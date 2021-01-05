What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday, March 10

Recent developments:

Ottawa reported 40 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.

Public health officials say outbreaks among sports teams in the city are on the rise.

A long-term care facility in Gatineau, Que., is suffering a large outbreak of COVID-19, with dozens of residents and staff infected.

A year into the pandemic, local growers say demand is still hot for their community supported agriculture boxes.

COVID-19 gutted these small businesses and they'll never be the same.

What's the latest?

Ottawa Public Health recorded 40 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and one more death. The health authority in the Outaouais also said one resident has died of COVID-19.

Ottawa is on the verge of entering the red zone on Ontario's colour-coded pandemic scale, as the city is seeing a sharp rise in COVID-19 in its wastewater and an increasing number of outbreaks among sports teams — including teams of older adults.

There's a large COVID-19 outbreak at the Lionel Emond long-term care home in Gatineau, Que. There are 43 residents and 18 staff who have contracted the illness. Three people have died.

According to Quebec's public health research institute, less than half of staff at the home opted to be immunized.

Local growers say they're anticipating even more demand for their products this season, as the pandemic continues to influence people's buying and eating habits.

Small businesses had to adapt their business models to stay afloat during COVID-19, and some say the changes will be permanent.

The pandemic forced Ottawa fashion designer and entrepreneur Stacey Martin to regroup and rebrand. Her goal is to transition to 70 per cent online sales. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

How many cases are there?

As of Tuesday, 15,207 Ottawa residents have tested positive for COVID-19. There are currently 512 known active cases, 14,251 resolved cases, and 444 deaths.

Public health officials have reported more than 27,000 COVID-19 cases across eastern Ontario and western Quebec, including more than 25,300 resolved cases.

Elsewhere in eastern Ontario, 131 people have died of COVID-19, and 164 people have died in western Quebec.

Akwesasne has had more than 240 residents test positive on the Canadian side of the border, eight of them active cases, and seven deaths. It's had more than 500 cases combined with its southern section.

Kitigan Zibi has had 21 confirmed cases and Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory has had six, with one death.

What can I do?

Restaurants, gyms, personal care services, theatres and non-essential businesses are open across eastern Ontario. Most sports can also resume.

Social gatherings can have up to 10 people indoors or 25 people outdoors. Organized events can be larger.

People are asked to only have close contact with people they live with, be masked and distanced for all other in-person contact and only travel for essential reasons, especially between differently coloured zones.

Eastern Ontario ranges from orange to green under the province's colour-coded pandemic scale.

Ottawa Public Health and the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) are orange, with more restrictions than the rest of the region.

Health units in Renfrew and Lanark counties have warned private gatherings are a problem and it has led to stricter rules.

Ottawa's health unit is again saying it's close to a move to red and seems like it could be heading into a third wave. The EOHU is sending a similar message.

Local health units can also set their own rules, like Kingston's around St. Patrick's Day.

Western Quebec's gyms and restaurants can open under its orange zone rules, joining non-essential businesses.

Outdoor gatherings of up to eight people are now are now allowed and places of worship can bring in more people.

That area's new curfew hours are 9:30 p.m. until 5 a.m.

The exception is Grenville-sur-la-Rouge and some of that area, which remains in red.

Like in Ontario, people are asked not to have close contact with anyone they don't live with and travel from one region of Quebec to another is discouraged.

Quebec will allow extra-curricular activities and sports in schools across the province starting next week.

Distancing and isolating

The novel coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets when an infected person speaks, coughs, sneezes, or breathes onto someone or something. These droplets can hang in the air.

People can be contagious without symptoms, even after getting a vaccine. New coronavirus variants can be more contagious.

This means it is important to take precautions now and in the months to come like staying home while symptomatic — and getting help with costs if needed — keeping hands and frequently touched surfaces clean and maintaining distance from anyone you don't live with, even with a mask on.

Masks, preferably ones that fit snugly and have three layers, are mandatory in indoor public settings in Ontario and Quebec .

