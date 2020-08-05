What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, July 15

Recent developments:

University of Ottawa makes COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for students living on campus.

More than 2.7 million doses administered in the wider Ottawa-Gatineau region.

Province moves into Step 3 of reopening tomorrow.

Ottawa reported zero COVID-19 cases for the second time in three days.

What's the latest?

Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is now mandatory for students planning to live at University of Ottawa residences in the upcoming academic year.

Every Thursday, CBC Ottawa brings you this roundup of COVID-19 vaccination developments throughout the region. Here's the latest.

Ontario enters Step 3 of its reopening tomorrow, when indoor and outdoor gathering limits increase among other changes for businesses and events.

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported no more COVID-19 cases or deaths Wednesday for the second time in three daily reports.

WATCH | Bioethics prof says requiring proof of vaccination for students living in residence may be justified: Can a university mandate vaccines for students living in residence? CBC News Ottawa 0:39 Dr. Kerry Bowman, bioethics professor at the University of Toronto, says requiring proof of vaccination for students living in residence, as the University of Ottawa is doing, may be ethically justified because the setting is defined as someone’s home. 0:39

How many cases are there?

As of Wednesday, 27,730 Ottawa residents have tested positive for COVID-19. There are 25 known active cases, 27,113 cases considered resolved, and 592 cases where people have died.

Public health officials have reported more than 50,200 COVID-19 cases across eastern Ontario and western Quebec, including more than 49,100 resolved cases.

Elsewhere in eastern Ontario, 196 people have died. In western Quebec, the death toll is 215.

Akwesasne has had nearly 700 residents test positive and 10 deaths between its northern and southern sections.

Kitigan Zibi has had 34 cases and one death. Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory has had 11, with one death. Pikwakanagan hasn't had any.

CBC Ottawa is profiling those who've died of COVID-19 . If you'd like to share your loved one's story, please get in touch .

What can I do?

Eastern Ontario:

Ontario is in Step 2 of its reopening plan, which brought back activities such as small indoor gatherings with people who don't live together and personal care services.

Up to 25 people can gather outside, including to play sports.

The restrictions will loosen further on Friday when the province moves to Step 3, bringing back activities such as indoor dining and gyms and allowing larger gatherings.

A detailed plan for the next school year is in the works, according to the education minister.

Western Quebec

Western Quebec is now under green zone restrictions, the lowest on the province's four-colour scale. Its distancing length is now one metre.

Ten people are allowed to gather inside private residences and 20 people outdoors — which increases to 50 if playing sports. Organized games are permitted outdoors again and gyms are open.

People can eat both indoors and outdoors at restaurants and bars.

Personal care services and non-essential businesses remain open. As many as 3,500 people can gather in a large theatre or arena and at outdoor festivals.

Distancing and isolating

The novel coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets that can hang in the air.

People can be contagious without symptoms, even after getting a vaccine. Coronavirus variants of concern are more contagious and are established.

This means it is important to take precautions now and in the future like staying home while sick — and getting help with costs if needed — keeping hands and surfaces clean and maintaining distance from anyone you don't live with, even with a mask on.

Rachel Hemstock prepares bread orders at the Wild Oat Bakery in Ottawa in late July 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Andrew Lee/CBC)

Masks, preferably ones that fit snugly and have three layers, are mandatory in indoor public settings in Ontario and Quebec and recommended in crowded outdoor areas.

There's federal guidance for what vaccinated people can do in different situations.

Fully vaccinated Canadians and permanent residents can now skip the 14-day quarantine. People have to show proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test to enter Canada by land without a fine.

Health Canada recommends older adults and people with underlying medical conditions get help with errands.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms should self-isolate, as should those who've been ordered to do so by their public health unit. The length of self-isolation varies in Quebec and Ontario.

Vaccines

Four COVID-19 vaccines have been deemed safe and approved in Canada. Three are in use.

Canada's task force says people can wait up to 16 weeks between doses. Supply and the more infectious delta variant are some of the factors pushing provinces to speed that up.

That same task force says it's safe and effective to mix first and second doses.

There is evidence giving a second dose of a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine offers better protection for people who got a first AstraZeneca-Oxford shot; both Ontario and Quebec are giving people who got a first AstraZeneca dose the option to get a second of the same kind.

More than 2.7 million doses have been given out in the Ottawa-Gatineau region since mid-December, including more than 1.2 million in Ottawa and more than 400,000 in western Quebec.

Eastern Ontario

Ontario is vaccinating anyone age 12 or older.

People can look for provincial appointments opening up online or over the phone at 1-833-943-3900. Pharmacies continue to offer vaccines through their own booking systems, as do some family doctors.

The province is expected to shift its strategy in the coming weeks to better serve people who haven't had a first dose yet.

These bookings depend on the supply being sent to health units.

Local health units have flexibility in the larger framework, including around booking, so check their websites for details. They offer standby lists for doses on short notice along with some walk-in clinics.

Western Quebec

Quebec is vaccinating anyone 12 and older.

Its goal is to provide second doses four weeks after the first. All adults can book under that timeline, while eligible children have to wait eight weeks.

People who qualify can make an appointment online or over the phone or visit one of its permanent and mobile walk-in clinics.

People may have to show proof of being fully vaccinated to access certain services if there is an autumn surge of cases.

Symptoms and testing

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, a cough, vomiting and loss of taste or smell. Recently, a runny nose and headache have become more common.

Children tend to have an upset stomach and/or a rash.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Mental health can also be affected by the pandemic, and resources are available to help .

In eastern Ontario:

Anyone seeking a test should make an appointment. Check with your health unit for clinic locations and hours.

Ontario recommends only getting tested if you fit certain criteria, such as having symptoms, exposure or a certain job.

People without symptoms but who are part of the province's targeted testing strategy can make an appointment at select pharmacies. Rapid tests are available in some places.

Travellers who need a test have a few more local options to pay for one.

In western Quebec:

Tests are strongly recommended for people with symptoms and their contacts.

People can make an appointment and check wait times online.

Call 1-877-644-4545 with questions, including if walk-in testing is available nearby.

First Nations, Inuit and Métis:

First Nations, Inuit and Métis people, or someone travelling to work in a remote Indigenous community, are eligible for a test in Ontario.

Akwesasne has a COVID-19 test site by appointment only. Anyone in Tyendinaga who's interested in a test can call 613-967-3603

People in Pikwakanagan can book a COVID-19 test by calling 613-625-1175 and in Kitigan Zibi, 819-449-5593.

Inuit in Ottawa can call the Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team at 613-740-0999 for service, including testing and vaccines, in Inuktitut or English on weekdays.

For more information