants had suddenly died during the pandemic were vaccinated, CBC News has learned.

The city's police board meets in person today for the first time since the start of the pandemic, but some community advocates worry that change could limit participation.

Ontario reported 553 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Sunday. That's down from the figures reported the two previous days, although at least 10 per cent of the province's hospitals do not report their figures on the weekend.

Quebec's interim public health director, meanwhile, says all signs point to that province heading toward a sixth wave of COVID-19, one driven by the Omicron variant BA.2.

A recent COVID-19 outbreak has forced the Municipality of Pontiac to close its town offices to the public, Radio-Canada reports. The municipality says they're expected to reopen today.

What are the numbers to watch?

Testing strategies have changed under the contagious Omicron variant and many people with COVID-19 aren't reflected in case counts. Hospitalizations and wastewater can help fill in the picture.

Officials have said they expect numbers to trend up as rules loosen. What is key is whether the increases become concerning.

There's more information in our daily story on key numbers.

Ottawa

There are nine Ottawa residents in local hospitals for treatment of active COVID-19 as of Thursday's report from Ottawa Public Health (OPH). One needs intensive care.

The average level of coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater has risen to levels last seen in the first days of February. It's now more than six times higher than it was before the Omicron surge.

Ottawa has had 65,229 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic and 760 residents have died from the illness.

The wider region

Communities outside of Ottawa have about 50 COVID-19 hospitalizations. About 15 of those patients need intensive care. These numbers don't include Hastings Prince Edward Public Health.

Wastewater trends are stable across Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties and vary across the Kingston area.

In the rest of eastern Ontario, 417 people with COVID-19 have died. The death toll is 291 in western Quebec.

More than 5.1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the Ottawa-Gatineau region.

Rates of eligible eastern Ontarians with at least two vaccine doses range from 80 to 92 per cent, while adults with a third dose range from 58 to 70 per cent. These numbers aren't regularly available for western Quebec.

What are the rules?

There are no longer any provincial proof-of-vaccination requirements or capacity limits in Ontario and Quebec.

In Ontario, masks are only mandatory in certain indoor settings. All of Ontario's COVID-19 rules are expected to end April 27.

Some places may choose to continue requiring patrons wear masks, be vaccinated or both.

In Quebec, mask rules will be dropped everywhere except on public transit by a still-unspecified day in mid-April (the premier has floated April 15). The plan is to end the public transit rule in May.

Mask rules may be different in places that fall under federal jurisdiction, like the Ottawa airport.

Ontario and Quebec isolation rules have loosened for some close contacts.

Travel

Travellers older than 12 years and four months must be fully vaccinated to board a plane or train in Canada.

People have to be fully vaccinated, pre-approved, asymptomatic and test negative to enter Canada without quarantining. Travellers can take an authorized rapid test until next Friday April 1, when that requirement is ending.

The U.S. requires all adults crossing a border to be fully vaccinated. People flying there will need proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test.

Travellers who need a test have local options to pay for one.

Demonstrators, many of whom are wearing masks, rally as part of the climate activist group Fridays for Future's 'Global Climate Strike' in Ottawa on Friday, March 25, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

How can I manage risk?

COVID-19 primarily spreads through droplets that can hang in the air. People can be contagious without symptoms, even after getting a vaccine.

Evidence suggests the dominant Omicron variant, particularly its BA.2 subvariant, are more contagious than other types but generally less deadly for vaccinated people without underlying conditions.

Though this wave has peaked, this level of spread puts vulnerable people at risk and some indicators are rising again.

Health officials say people need to take personal responsibility as government rules transition to government recommendations.

They're urging people to get all vaccine doses they're eligible for — especially if they're over 50 — stay home when sick, wear masks in crowded and indoor spaces, keep their hands clean, distance, see others outdoors if possible and limit close contacts, along with considering community spread and vaccine rates.

Medical masks are recommended over cloth ones.

Vaccines

Vaccines curb the spread of all variants of COVID-19 and go a long way toward avoiding deaths and hospitalizations, although they don't offer total protection.

Six COVID-19 vaccines are safe and approved in Canada, with some age restrictions around who can get them.

Eastern Ontario

Eligible people can look for provincial appointments online or by phone at 1-833-943-3900.

Adults can book third shots once 84 days have passed since their second. Third doses are available for everyone age 12 to 17 after 168 days.

"Learning to live with COVID" doesn't mean moving on as if the pandemic is over. It means being mindful of the virus' presence in our day-to-day lives. Wondering how you can reduce your risk? Check out our new webpage: <a href="https://t.co/0Ytty56Fbe">https://t.co/0Ytty56Fbe</a> <a href="https://t.co/oVMk86S72p">pic.twitter.com/oVMk86S72p</a> —@OttawaHealth

Fourth doses are being offered to select groups 84 days after their third.

Check local health unit websites for clinics. Pharmacies and some family doctors also offer vaccines through their own booking systems.

Western Quebec

Eligible residents can get an appointment online by calling 819-592-5861 or by visiting a permanent or mobile walk-in clinic.

All adults are eligible for a third dose; the general recommended wait time between second and third shots is three months.

Fourth doses will start rolling out this week to residents of long-term care and retirement homes, those who rely in-home care through the public health system, and anyone 80 and up.

Symptoms, treatment and testing

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, a cough, headache, vomiting and loss of taste or smell.

"Long-haul" symptoms can last for months.

Ontario and Quebec are using Pfizer's COVID-19 prescription treatment Paxlovid on people at risk of severe COVID-19 problems.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Mental health can also be affected by the pandemic, and resources are available to help .

In eastern Ontario:

Only high-risk people with symptoms or who are at risk of severe illness from COVID-19 can get a laboratory-checked PCR test due to the demand generated by the Omicron variant.

Qualified people can check with their health unit for locations and hours. Other people with symptoms should assume they have COVID-19 and isolate.

Rapid tests are available for the general public at participating stores, for some workers and in some child-care settings.

The plan is for people with a positive rapid test to eventually be able to get a follow-up PCR test.

In western Quebec:

Quebec has also stopped giving PCR tests to the general public, saving them for those in high-risk settings.

Rapid COVID-19 tests are available in all Quebec daycares, preschools and elementary schools, as well as through pharmacies for the general population.

People can report rapid test results online.

First Nations, Inuit and Métis:

First Nations, Inuit and Métis people, or someone travelling to work in a remote Indigenous community, are eligible for a PCR test in both Ontario and Quebec.

Inuit in Ottawa can call the Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team at 613-740-0999 on weekdays for testing and vaccines in Inuktitut or English .

Akwesasne has COVID-19 information online or at 613-575-2341. The neighbouring Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe is also offering tests. About 1,900 residents have tested positive as of mid-February and 19 have died between its north and south sections.

People in Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg can call the COVID hotline at 819-449-8085 for a test on Wednesdays, if they qualify. Rapid tests are available at the health centre. It had more than 175 confirmed cases and one death as of mid-January; 152 of those cases occurred since Dec. 3, 2021.

Pikwàkanagàn has ended its COVID hotline, referring people to its health-care services instead. The community didn't have any confirmed COVID-19 cases until December 2021; it had 114 confirmed cases as of March 11.

The Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte are keeping mask mandates for government buildings. Anyone who's interested in a PCR test or vaccine can call its health team at 613-967-3603. They can ask about rapid tests by texting 613-686-5510 or sending an email. It had 91 confirmed cases and two deaths until it stopped sharing its count in January.