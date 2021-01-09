What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 9

Recent developments

Ottawa's COVID-19 vaccine campaign has expanded.

A city councillor wants Ottawa to adopt Uber-like tech for OC Transpo.

Pandemic delays are forcing potential immigrants to put their lives on hold.

Experts reflect on the handshake, and whether it will return after pandemic.

What's the latest?

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit's top doctor said the region is getting close to being in the red zone under the province's colour-coded pandemic scale.

"We're really now clearly in orange territory, bordering on red," Dr. Paul Roumeliotis said Monday. There are also 15 COVID-19 variant cases that have been identified across the region, he added.

An Ottawa city councillor is pushing for the city to adopt an on-demand transit approach as OC Transpo continues to experience low ridership throughout the pandemic.

Hopeful immigrants to Canada say they've quit their jobs, sold their homes and put their lives on hold — only to be paralyzed by the processing delays and lack of communication from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.

With immunization growing, some are wondering whether the social etiquette of handshaking will ever return, and what to do when meeting someone new.

Ottawa Public Health reported 57 more COVID-19 cases and one more death Monday.

How many cases are there?

As of Monday, 15,167 Ottawa residents have tested positive for COVID-19. There are currently 513 known active cases, 14,211 resolved cases, and 443 deaths.

Public health officials have reported more than 27,000 COVID-19 cases across eastern Ontario and western Quebec, including more than 25,200 resolved cases.

Elsewhere in eastern Ontario, 131 people have died of COVID-19, and 163 people have died in western Quebec.

Akwesasne has had more than 240 residents test positive on the Canadian side of the border and seven deaths. It's had more than 500 cases combined with its southern section.

Kitigan Zibi has had 21 confirmed cases and Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory has had six, with one death.

What can I do?

Restaurants, gyms, personal care services, theatres and non-essential businesses are open across eastern Ontario. Most sports can also resume.

Social gatherings can have up to 10 people indoors or 25 people outdoors. Organized events can be larger.

People are asked to only have close contact with people they live with, be masked and distanced for all other in-person contact and only travel for essential reasons, especially between differently coloured zones.

Eastern Ontario ranges from orange to green under the province's colour-coded pandemic scale.

Ottawa Public Health and the Eastern Ontario Health Unit are orange, with more restrictions than the rest of the region.

Health units in Renfrew and Lanark counties have warned private gatherings are a problem and it has led to stricter rules.

Ottawa's health unit is again saying it's close to a move to red and seems like it could be heading into a third wave.

Local health units can also set their own rules, like Kingston's is doing around St. Patrick's Day.

Western Quebec's gyms and restaurants can open under its orange zone rules, joining non-essential businesses.

Outdoor gatherings of up to eight people are now are now allowed and places of worship can bring in more people.

That area's new curfew hours are 9:30 p.m. until 5 a.m.

The exception is Grenville-sur-la-Rouge and some of that area, which remains in red.

Like in Ontario, people are asked not to have close contact with anyone they don't live with and travel from one region of Quebec to another is discouraged.

Quebec will allow extra-curricular activities and sports in schools across the province starting next week.

Distancing and isolating

The novel coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets when an infected person speaks, coughs, sneezes, or breathes onto someone or something. These droplets can hang in the air.

People can be contagious without symptoms, even after getting a vaccine. New coronavirus variants can be more contagious.

This means it is important to take precautions now and in the months to come like staying home while symptomatic — and getting help with costs if needed — keeping hands and frequently touched surfaces clean and maintaining distance from anyone you don't live with, even with a mask on.

Masks, preferably ones that fit snugly and have three layers, are mandatory in indoor public settings in Ontario and Quebec .

OPH says residents should also wear masks outside their homes whenever possible.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms should self-isolate, as should those who've been ordered to do so by their public health unit. The length varies in Quebec and Ontario; the latter recently updated its rules, including in schools.

Students headed to class at Vincent Massey Public School in Ottawa. (Blair Gable/Reuters)

People have to show proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test to enter Canada by land without a fine and have to pay for their stay in a quarantine hotel if entering by air.

Health Canada recommends older adults and people with underlying medical conditions and/or weakened immune systems stay home as much as possible and get help with errands.

Symptoms and vaccines

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, a cough, vomiting and loss of taste or smell. Children can develop a rash.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Mental health can also be affected by the pandemic, and resources are available to help .

Canada's COVID-19 vaccine supply has stabilized and four vaccines have now been approved.

In early March the national task force said evidence shows first doses have offered such strong protection that people can wait up to four months to get a second dose, opening the door for jurisdictions to spread first doses widely.

More than 113,000 doses have been given out in the wider region since mid-December, including about 63,600 doses in Ottawa and 13,300 in western Quebec.

Ontario's first doses generally went to care home residents and health-care workers.

The province's campaign expands to priority groups such as people over age 80 starting in mid-March, moving to people as young as age 60 in June, people with underlying health conditions in April people who can't work from home in June.

Ontarians who are eligible can book appointments online or over the phone starting March 15.

Local health units have some flexibility in the larger framework, so check with them for specifics.

For example, Ottawa has begun offering shots to certain groups in certain high-risk neighbourhoods and, as of Friday, anyone born in or before 1931.

Officials have been vaccinating Indigenous people and started offering shots to police officers and shelter clients last week.

Many eastern Ontario vaccine clinic locations are in the same communities as test sites and none are open yet for the general public. Health units are asking people to keep their phone lines clear.

Quebec also started with people in care homes and health-care workers.

It moves to older adults outside care homes starting Wednesday in western Quebec's six clinics, then essential workers and finally the general public.

Elvira D'Angelo, 92, waits to receive her COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in Quebec on Sunday. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

People who qualify can make an appointment online or over the phone.

Pharmacists will be giving shots in both Ontario and Quebec.

Where to get tested

In eastern Ontario:

Anyone seeking a test should book an appointment .

Ontario recommends only getting tested if you have symptoms, if you've been told to by your health unit or the province, or if you fit certain other criteria.

People without symptoms but who are part of the province's targeted testing strategy can make an appointment at select pharmacies. Travellers who need a test have very few local options to pay for one.

Ottawa has ten regular test sites , with mobile sites wherever demand is particularly high .

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit has sites in Alexandria, Casselman, Cornwall, Hawkesbury, Rockland and Winchester.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark health unit has permanent sites in Almonte, Brockville, Kemptville and Smiths Falls and a mobile clinic.

People can arrange a test in Picton over the phone or in Bancroft, Belleville and Trenton, where online booking is preferred.

Kingston's main test site is at the Beechgrove Complex, another is in Napanee .

Renfrew County test clinic locations are posted weekly . Residents can also call their family doctor or 1-844-727-6404 with health questions.

In western Quebec:

Tests are strongly recommended for people with symptoms and their contacts.

Outaouais residents can make an appointment in Gatineau at 135 blvd. Saint-Raymond or 617 ave. Buckingham. They can check the wait time for the Saint-Raymond site.

There are recurring clinics by appointment in communities such as Maniwaki and Petite-Nation.

Call 1-877-644-4545 with questions, including if walk-in testing is available nearby.

First Nations, Inuit and Métis:

Akwesasne has a COVID-19 test site by appointment only and a curfew of 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Anyone returning to the community on the Canadian side of the international border who's been farther than 160 kilometres away — or visited Montreal — for non-essential reasons is asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

People in Pikwakanagan can book a COVID-19 test by calling 613-625-2259. Anyone in Tyendinaga who's interested in a test can call 613-967-3603.

Inuit in Ottawa can call the Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team at 613-740-0999 for service, including testing and now vaccines, in Inuktitut or English on weekdays.

For more information