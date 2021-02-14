What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 2

Recent developments

Eligible people can now book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in Ottawa.

Ottawa reported 65 more COVID-19 cases Monday and one more death.

Imaging specialists are worried about people being diagnosed with more advanced cancers as the mammography backlog sits in the tens of thousands.

Ontario is changing the child welfare system to stop teens from aging out of care unprepared.

What's the latest?

Ottawans in certain neighbourhoods who were born in or before 1941, or are an adult getting home care for a chronic illness, can now call 613-691-5505 to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

People can check online to see if they're eligible, and only those who are should call that number to keep the line clear.

The head of the breast imaging section of The Ottawa Hospital says the department has a backlog of about 20,000 patients who haven't received routine screening during the pandemic — and is worried about seeing more advanced cancers in patients who skip appointments.

WATCH | Don't avoid routine medical screening during COVID-19, doctor says:

Don’t avoid routine medical screening during COVID-19, doctor says CBC News Ottawa 1:03 Dr. Jean Seely, head of breast imaging at The Ottawa Hospital, says some people are avoiding routine breast cancer screenings due to a fear of COVID-19, leading to the discovery of more advanced cancers when patients do come in. 1:03

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) recorded 65 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and one more death.

Ten more staff and clients of the Nicholas Street and Dempsey physical distancing centres have tested positive for the illness. An outbreak was declared at the two facilities Saturday.

Physicians and staff at the Arnprior Regional Hospital, along with physicians, staff, and designated caregivers of the nearby the Grove Arnprior and District Nursing Home, received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Monday. Nursing home residents received their second dose over the weekend.

The province has extended a moratorium on youth aging out of care until the end of September 2022. CBC News has learned the Ontario government will use the time to redesign how young people leave the system by doing away with the current age cutoff.

How many cases are there?

As of Monday, 14,770 Ottawa residents have tested positive for COVID-19. There are currently 510 known active cases, 13,820 resolved cases and 440 deaths.

Public health officials have reported more than 26,200 COVID-19 cases across eastern Ontario and western Quebec, including more than 24,500 resolved cases.

Elsewhere in eastern Ontario, 130 people have died of COVID-19, and 160 people have died in western Quebec.

Akwesasne has had more than 240 residents test positive on the Canadian side of the border and seven deaths. Kitigan Zibi has had 21 confirmed cases and Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory has had six, with one death.

CBC Ottawa is profiling those who've died of COVID-19. If you'd like to share your loved one's story, please get in touch .

What can I do?

Restaurants, gyms, personal care services, theatres and non-essential businesses are open across eastern Ontario. Most sports can also resume.

Social gatherings can have up to 10 people indoors or 25 people outdoors. Organized events can be larger.

People are asked to only have close contact with people they live with, be masked and distanced for all other in-person contact and only travel for essential reasons, especially between differently coloured zones.

Both Ottawa Public Health and the EOHU are orange under the province's colour-coded pandemic scale.

They have more restrictions than the rest of the region, which is in green, the lowest level. Local health units can also set their own rules.

Renfrew County's health unit has given multiple warnings that private gatherings are a problem and could cause stricter rules.

Western Quebec's gyms and restaurants can open under its orange zone rules, joining non-essential businesses. Outdoor gatherings of up to eight people are now are now allowed.

That area's new curfew hours are 9:30 p.m. until 5 a.m.

The exception is Grenville-sur-la-Rouge and part of the surrounding area, which remains in red.

Like in Ontario, people are asked not to see anyone they don't live with in person and travel from one region of Quebec to another is discouraged.

Distancing and isolating

The novel coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets when an infected person speaks, coughs, sneezes, or breathes onto someone or something. These droplets can hang in the air.

People can be contagious without symptoms, even after getting a vaccine. New coronavirus variants can be more contagious.

This means it is important to take precautions now and in the months to come like staying home while symptomatic — and getting help with costs if needed — keeping hands and frequently touched surfaces clean and maintaining distance from anyone you don't live with, even with a mask on.

Masks, preferably ones that fit snugly and have three layers, are mandatory in indoor public settings in Ontario and Quebec .

OPH says residents should also wear masks outside their homes whenever possible.

Pedestrians on Bank Street wear masks as snow falls around them in February. (Andrew Lee/CBC)

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms should self-isolate, as should those who've been ordered to do so by their public health unit. The length varies in Quebec and Ontario; the latter recently updated its rules, including in schools.

