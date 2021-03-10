What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, March 11

Recent developments:

Ottawa reported 52 more COVID-19 cases and two more deaths on Wednesday.

Kingston, Ont., has been doing relatively well throughout the pandemic. Here's why.

Vaccinations for people in the Outaouais have expanded to those born 1951 and earlier.

A long-term care home resident is asking why vaccinated residents have to stay in their rooms when staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

CBC spoke with some Ottawa nursing home residents about what the past year has been like living through the pandemic.

What's the latest?

People born in 1951 or before can now register to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in the Outaouais. The mass vaccination campaign started Wednesday with people 85 and older,

People born in or before 1931 in Ottawa can now book their appointment and the city is asking for patience with busy phone lines.

A vaccinated resident at an Ottawa long-term care facility wants to know why he, along with everyone else living at the home, have to remain in their rooms after staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

Over the past year COVID-19 has taken the lives of more than 3,700 long-term care residents in Ontario. For residents at Ottawa's Perley and Rideau Veteran's Health Centre, it's been a year without hugs, visits, outside excursions and daily activities.

Pierette Leblanc, a resident at the Perley and Rideau Veterans' Health Centre in Ottawa, is one of many residents who went without hugs, visits and daily activities for a year. (Julie Ireton/CBC)

It's been roughly one year since the COVID-19 pandemic started bearing down on the Ottawa-Gatineau region. We've taken a look back on some of the important numbers over the last year of the pandemic and the stories they've helped tell.

CBC listeners and readers have also documented what they've lived through this past year through photos and videos.

How many cases are there?

As of Wednesday, 15,259 Ottawa residents have tested positive for COVID-19. There are currently 530 known active cases, 14,283 resolved cases, and 446 deaths.

Public health officials have reported nearly 27,200 COVID-19 cases across eastern Ontario and western Quebec, including more than 25,400 resolved cases.

Elsewhere in eastern Ontario, 132 people have died of COVID-19, and 164 people have died in western Quebec.

Akwesasne has had more than 240 residents test positive on the Canadian side of the border, eight of them active cases, and seven deaths. It's had more than 500 cases combined with its southern section.

Kitigan Zibi has had 21 confirmed cases and Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory has had six, with one death.

What can I do?

Restaurants, gyms, personal care services, theatres and non-essential businesses are open across eastern Ontario. Most sports can also resume.

Social gatherings can have up to 10 people indoors or 25 people outdoors. Organized events can be larger.

People are asked to only have close contact with people they live with, be masked and distanced for all other in-person contact and only travel for essential reasons, especially between differently coloured zones.

Eastern Ontario ranges from orange to green under the province's colour-coded pandemic scale.

Ottawa Public Health and the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) are orange, with more restrictions.

Ottawa's health unit is again saying it's close to a move to red and seems like it could be heading into a third wave. The EOHU is sending a similar message.

Health units in Renfrew and Lanark counties have warned private gatherings are a problem. Local health units can also set their own rules, like Kingston's around St. Patrick's Day.

Western Quebec's gyms and restaurants can open under its orange zone rules, joining non-essential businesses.

Outdoor gatherings of up to eight people are now are allowed and places of worship can bring in more people. That area's new curfew hours are 9:30 p.m. until 5 a.m.

The exception is Grenville-sur-la-Rouge and some of that area, which remains in red.

Like in Ontario, people are asked not to have close contact with anyone they don't live with and travel from one region of Quebec to another is discouraged.

Quebec will allow extra-curricular activities and sports in schools across the province starting next week. More details on sports are expected Friday.

Distancing and isolating

The novel coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets when an infected person speaks, coughs, sneezes, or breathes onto someone or something. These droplets can hang in the air.

People can be contagious without symptoms, even after getting a vaccine. New coronavirus variants can be more contagious.

This means it is important to take precautions now and in the months to come like staying home while symptomatic — and getting help with costs if needed — keeping hands and frequently touched surfaces clean and maintaining distance from anyone you don't live with, even with a mask on.

Masks, preferably ones that fit snugly and have three layers, are mandatory in indoor public settings in Ontario and Quebec .

