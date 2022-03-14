What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa for the week of March 14

Recent developments:

It's now been just over two years since the World Health Organization declared the global COVID-19 pandemic, and many institutions have been radically overhauled in that time — including Ontario's legal system.

In that time, Ottawa restaurants were closed for 323 days, nearly one day closed for each day open. Some of those businesses now say they're essentially starting over from scratch.

COVID-19 restrictions continue to loosen on both sides of the Ottawa River, with vaccine passports no longer in effect in the Outaouais. Several businesses there say they're relieved by the latest change.

After this week, masking rules will be lifted in most Ottawa establishments.

What are the numbers to watch?

Testing can't meet the general public's demand because of the contagious Omicron variant, meaning many people with COVID-19 won't be reflected in the case count.

Hospitalizations and wastewater monitoring can help fill in some of the grey areas. There's more information in our daily story on key numbers.

Ottawa

The average level of coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater has been dropping this month.

There are seven Ottawa residents in local hospitals for treatment of active COVID-19, as of Friday's report from Ottawa Public Health (OPH). Two need intensive care.

If you include non-Ottawa residents in city hospitals with COVID-19, or people who are hospitalized for other reasons but happen to have tested positive, there were 38 patients as of the middle of last week.

Ottawa has had 64,027 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, and 752 residents have died from the illness.

The wider region

Communities outside of Ottawa have about 45 COVID-19 hospitalizations. About 15 of those patients need intensive care. These numbers, however, don't include Hastings Prince Edward Public Health.

Wastewater levels are rising or stable at sites in the Kingston area and stable or dropping in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties.

In the rest of eastern Ontario, 400 people with COVID-19 have died. The death toll is 288 in western Quebec.

More than 5.1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the Ottawa-Gatineau region.

Rates of eligible eastern Ontarians with at least two vaccines range from 80 to 92 per cent and third dose rates for adults from 58 to 70 per cent. These numbers aren't regularly available for western Quebec.

What are the rules?

There are no longer any provincial proof-of-vaccination requirements or capacity or gathering limits in eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

For now, masks remain mandatory for most people in indoor public spaces. Quebec's rules cover children aged 10 and up, except for students who are in class, while Ontario's rules apply to those two and older.

On Monday, March 21, masking requirements will be removed in most indoor settings in Ontario. All COVID-19 rules are expected to end April 27.

In Quebec, mask rules will be dropped everywhere — aside from on public transit — by a still-unspecified day in mid-April. That transit requirement is slated to end in May.

Mask rules may be different in places that fall under federal jurisdiction, like the Ottawa airport.

Ontario and Quebec isolation rules have loosened for some close contacts.

Travel

Travellers older than 12 years and four months must be fully vaccinated to board a plane or train in Canada.

People have to be fully vaccinated, pre-approved, asymptomatic and test negative to enter Canada. Travellers can take an authorized rapid test.

Here are some tips on how you can stay <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19</a> safe and help to stop the spread of the virus over the March break. <br><br>✈️🚗For current federal travel regulations: <a href="https://t.co/MmruMWK14p">https://t.co/MmruMWK14p</a><br><br>Visit Ontario's <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19</a> stop the spread webpage for more details: <a href="https://t.co/L7FCkKzP0H">https://t.co/L7FCkKzP0H</a> <a href="https://t.co/bxpoIrJjgD">pic.twitter.com/bxpoIrJjgD</a> —@RCDHealthUnit

The U.S. requires all adults crossing a border to be fully vaccinated. People flying there will need proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test.

Travellers who need a test have local options to pay for one.

How can I manage risk?

COVID-19 primarily spreads through droplets that can hang in the air. People can be contagious without symptoms, even after getting a vaccine.

Evidence suggests the dominant Omicron variant, including its BA.2 subvariant, are more contagious than other types but generally less deadly for vaccinated people without underlying conditions.

Though this wave has peaked and severe health problems are generally slowly declining, this level of spread puts vulnerable people at risk.

