What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, June 24

Recent developments:

Ontario to take its next reopening step two days early.

Ottawa reported 15 more cases of COVID-19 and one death Wednesday.

What's the latest?

Every Thursday, CBC Ottawa brings you a roundup of COVID-19 vaccination developments throughout the region. Here's the latest.

Premier Doug Ford and his cabinet have decided to move Ontario into Step 2 of the government's reopening plan next Wednesday, two days ahead of schedule, CBC News has learned.

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) confirmed another 15 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and one death.

How many cases are there?

As of Wednesday, 27,604 Ottawa residents had tested positive for COVID-19. There are 161 known active cases, 26,854 cases considered resolved, and 589 cases where people have died.

Public health officials have reported more than 49,900 COVID-19 cases across eastern Ontario and western Quebec, including more than 48,700 resolved cases.

Elsewhere in eastern Ontario, 190 people have died. In western Quebec, the death toll is 214.

Akwesasne has had about 700 residents test positive and 10 deaths between its northern and southern sections.

Kitigan Zibi has had 34 cases and one death. Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory has had 11, with one death. Pikwakanagan hasn't had any.

CBC Ottawa is profiling those who've died of COVID-19 . If you'd like to share your loved one's story, please get in touch .

Eastern Ontario:

Ontario is in Step 1 of its reopening plan, which allows for outdoor dining and indoor shopping for non-essential items.

Up to 10 people can now gather outside, including people from different households. Indoor gatherings between households are generally not allowed.

Step 1 has also brought back outdoor fitness classes, pools and non-contact sports practices as long as they're under the gathering limit.

Gyms and personal care services remain closed.

The province's reopening plan leans on rates of spread, hospitalization and vaccination. The next step is now expected to come into effect June 30, and would permit the resumption of small indoor gatherings, outdoor sports and personal care services.

Western Quebec

Western Quebec is under yellow zone rules, which permit some masked indoor gatherings for people who don't live together.

People can eat both indoors and outdoors at restaurants and bars. A maximum of two people from different addresses can sit together.

Gyms can reopen, with masks mandatory inside.

Outdoor gatherings of up to eight people are allowed, or 25 if playing contact-free sports. As many as 2,500 people can gather in a large theatre or arena.

Travel throughout the province is allowed, but not recommended.

The next step in Quebec's reopening plan should start Friday, bringing back festivals and allowing people with two vaccine doses to gather inside without masks.

The entire province moves to green zone rules on Monday.

Distancing and isolating

The novel coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets that can hang in the air.

People can be contagious without symptoms, even after getting a vaccine. Coronavirus variants of concern are more contagious and are established.

This means it is important to take precautions now and in the future like staying home while sick — and getting help with costs if needed — keeping hands and surfaces clean and maintaining distance from anyone you don't live with, even with a mask on.

A worker cleans chairs and tables at an Ottawa restaurant on June 11, 2021. (Mathieu Theriault/Radio-Canada)

Masks, preferably ones that fit snugly and have three layers, are mandatory in indoor public settings in Ontario and Quebec and recommended in crowded outdoor areas.

People have to show proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test to enter Canada by land without a fine and have to pay for their stay in a quarantine hotel if entering by air.

These rules start to change July 6 for fully vaccinated Canadian citizens and permanent residents.

Health Canada recommends older adults and people with underlying medical conditions get help with errands.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms should self-isolate, as should those who've been ordered to do so by their public health unit. The length of self-isolation varies in Quebec and Ontario.

Updated guidance is still in the works for fully vaccinated people.

Vaccines

Four COVID-19 vaccines have been deemed safe and approved in Canada. Three are in use.

Canada's task force says first doses offer such strong protection that people can wait up to four months to get a second. Supply and the more infectious delta variant are some of the factors pushing provinces to speed that up.

That same task force says it's safe and effective to mix first and second doses under certain conditions. Quebec and Ontario are both doing this.

There is evidence giving a second dose of a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine offers better protection for people who got a first AstraZeneca-Oxford shot; both provinces are giving people who got a first AstraZeneca dose the option to get a second of the same kind.

More than 1,900,000 doses have been given out in the Ottawa-Gatineau region since mid-December, including nearly 900,000 in Ottawa and nearly 350,000 in western Quebec.

Eastern Ontario

Ontario is vaccinating anyone age 12 or older. People can look for provincial appointments opening up online or over the phone at 1-833-943-3900.

Pharmacies continue to offer vaccines through their own booking systems, as do some family doctors.

Residents have informed us that there is a glitch with RCD’s Online Booking System. IT staff are actively working to resolve the issue. <br><br>Please be patient and we will keep you updated about this being resolved. <br><br>Stay tuned for more updates at: <a href="https://t.co/OhXjNCoGlm">https://t.co/OhXjNCoGlm</a> <a href="https://t.co/7k0yEtLa1m">pic.twitter.com/7k0yEtLa1m</a> —@RCDHealthUnit

Anyone in the area who got a first dose of Pfizer or Moderna on or before May 9 is now able to try to book or rebook their second shot. People who got a first AstraZeneca dose can get a second dose after eight weeks.

All adults will be eligible to make or move a second dose appointment as of Monday.

These bookings depend on the supply being sent to health units.

Health officials continue to tell people who got a first dose before their second dose was automatically booked that they won't be forgotten. They say most people that want a second dose can get one by autumn.

Local health units have flexibility in the larger framework, including around booking, so check their websites for details. They offer standby lists for doses on short notice.

.<a href="https://twitter.com/OttawaHealth?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OttawaHealth</a> is launching a standby list for the general public. It renews daily. <a href="https://t.co/7sWxkw0uu4">https://t.co/7sWxkw0uu4</a> —@amkfoote

Western Quebec

Quebec is vaccinating everyone 12 and older.

Its goal is to provide second doses eight weeks after the first. All adults can now book under that timeline.

People who qualify can make an appointment online or over the phone or visit one of its permanent and mobile walk-in clinics.

Supply issues mean the local health authority is only offering Moderna at walk-in clinics.

The province is hoping to provide second doses by the end of August to 75 per cent of people aged 12 and up.

Symptoms and testing

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, a cough, vomiting and loss of taste or smell. Recently, a runny nose and headache have become more common.

Children tend to have an upset stomach and/or a rash.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Mental health can also be affected by the pandemic, and resources are available to help .

In eastern Ontario:

Anyone seeking a test should make an appointment. Check with your health unit for clinic locations and hours.

Ontario recommends only getting tested if you fit certain criteria, such as having symptoms, exposure or a certain job.

People without symptoms but who are part of the province's targeted testing strategy can make an appointment at select pharmacies. Shoppers Drug Mart stores can now offer rapid tests.

Travellers who need a test have very few local options to pay for one.

In western Quebec:

Tests are strongly recommended for people with symptoms and their contacts.

People can make an appointment and check wait times online.

Call 1-877-644-4545 with questions, including if walk-in testing is available nearby.

First Nations, Inuit and Métis:

First Nations, Inuit and Métis people, or someone travelling to work in a remote Indigenous community, are eligible for a test in Ontario.

Akwesasne has a COVID-19 test site by appointment only. Anyone in Tyendinaga who's interested in a test can call 613-967-3603

People in Pikwakanagan can book a COVID-19 test by calling 613-625-1175 and in Kitigan Zibi, 819-449-5593.

Inuit in Ottawa can call the Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team at 613-740-0999 for service, including testing and vaccines, in Inuktitut or English on weekdays.