OPH says residents should also wear masks outside their homes whenever possible.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms should self-isolate, as should those who've been ordered to do so by their public health unit. The length varies in Quebec and Ontario; the latter recently updated its rules, including in schools.

Health Canada recommends older adults and people with underlying medical conditions and/or weakened immune systems stay home as much as possible and get help with errands.

People have to show proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test to enter Canada by land without a fine and have to pay for their stay in a quarantine hotel if entering by air.

Symptoms and vaccines

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, a cough, vomiting and loss of taste or smell. Children can develop a rash.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Mental health can also be affected by the pandemic, and resources are available to help .

Four COVID-19 vaccines have been approved in Canada.

In early March the national task force said first doses offer such strong protection that people can wait up to four months to get a second, meaning jurisdictions could spread first doses widely.

About 123,000 doses have been given out in the wider region since mid-December, including about 69,200 doses in Ottawa and 13,300 in western Quebec.

Ontario's first doses generally went to care home residents and health-care workers.

The province's campaign expands to priority groups such as people over age 80 next week, moving to people as young as age 60 in June, people with underlying health conditions in April and people who can't work from home in June.

Generally, Ontarians who are eligible can book appointments online or over the phone starting Monday.

Local health units have some flexibility in the larger framework, so check with them for specifics.

For example, Ottawa has begun offering shots to certain groups in certain high-risk neighbourhoods and, as of Friday, anyone born in or before 1931. Rides to clinics can be arranged by calling 613-691-5505.

People in the Kingston area age 60 to 64 can call one of nearly 50 pharmacies for a vaccine appointment as part of a pilot project.

Health units are asking people to keep their phone lines clear.

Quebec also started with people in care homes and health-care workers.

The vaccination plan now moves to older adults outside care homes in western Quebec's six clinics, then essential workers and finally the general public.

People who qualify can make an appointment online or over the phone.

Pharmacists will also be giving shots in Quebec.

On March 10, 2021, the first people with COVID-19 vaccine appointments received their shots as part of the mass immunization campaign in western Quebec. (Jonathan Dupaul/CBC)

Where to get tested

In eastern Ontario:

Anyone seeking a test should book an appointment .

Ontario recommends only getting tested if you have symptoms, if you've been told to by your health unit or the province, or if you fit certain other criteria.

People without symptoms but who are part of the province's targeted testing strategy can make an appointment at select pharmacies. Travellers who need a test have very few local options to pay for one.

Ottawa has ten regular test sites , with mobile sites wherever demand is particularly high .

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit has sites in Alexandria, Casselman, Cornwall, Hawkesbury, Rockland and Winchester.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark health unit has permanent sites in Almonte, Brockville, Kemptville and Smiths Falls and a mobile clinic.

People can arrange a test in Picton over the phone or in Bancroft, Belleville and Trenton, where online booking is preferred.

Kingston's main test site is at the Beechgrove Complex, another is in Napanee .

Dr. Kieran Moore, chief medical officer of health for Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington, has given dozens of updates to residents throughout the past year using a board, marker, and YouTube. (KFL&A Public Health/YouTube)

Renfrew County test clinic locations are posted weekly . Residents can also call their family doctor or 1-844-727-6404 with health questions.

In western Quebec:

Tests are strongly recommended for people with symptoms and their contacts.

Outaouais residents can make an appointment in Gatineau at 135 blvd. Saint-Raymond or 617 ave. Buckingham. They can check the wait time for the Saint-Raymond site.

There are recurring clinics by appointment in communities such as Maniwaki and Petite-Nation.

Call 1-877-644-4545 with questions, including if walk-in testing is available nearby.

First Nations, Inuit and Métis:

Akwesasne has a COVID-19 test site by appointment only and a curfew of 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Anyone returning to the community on the Canadian side of the international border who's been farther than 160 kilometres away — or visited Montreal — for non-essential reasons is asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

People in Pikwakanagan can book a COVID-19 test by calling 613-625-2259. Anyone in Tyendinaga who's interested in a test can call 613-967-3603.

Inuit in Ottawa can call the Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team at 613-740-0999 for service, including testing and vaccines, in Inuktitut or English on weekdays.

For more information