Health officials say people need to take personal responsibility as government rules ease; people can get all vaccine doses as they're eligible for, stay home when sick, mask, distance and limit close contacts, along with considering community spread and vaccine rates.

Medical masks are recommended over cloth ones.

WATCH | Experts say the end of rules doesn't mean the end of risks: COVID-19 pandemic not over yet, experts warn Duration 2:02 As COVID-19 restrictions loosen across Canada, some experts say it’s still too early to consider the pandemic over, pointing to concerning hospitalization rates and the threat of a more contagious Omicron subvariant. 2:02

Vaccines

Vaccines curb the spread of all variants of COVID-19 and go a long way toward avoiding deaths and hospitalizations, although they don't offer total protection.

Six COVID-19 vaccines are safe and approved in Canada, with some age restrictions around who can get them.

Both Ontario and Quebec generally recommend doses for kids age five to 11 be given at least eight weeks apart for the best protection. Some health authorities say parents can request a shorter interval.

Guidance varies on when, not if, people should get a third dose after contracting COVID-19. Experts do agree people should wait until they've recovered.

Eastern Ontario

Eligible people can look for provincial appointments online or over the phone at 1-833-943-3900.

Everyone 18 and older in Ontario can book third shots once 84 days have passed since their second shot. Third doses are available for everyone age 12 to 17 once 168 days have passed.

Fourth doses are being offered to select groups after the same 84-day wait.

Check local health unit websites for details on their clinics. Pharmacies and some family doctors also offer vaccines through their own booking systems.

Western Quebec

Eligible residents can get an appointment online by calling 819-592-5861 or by visiting a permanent or mobile walk-in clinic.

All adults are eligible for a third dose; the general recommended wait time between second and third shots is three months.

Symptoms, treatment and testing

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, a cough, headache, vomiting and loss of taste or smell.

"Long-haul" symptoms can last for months.

Ontario and Quebec are using Pfizer's COVID-19 prescription treatment Paxlovid at first on adults at risk of severe COVID-19 problems.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Mental health can also be affected by the pandemic, and resources are available to help .

Two people, one wearing a mask, attend a rally against Russia's invasion of Ukraine held on March 13, 2022, outside Ottawa City Hall. (Vincent Yergeau/Radio-Canada)

In eastern Ontario:

Only high-risk people with symptoms or who are at risk of severe illness from COVID-19 can get a laboratory-checked PCR test due to the demand generated by the Omicron variant.

That list is expanding to include home and community care settings.

Qualified people can check with their health unit for locations and hours. Other people with symptoms should assume they have COVID-19 and isolate.

Rapid tests are available for the general public at participating stores, for some workers and in some child-care settings.

The plan is for people with a positive rapid test to eventually be able to get a follow-up PCR test.

In western Quebec:

Quebec has also stopped giving PCR tests to the general public, saving them for high-risk settings.

Rapid COVID-19 tests are available in all Quebec daycares, preschools and elementary schools, as well as through pharmacies for the general population.

People can report rapid test results online.

A pedestrian wearing a mask walks past the World of Maps store, where the owners have hung a map of Ukraine, earlier this month. (Stu Mills/CBC)

First Nations, Inuit and Métis:

First Nations, Inuit and Métis people, or someone travelling to work in a remote Indigenous community, are eligible for a PCR test in both Ontario and Quebec.

Inuit in Ottawa can call the Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team at 613-740-0999 on weekdays for testing and vaccines in Inuktitut or English .

Akwesasne has COVID-19 information online or at 613-575-2341. The neighbouring Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe is also offering tests and has ended mandatory masking. About 1,900 residents have tested positive and 19 have died between its north and south sections.

People in Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg can call the COVID hotline at 819-449-8085 for a test on Wednesdays if they qualify. Rapid tests are available at the health centre. It had more than 175 confirmed cases and one death as of mid-January; 152 of those cases since Dec. 3, 2021.

People in Pikwàkanagàn can call 613-625-1175 for tests and vaccines. It's offering rapid and PCR tests three mornings a week. The community didn't have any confirmed COVID-19 cases until December 2021; it had 112 confirmed cases as of March 4.