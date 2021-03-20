What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday, March 21

Recent developments:

Ottawa reported 107 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, the highest one-day total in nearly two months.

A Brockville, Ont., pharmacist says she's looking forward to administering the COVID-19 vaccine.

What's the latest?

Today is the final day before changes come to two eastern Ontario health units.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit moves from yellow to red on Monday, while Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health goes from green to yellow.

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 107 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, the highest one-day total since late January, but zero deaths.

A Brockville, Ont., pharmacist who's gone above and beyond her regular duties over the past 12 months is now looking forward to her next big task: administering the COVID-19 vaccine.

Speaking of vaccines, some Ottawa residents with vaccination appointments on March 23, 24 and 25 may end up having them rebooked due to scheduling problems with the provincial system.

If you have a vaccine appointment at Eva James Memorial Community Centre or Ruddy Family YMCA-YWCA on March 23 to 25, <a href="https://twitter.com/ONgov?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ONgov</a> may contact you to rebook your appointment due to scheduling issues within the Provincial system: More: <a href="https://t.co/5L0e3rZzW9">https://t.co/5L0e3rZzW9</a> —@ottawacity

Those not contacted by the province should show up for their appointments as planned.

How many cases are there?

As of Saturday, 16,021 Ottawa residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. There are currently 729 known active cases, 14,841 resolved cases and 451 deaths.

Public health officials have reported more than 28,600 COVID-19 cases across eastern Ontario and western Quebec, including more than 26,500 resolved cases.

Elsewhere in eastern Ontario, 134 people have died of COVID-19 and 170 people have died in western Quebec.

Akwesasne has had more than 250 residents test positive on the Canadian side of the border and seven deaths. It's had more than 500 cases its southern section is added in.

Kitigan Zibi has had 22 confirmed cases and Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory has had eight, with one death.

What can I do?

The province's science advisors are among the experts saying Ontario is in its third wave of the pandemic, while OPH said last week the city's spread of COVID-19 is getting out of control.

Eastern Ontario now ranges from red to green under the province's colour-coded pandemic scale.

Restaurants, gyms, personal care services and non-essential businesses are open across the region.

Ottawa is in the red zone, which means all gatherings are capped at five people inside and 25 outside, while the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit enters that zone Monday.

The province has announced that LGL will move into the Red – Control Zone of the Framework as of Monday March 22. Read the full media release to see what changes will be in effect: <a href="https://t.co/jkxk1fm1SG">https://t.co/jkxk1fm1SG</a> <a href="https://t.co/qwZDRPTuDF">pic.twitter.com/qwZDRPTuDF</a> —@LGLHealthUnit

Restaurants in red zones recently saw the rules change for indoor dining, with the maximum allowable capacity increaseed to 50 per cent, up to a maximum of 50 people.

Theatres are closed in red zones, and participants in team sports cannot play games or hold scrimmages.

Going red also means only leaving home for essential reasons and not having indoor visitors.

Local health units can also set their own rules, like what Kingston's is doing around gatherings and Lanark County's is doing for sports.

In western Quebec, gyms and restaurants can open under the orange zone rules set by that province, as can non-essential businesses.

Outdoor gatherings of up to eight people are allowed. The region's curfew hours are 9:30 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Grenville-sur-la-Rouge, Que., and some of the surrounding area remains in red, however.

People in all these areas are asked to only have close contact with people they live with, be masked and distanced for all other in-person contact and only travel for essential reasons, especially between differently coloured zones.

A server wearing a mask brings meals to two people sitting on a patio in Ottawa's ByWard Market on March 20, 2021. (Olivier Plante/Radio-Canada)

Distancing and isolating

The novel coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets when an infected person speaks, coughs, sneezes, or breathes onto someone or something. These droplets can hang in the air.

People can be contagious without symptoms, even after getting a vaccine. New coronavirus variants can be more contagious and are spreading quickly in some places.

