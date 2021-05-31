What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 1

Recent developments:

Ottawa reported 39 more COVID-19 cases and one death Monday.

There are technical problems with Ontario's vaccine booking system.

Summer Solstice Indigenous Festival finding way to mark Kamloops tragedy as much of event pre-recorded because of COVID-19.

What's the latest?

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 39 new COVID-19 cases and one more death Monday. Some key numbers measuring the spread of the coronavirus are down to late-winter levels.

The province blamed a "clinic configuration issue" identified Monday morning as the source of a problem with its online booking system. The ministry said Ottawa Public Health asked it to pause clinic bookings and as of Monday evening, the province was still working to resolve the problems.

Due to issues with <a href="https://twitter.com/ONgov?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ONgov</a>'s booking system, all bookings for COVID-19 vaccine appointments have been put on pause until the Province can rectify the issue. <br>We will provide updates as soon as they are available. <br>Thank you for your patience. <a href="https://t.co/WGvuP4CSiT">pic.twitter.com/WGvuP4CSiT</a> —@ottawacity

The doctor who will guide Ontario's path out of the COVID-19 pandemic is being described by colleagues and friends as a competent public health expert, straight shooter and excellent communicator. Dr. Kieran Moore, who is currently the medical officer of health for Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health, is set to replace Dr. David Williams as Ontario's top doctor on June 26.

With only days to plan, the Summer Solstice Indigenous Festival's producer says she knew she needed to find a way to provide some comfort to those who were triggered by the events of the Kamloops tragedy and grieving.

The only problem: the festival is online. Pandemic restrictions had led organizers to hold a virtual event with almost all of the content, workshops, performances and even the traditional welcoming ceremonies pre-recorded.

Flags were lowered to half mast at Ottawa City Hall on Monday, May 31, 2021 in memory of the 215 children whose remains were found buried on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, B.C. (Simon Lasalle/CBC)

How many cases are there?

The region is coming down from a record-breaking peak of the pandemic's third wave , one that has included more dangerous coronavirus variants .

As of Monday, 27,058 Ottawa residents have tested positive for COVID-19. There are 676 known active cases, 25,812 resolved cases and 570 deaths.

Public health officials have reported more than 49,100 COVID-19 cases across eastern Ontario and western Quebec, including more than 47,100 resolved cases.

Elsewhere in eastern Ontario, 185 people have died. In western Quebec, the death toll is 214.

Akwesasne has had nearly 700 residents test positive, with four known active cases, and 10 deaths between its northern and southern sections.

Kitigan Zibi has had 34 cases. Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory has had 11, with one death. Pikwakanagan hasn't had any.

The transfer of COVID-19 patients from other regions to Ottawa hospitals continues. As of Friday, there were 21 COVID-19 patients from other communities in Ottawa ICUs. Some patients are even coming from Manitoba.

CBC Ottawa is profiling those who've died of COVID-19 . If you'd like to share your loved one's story, please get in touch .

What can I do?

Eastern Ontario:

Ontario is under a stay-at-home order that is scheduled to lift on Thursday.

People can only gather inside with their households and can only leave home for essential reasons.

Many outdoor recreation venues can now reopen under the order and Ontario's outdoor distanced gathering limit has risen to five people, including people from different households.

Most non-essential businesses can only offer curbside pickup. Access to malls is restricted and big-box stores can only sell essential items.

Gyms and personal care services are closed, while restaurants are only available for takeout and delivery.

Ontario has moved to online learning and it's unclear if students will return to classrooms this school year. Daycares remain open and summer camps should eventually open as well.

A staff member helps a child try on a PFD as people line up to rent canoes, kayaks and paddle boats at the Dow's Lake Marina in Ottawa, on Sunday, May 30, 2021. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

Officers in Ontario have the power to stop and question people if they believe they've gathered illegally.

Its reopening plan leans on rates of spread and vaccination; the province plans to take the next step in mid-June. It's not clear exactly what the rules will be in the meantime.

Local health units and communities can also set their own rules, as the Belleville area is doing for the agriculture industry.

Western Quebec

Western Quebec is now under orange zone rules.

People can eat both indoors and outdoors at restaurants; a maximum of two people from different addresses can sit together. Gyms can reopen and masks are mandatory inside.

Outdoor gatherings of up to eight people are also allowed, or 12 if playing contact-free sports. Travel throughout the province is allowed but not recommended.

As many as 2,500 people can gather in a large theatre or arena and there is no longer a curfew.

Non-essential travel is not allowed between Ontario and Quebec. Police checkpoints are not running 24/7 on either end.

The next step in its reopening plan is expected June 11, affecting bars and outdoor sports.

Distancing and isolating

The novel coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets that can hang in the air.

People can be contagious without symptoms, even after getting a vaccine. Coronavirus variants of concern are more contagious and are now established.

This means it is important to take precautions now and in the future like staying home while sick — and getting help with costs if needed — keeping hands and surfaces clean and maintaining distance from anyone you don't live with, even with a mask on.

