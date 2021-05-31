What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, June 3

Recent developments:

Ontario's stay-at-home order has lifted.

Students in Ontario will not return to in-person learning this school year.

Ottawa reported 42 new COVID-19 cases and one more death Wednesday.

What's the latest?

Ontario's stay-at-home order has lifted, but the province says most rules will remain in place until it officially enters the first stage of its reopening plan in about two weeks.

Restrictions on gatherings, businesses, services and activities will remain in effect provincewide until Ontario officially enters that stage.

Most parts of the National Capital Region are seeing steady progress as more residents become vaccinated and the rules surrounding second doses are updated. Here's the latest on vaccines in the area.

Premier Doug Ford has announced students in Ontario will not return to in-person learning this school year. Ford said the province plans to reopen classrooms in the fall.

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) confirmed another 42 cases of COVID-19 and one more death Wednesday.

'I'm really disappointed': Ottawa parent says continued school closures are tough on families

How many cases are there?

The region is coming down from a record-breaking third wave , one that has included more dangerous coronavirus variants .

As of Tuesday, 27,139 Ottawa residents have tested positive for COVID-19. There are 598 known active cases, 25,969 resolved cases and 572 deaths.

Public health officials have reported more than 49,200 COVID-19 cases across eastern Ontario and western Quebec, including more than 47,300 resolved cases.

Elsewhere in eastern Ontario, 188 people have died. In western Quebec, the death toll is 214.

Akwesasne has had 700 residents test positive and 10 deaths between its northern and southern sections.

Kitigan Zibi has had 34 cases. Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory has had 11, with one death. Pikwakanagan hasn't had any.

The transfer of COVID-19 patients from other regions to Ottawa hospitals continues. As of Friday, there were 17 COVID-19 patients from other communities in Ottawa ICUs. Some patients are even coming from Manitoba.

What can I do?

Eastern Ontario:

It's the last day of Ontario's stay-at-home order that came into effect in April.

The ban on leaving home for non-essential reasons lifts today; so does the power for officers in Ontario to stop and question people if they believe they've gathered illegally.

Residential evictions can resume and people can again make shorter visits to a secondary residence such as a cottage.

Many other rules remain.

People can only gather inside with their household. Up to five people can gather outside, including people from different households.

Most non-essential businesses can only offer curbside pickup. Access to malls is restricted and big-box stores can only sell essential items.

Gyms and personal care services are closed, while restaurants are only available for takeout and delivery. Many outdoor recreation venues can open.

Ontario has moved to online learning for the rest of this school year. Daycares remain open and summer camps should eventually open as well.

Its reopening plan leans on rates of spread, hospitalization and vaccination; the province plans to take the next step around June 14.

Western Quebec

Western Quebec is under orange zone rules.

People can eat both indoors and outdoors at restaurants; a maximum of two people from different addresses can sit together. Gyms can reopen and masks are mandatory inside.

Outdoor gatherings of up to eight people are allowed, or 12 if playing contact-free sports. Travel throughout the province is allowed but not recommended.

As many as 2,500 people can gather in a large theatre or arena and there is no longer a curfew.

Non-essential travel is not allowed between Ontario and Quebec. Police checkpoints are not running 24/7 on either end.

The next step in Quebec's reopening plan is expected June 11, affecting bars and outdoor sports.

Distancing and isolating

The novel coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets that can hang in the air.

People can be contagious without symptoms, even after getting a vaccine. Coronavirus variants of concern are more contagious and are now established.

This means it is important to take precautions now and in the future like staying home while sick — and getting help with costs if needed — keeping hands and surfaces clean and maintaining distance from anyone you don't live with, even with a mask on.

Masks, preferably ones that fit snugly and have three layers, are mandatory in indoor public settings in Ontario and Quebec .

OPH says residents should wear masks outside their homes whenever possible.

People have to show proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test to enter Canada by land without a fine and have to pay for their stay in a quarantine hotel if entering by air.

Health Canada recommends older adults and people with underlying medical conditions get help with errands.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms should self-isolate, as should those who've been ordered to do so by their public health unit. The length varies in Quebec and Ontario.

Vaccines

Four COVID-19 vaccines have been deemed safe and approved in Canada.

Canada's task force said first doses offer such strong protection that people can wait up to four months to get a second. Ontario and Quebec are both working to speed that up.

That task force says it's safe and effective to mix first and second doses under certain conditions. Quebec has done this and Ontario says it will give AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine recipients a choice of second doses.

More than 1,350,000 doses have been given out in the Ottawa-Gatineau region since mid-December, including more than 600,000 in Ottawa and more than 260,000 in western Quebec.

Eastern Ontario

Ontario is now vaccinating anyone age 12 or older. People can look for provincial first dose appointments opening up online or over the phone at 1-833-943-3900.

Pharmacies continue to offer vaccines through their own booking systems as supply allows.

Health officials continue to tell people who got a first dose before a second dose was automatically booked they won't be forgotten. It says most people that want a second dose can get one by autumn.

The first people who got an AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine March 10 to 19 can now book a second dose.

The first people who got an AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine March 10 to 19 can now book a second dose. There's a list of locations offering them in the Kingston area.

The province's goal is a second AstraZeneca dose 12 weeks after the first, with more details to come on other recipients.

It's speeding up other kinds of second dose appointments, by starting by allowing people in their 80s to rebook. The next age group will be people in their 70s starting June 14.

Local health units have flexibility in the larger framework, including around booking, so check their websites for details. Some offer standby lists for first doses.

OPH is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Infinity Centre for two priority neighbourhoods in our community: Hawthorne Meadows – Sheffield Glen | Heron Gate – Ridgemont. First dose only, ages 12+. No appointment needed. Shuttle service is available

Western Quebec

Quebec is now giving a first dose to anyone 12 and older.

People who qualify can make an appointment online or over the phone. There are permanent and mobile walk-in clinics for first doses and six walk-in clinics for second AstraZeneca doses.

The province expects to have given a first dose to 75 per cent of adults by June 15 and is looking at 75 per cent of people age 12 and up getting their second dose by the end of August.

Its goal is second doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine eight weeks after the first. People may be able to get an earlier second dose appointment for other types of vaccines starting June 7, with details expected today.

Symptoms and testing

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, a cough, vomiting and loss of taste or smell. Children tend to have an upset stomach and/or a rash.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Mental health can also be affected by the pandemic, and resources are available to help .

In eastern Ontario:

Anyone seeking a test should make an appointment. Check with your health unit for clinic locations and hours.

Ontario recommends only getting tested if you fit certain criteria, such as having symptoms, exposure or a certain job.

People without symptoms but who are part of the province's targeted testing strategy can make an appointment at select pharmacies. Shoppers Drug Mart stores can now offer rapid tests.

Travellers who need a test have very few local options to pay for one.

In western Quebec:

Tests are strongly recommended for people with symptoms and their contacts.

People can make an appointment and check wait times online.

Call 1-877-644-4545 with questions, including if walk-in testing is available nearby.

First Nations, Inuit and Métis:

First Nations, Inuit and Métis people, or someone travelling to work in a remote Indigenous community, are eligible for a test in Ontario.

Akwesasne has a COVID-19 test site by appointment only. Its curfew and travel isolation rules end Thursday.

People in Pikwakanagan can book a COVID-19 test by calling 613-625-1175. Anyone in Tyendinaga who's interested in a test can call 613-967-3603 and in Kitigan Zibi, 819-449-5593.

Tyendinaga's council is asking people not to travel there to camp or fish.

Inuit in Ottawa can call the Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team at 613-740-0999 for service, including testing and vaccines, in Inuktitut or English on weekdays.

For more information