This means it is important to take precautions now and in the future like staying home while sick — and getting help with costs if needed — keeping hands and surfaces clean and maintaining distance from anyone you don't live with, even with a mask on.

Masks, preferably ones that fit snugly and have three layers, are mandatory in indoor public settings in Ontario and Quebec .

OPH says residents should wear masks outside their homes whenever possible.

Pedestrians wear masks while walking along a busy street in downtown Ottawa on March 16, 2021. (Brian Morris/CBC)

Health Canada recommends older adults and people with underlying medical conditions and/or weakened immune systems stay home as much as possible and get help with errands.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms should self-isolate, as should those who've been ordered to do so by their public health unit. The length varies in Quebec and Ontario.

People have to show proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test to enter Canada by land without a fine and have to pay for their stay in a quarantine hotel if entering by air.

Vaccines

Four COVID-19 vaccines have been approved in Canada.

Canada's task force said first doses offer such strong protection that people can wait up to four months to get a second, meaning jurisdictions can spread first doses widely.

About 195,000 doses have been given out in the wider region since mid-December, including more than 88,000 doses in Ottawa and about 24,000 in western Quebec.

Ontario's first doses generally went to care home residents and health-care workers.

The provincewide campaign has expanded further into Phase 1 to include more priority groups such as all people over age 80.

On Monday, that expands to anyone above 75. People can book appointments online or over the phone.

Local health units have some flexibility in the larger framework, so check their websites — as they're asking people to keep their phone lines clear — for details.

People who are above age 60 to 64 or will be turning 60 or 65 this year in the Kingston area can contact one of nearly 50 pharmacies for a vaccine appointment as part of a pilot project.

That range increases to anyone above 60 as of Monday.

Phase 2 should include people with underlying health conditions in April, followed by people who can't work from home or are 60 and older in June.

Phase 3, slated to begin in July, will involve vaccinating anyone older than 16.

Quebec also started by vaccinating people in care homes and health-care workers.

The vaccination plan now covers people age 65 and older at six western Quebec clinics, followed by essential workers and finally the general public.

Officials expect everyone over the age of 65 to be vaccinated by mid-April and everyone who wants a shot to be able to get one by by Fête nationale on June 24.

People who qualify can make an appointment online or over the phone. Pharmacists there will also be giving shots.

Symptoms and testing

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, a cough, vomiting and loss of taste or smell. Children tend to have an upset stomach and/or a rash.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Mental health can also be affected by the pandemic, and resources are available to help .

In eastern Ontario:

Anyone seeking a test should book an appointment .

Ontario recommends only getting tested if you have symptoms, if you've been told to by your health unit or the province, or if you fit certain other criteria.

People without symptoms but who are part of the province's targeted testing strategy can make an appointment at select pharmacies. Travellers who need a test have very few local options to pay for one.

Check with your area's health unit for clinic locations and hours. Some are offering pop-up or mobile clinics.

In western Quebec:

Tests are strongly recommended for people with symptoms and their contacts.

Outaouais residents can make an appointment in Gatineau at 135 blvd. Saint-Raymond or 617 ave. Buckingham. They can check the wait time for the Saint-Raymond site.

There are recurring clinics by appointment in communities such as Maniwaki and Petite-Nation.

Call 1-877-644-4545 with questions, including if walk-in testing is available nearby.

First Nations, Inuit and Métis:

Akwesasne has a COVID-19 test site by appointment only and a curfew of 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Anyone returning to the community on the Canadian side of the international border who's been farther than 160 kilometres away — or visited Montreal — for non-essential reasons is asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

People in Pikwakanagan can book a COVID-19 test by calling 613-625-1175. Anyone in Tyendinaga who's interested in a test can call 613-967-3603 and in Kitigan Zibi, 819-449-5593.

Inuit in Ottawa can call the Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team at 613-740-0999 for service, including testing and vaccines, in Inuktitut or English on weekdays.

For more information