WATCH | Immunologist explains what happens if immunization rates differ across Canada

Immunologist explains what happens if immunization rates differ across Canada CBC News 1:33 Scott Halperin, director of the Canadian Center for Vaccinology and professor of pediatrics, microbiology and immunology at Dalhousie University, explains the consequences of having low COVID-19 vaccination rates in some segments of the population and not in others. 1:33

Masks, preferably ones that fit snugly and have three layers, are mandatory in indoor public settings in Ontario and Quebec .

OPH says residents should wear masks outside their homes whenever possible. They're no longer mandatory around its playgrounds.

People have to show proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test to enter Canada by land without a fine and have to pay for their stay in a quarantine hotel if entering by air.

Health Canada recommends older adults and people with underlying medical conditions get help with errands.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms should self-isolate, as should those who've been ordered to do so by their public health unit. The length varies in Quebec and Ontario.

Vaccines

Four COVID-19 vaccines have been deemed safe and approved in Canada.

Canada's task force said first doses offer such strong protection that people can wait up to four months to get a second.

More than 1,275,000 doses have been given out in the Ottawa-Gatineau region since mid-December, including more than 590,000 in Ottawa and more than 260,000 in western Quebec.

Eastern Ontario

Ontario is now vaccinating anyone age 12 or older. People can look for provincial first dose appointments opening up online or over the phone at 1-833-943-3900.

Pharmacies continue to offer vaccines through their own booking systems as supply allows.

Health officials continue to tell people who got a first dose before a second dose was automatically booked they won't be forgotten. It says most people that want a second dose can get one by autumn.

The first people who got an AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine March 10 to 19 can now book a second dose. There's a list of locations offering them in the Kingston area.

The province's goal is a second AstraZeneca dose 12 weeks after the first, with more details to come on other recipients.

WATCH | AstraZeneca safe with extended expiry date, says specialist

AstraZeneca safe with extended expiry date, says specialist Canada 6:05 People should feel confident they're getting the same COVID-19 vaccine after Health Canada extended the expiry date on 45,000 doses to July 1, says Dr. Lynora Saxinger, an infectious disease specialist in Edmonton. 6:05

It's speeding up other kinds of second dose appointments, by starting by allowing people in their 80s to rebook as of Monday. The next age group will be people in their 70s starting June 14.

Local health units have flexibility in the larger framework, including around booking, so check their websites for details. Some offer standby lists for first doses.

Getting a <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID</a>-19 vaccine is the first step to getting back to the things we love: seeing friends, playing sports and returning to class. Students in HPE can now schedule an appointment at student-only clinics <a href="https://t.co/l1N7wDWjix">https://t.co/l1N7wDWjix</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/vaccinatehpe?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#vaccinatehpe</a> <a href="https://t.co/nxGtrXJb52">pic.twitter.com/nxGtrXJb52</a> —@HPEPublicHealth

Western Quebec

Quebec is now giving a first dose to anyone 12 and older.

People who qualify can make an appointment online or over the phone. There are walk-in clinics for first doses in Buckingham, Hull and Wakefield and six walk-in clinics for second AstraZeneca doses.

The province expects to have given a first dose to 75 per cent of adults by June 15 and is looking at 75 per cent of people age 12 and up getting their second dose by the end of August.

Its goal is second doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine eight weeks after the first. People may be able to get an earlier second dose appointment for other types of vaccines starting June 7.

Symptoms and testing

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, a cough, vomiting and loss of taste or smell. Children tend to have an upset stomach and/or a rash.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Mental health can also be affected by the pandemic, and resources are available to help .

In eastern Ontario:

Anyone seeking a test should make an appointment. Check with your health unit for clinic locations and hours.

Ontario recommends only getting tested if you fit certain criteria, such as having symptoms, exposure or a certain job.

People without symptoms but who are part of the province's targeted testing strategy can make an appointment at select pharmacies. Shoppers Drug Mart stores can now offer rapid tests.

Travellers who need a test have very few local options to pay for one.

In western Quebec:

Tests are strongly recommended for people with symptoms and their contacts.

People can make an appointment and check wait times online.

Call 1-877-644-4545 with questions, including if walk-in testing is available nearby.

First Nations, Inuit and Métis:

First Nations, Inuit and Métis people, or someone travelling to work in a remote Indigenous community, are eligible for a test in Ontario.

Akwesasne has a COVID-19 test site by appointment only and a curfew of 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Anyone returning to the community on the Canadian side of the international border who's been farther than 160 kilometres away — or visited Montreal — for non-essential reasons is asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

People in Pikwakanagan can book a COVID-19 test by calling 613-625-1175. Anyone in Tyendinaga who's interested in a test can call 613-967-3603 and in Kitigan Zibi, 819-449-5593.

Tyendinaga's council is asking people not to travel there to camp or fish.

Inuit in Ottawa can call the Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team at 613-740-0999 for service, including testing and vaccines, in Inuktitut or English on weekdays.

For more information