A man wearing a mask and fogged-up glasses walks in downtown Ottawa. (Brian Morris/CBC)

OPH says residents should also wear masks outside their homes whenever possible.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms should self-isolate, as should those who've been ordered to do so by their public health unit. The length varies in Quebec and Ontario; the latter recently updated its rules, including in schools.

Health Canada recommends older adults and people with underlying medical conditions and/or weakened immune systems stay home as much as possible and get help with errands.

People have to show proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test to enter Canada by land without a fine and have to pay for their stay in a quarantine hotel if entering by air.

Symptoms and vaccines

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, a cough, vomiting and loss of taste or smell. Children can develop a rash.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Mental health can also be affected by the pandemic, and resources are available to help .

Canada's COVID-19 vaccine supply has stabilized and four vaccines have now been approved.

In early March the national task force said evidence shows first doses have offered such strong protection that people can wait up to four months to get a second dose, opening the door for jurisdictions to spread first doses widely.

More than 113,000 doses have been given out in the wider region since mid-December, including about 63,600 doses in Ottawa and 13,300 in western Quebec.

Ontario's first doses generally went to care home residents and health-care workers.

The province's campaign expands to priority groups such as people over age 80 starting in mid-March, moving to people as young as age 60 in June, people with underlying health conditions in April and people who can't work from home in June.

Ontarians who are eligible can book appointments online or over the phone starting March 15.

Local health units have some flexibility in the larger framework, so check with them for specifics.

For example, Ottawa has begun offering shots to certain groups in certain high-risk neighbourhoods and, as of Friday, anyone born in or before 1931.

Officials have been vaccinating Indigenous people and started offering shots to police officers and shelter clients last week.

Many eastern Ontario vaccine clinic locations are in the same communities as test sites and none are open yet for the general public. Health units are asking people to keep their phone lines clear.

Quebec also started with people in care homes and health-care workers.

The vaccination plan now moves to older adults outside care homes in western Quebec's six clinics, then essential workers and finally the general public.

People who qualify can make an appointment online or over the phone.

Pharmacists will be giving shots in both Ontario and Quebec.

Where to get tested

In eastern Ontario:

Anyone seeking a test should book an appointment .

Ontario recommends only getting tested if you have symptoms, if you've been told to by your health unit or the province, or if you fit certain other criteria.

People without symptoms but who are part of the province's targeted testing strategy can make an appointment at select pharmacies. Travellers who need a test have very few local options to pay for one.

Ottawa has ten regular test sites , with mobile sites wherever demand is particularly high .

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit has sites in Alexandria, Casselman, Cornwall, Hawkesbury, Rockland and Winchester.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark health unit has permanent sites in Almonte, Brockville, Kemptville and Smiths Falls and a mobile clinic.

People can arrange a test in Picton over the phone or in Bancroft, Belleville and Trenton, where online booking is preferred.

Kingston's main test site is at the Beechgrove Complex, another is in Napanee .

Renfrew County test clinic locations are posted weekly . Residents can also call their family doctor or 1-844-727-6404 with health questions.

In western Quebec:

Tests are strongly recommended for people with symptoms and their contacts.

Outaouais residents can make an appointment in Gatineau at 135 blvd. Saint-Raymond or 617 ave. Buckingham. They can check the wait time for the Saint-Raymond site.

There are recurring clinics by appointment in communities such as Maniwaki and Petite-Nation.

Call 1-877-644-4545 with questions, including if walk-in testing is available nearby.

First Nations, Inuit and Métis:

Akwesasne has a COVID-19 test site by appointment only and a curfew of 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Anyone returning to the community on the Canadian side of the international border who's been farther than 160 kilometres away — or visited Montreal — for non-essential reasons is asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

People in Pikwakanagan can book a COVID-19 test by calling 613-625-2259. Anyone in Tyendinaga who's interested in a test can call 613-967-3603.

The latter's Mohawk Bus Lines service will take high school students again today after positive staff tests late last month.

Inuit in Ottawa can call the Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team at 613-740-0999 for service, including testing and now vaccines, in Inuktitut or English on weekdays.