Health Canada recommends older adults and people with underlying medical conditions and/or weakened immune systems stay home as much as possible and get help with errands.

People have to show proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test to enter Canada by land without a fine and have to pay for their stay in a quarantine hotel if entering by air.

Symptoms and vaccines

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, a cough, vomiting and loss of taste or smell. Children can develop a rash.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Mental health can also be affected by the pandemic, and resources are available to help .

Canada's COVID-19 vaccine supply has stabilized and a third vaccine recently approved.

About 85,000 doses have been given out since mid-December, including about 50,500 doses in Ottawa and 13,300 in western Quebec.

Ontario's first doses generally went to care home residents and health-care workers. and it's now expanding into parts of the general public.

The province's campaign will include more priority groups such as people over age 80 starting in mid-March, moving to people as young as age 60 through July, and essential workers in May.

Ontarians who are eligible can book appointments online or over the phone starting March 15. Vaccines are expected to be widely available in August.

Local health units have some flexibility in the larger framework, so check with them for specifics.

For example, Ottawa has chosen to offer shots to people in certain areas of the city either born in or before 1941 or who are adults getting home care for chronic conditions starting this Friday.

Appointments are now available.

Thank you to people checking their eligibility before calling for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, since we are starting with people over 80 from specific postal code areas <a href="https://t.co/paoHcxBRX0">https://t.co/paoHcxBRX0</a> And, thanks to <a href="https://twitter.com/OttawaHealth?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ottawahealth</a> team members taking calls 7 days a week. <a href="https://t.co/jwWsdaimpq">pic.twitter.com/jwWsdaimpq</a> —@VeraEtches

That city believes it can have nearly 700,000 residents vaccinated by August, hitting a groove of nearly 11,000 doses a day by early summer.

Many eastern Ontario vaccine clinic locations are in the same communities as test sites and none are open yet for the general public.

Another milestone! Vaccines began today at Loyalist College (by appointment only for those who have been invited to book) as Phase 1 of the COVID-19 vaccine roll out continues. <a href="https://t.co/UyzkM9h6df">https://t.co/UyzkM9h6df</a> —@HPEPublicHealth

Quebec is giving a single dose to as many people as possible, starting with people in care homes and health-care workers.

It moves to older adults outside care homes starting March 10 in western Quebec's six clinics, then essential workers and finally the general public. People who qualify can make an appointment online or over the phone.

Quebecers should get their second dose within 90 days.

Where to get tested

In eastern Ontario:

Anyone seeking a test should book an appointment .

Ontario recommends only getting tested if you have symptoms, if you've been told to by your health unit or the province, or if you fit certain other criteria.

People without symptoms but who are part of the province's targeted testing strategy can make an appointment at select pharmacies. Travellers who need a test have very few local options to pay for one.

Ottawa has ten regular COVID-19 testing sites. (AP)

Ottawa has ten regular test sites , with mobile sites wherever demand is particularly high .

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit has sites in Alexandria, Casselman, Cornwall, Hawkesbury, Rockland and Winchester.

People can arrange a test in Picton over the phone or in Bancroft, Belleville and Trenton, where online booking is preferred.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark health unit has permanent sites in Almonte, Brockville, Kemptville and Smiths Falls and a mobile clinic.

Kingston's main test site is at the Beechgrove Complex, another is in Napanee .

Renfrew County test clinic locations are posted weekly . Residents can also call their family doctor or 1-844-727-6404 with health questions.

In western Quebec:

Tests are strongly recommended for people with symptoms and their contacts.

Outaouais residents can make an appointment in Gatineau at 135 blvd. Saint-Raymond or 617 ave. Buckingham. They can check the wait time for the Saint-Raymond site.

There are recurring clinics by appointment in communities such as Maniwaki and Petite-Nation.

Call 1-877-644-4545 with questions, including if walk-in testing is available nearby.

First Nations, Inuit and Métis:

Akwesasne has a COVID-19 test site by appointment only and a curfew of 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Anyone returning to the community on the Canadian side of the international border who's been farther than 160 kilometres away — or visited Montreal — for non-essential reasons is asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

People in Pikwakanagan can book a COVID-19 test by calling 613-625-2259. Anyone in Tyendinaga who's interested in a test can call 613-967-3603.

Inuit in Ottawa can call the Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team at 613-740-0999 for service, including testing and now vaccines, in Inuktitut or English on weekdays.

For more information