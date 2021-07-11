What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 13

Recent developments:

What's the latest?

As COVID-19 restrictions continue to loosen in both Ontario and Quebec, there are differences in the rules depending on which side of the river you're on.

Here is a guide to the rules affecting Ottawa and Gatineau, as of Friday, when Ontario enters Step 3 of its reopening plan.

The move to Step 3 means Ottawa-area museums can reopen and restaurant patrons can dine indoors for the first time in months. What should have been good news for the beleaguered restaurant industry has revealed staffing challenges that many operators aren't sure they'll overcome.

While the Ontario government hasn't said whether COVID-19 vaccines should be mandatory for children aged 12 to 17 when in-person schooling resumes, experts have different opinions on what should be done.

Operators in Ontario's border-hugging region of Thousand Islands say they've lost more than 90 per cent of their revenue as American tourists are told to stay away.

How many cases are there?

As of Monday, 27,729 Ottawa residents have tested positive for COVID-19. There are 35 known active cases, 27,102 cases considered resolved, and 592 cases where people have died.

Health officials said last week vaccinations are currently winning over the spread of the coronavirus.

Public health officials have reported more than 50,200 COVID-19 cases across eastern Ontario and western Quebec, including more than 49,100 resolved cases.

Elsewhere in eastern Ontario, 195 people have died. In western Quebec, the death toll is 215.

Akwesasne has had nearly 700 residents test positive and 10 deaths between its northern and southern sections.

Kitigan Zibi has had 34 cases and one death. Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory has had 11, with one death. Pikwakanagan hasn't had any.

What can I do?

Eastern Ontario:

Ontario is in Step 2 of its reopening plan, which brought back activities such as small indoor gatherings with people who don't live together and personal care services.

Up to 25 people can gather outside, including to play sports.

The restrictions will loosen further on Friday when the province moves to Step 3 ahead of schedule, bringing back indoor dining and gyms and allowing larger gatherings.

A detailed plan for the next school year is in the works, according to the education minister.

Clinic volunteer Erin Smith, left, and Dr. Rupa Patel prepare syringes ahead of a COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru clinic at Richardson Stadium in Kingston, Ont., on July 2. (Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press)

Western Quebec

Western Quebec is now under green zone restrictions, the lowest on the province's four-colour scale. Its distancing length is now one metre.

WATCH | Q&A on adjusting to looser rules: What to know about adapting to rising COVID-19 vaccinations, fewer restrictions The National 5:38 An epidemiologist and infectious disease physician answer questions about safely adjusting to life as COVID-19 vaccinations rise and restrictions are reduced. 5:38

Ten people are allowed to gather inside private residences and 20 people outdoors — which increases to 50 if playing sports. Organized games are permitted outdoors again and gyms are open.

People can eat both indoors and outdoors at restaurants and bars.

Personal care services and non-essential businesses remain open. As many as 3,500 people can gather in a large theatre or arena and at outdoor festivals.

Distancing and isolating

The novel coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets that can hang in the air.

People can be contagious without symptoms, even after getting a vaccine. Coronavirus variants of concern are more contagious and are established.

This means it is important to take precautions now and in the future like staying home while sick — and getting help with costs if needed — keeping hands and surfaces clean and maintaining distance from anyone you don't live with, even with a mask on.

Masks, preferably ones that fit snugly and have three layers, are mandatory in indoor public settings in Ontario and Quebec and recommended in crowded outdoor areas.

There's federal guidance for what vaccinated people can do in different situations.

Fully vaccinated Canadians and permanent residents can now skip the 14-day quarantine. People have to show proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test to enter Canada by land without a fine.

Health Canada recommends older adults and people with underlying medical conditions get help with errands.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms should self-isolate, as should those who've been ordered to do so by their public health unit. The length of self-isolation varies in Quebec and Ontario.

Vaccines

Four COVID-19 vaccines have been deemed safe and approved in Canada. Three are in use.

Canada's task force says first doses offer such strong protection that people can wait up to 16 weeks to get a second. Supply and the more infectious delta variant are some of the factors pushing provinces to speed that up.

That same task force says it's safe and effective to mix first and second doses. Quebec and Ontario are both doing this in some circumstances.

There is evidence giving a second dose of a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine offers better protection for people who got a first AstraZeneca-Oxford shot; both provinces are giving people who got a first AstraZeneca dose the option to get a second of the same kind.

More than 2.6 million doses have been given out in the Ottawa-Gatineau region since mid-December, including more than 1.2 million in Ottawa and more than 400,000 in western Quebec.

Eastern Ontario

Ontario is vaccinating anyone age 12 or older.

People can look for provincial appointments opening up online or over the phone at 1-833-943-3900. Pharmacies continue to offer vaccines through their own booking systems, as do some family doctors.

The province is expected to shift its strategy in the coming weeks to better serve people who haven't had a first dose yet.

WATCH | Ways to reach unvaccinated people: The efforts to reach unvaccinated Canadians The National 1:52 Public health experts say at least 80 per cent of Canadians need to be fully vaccinated to keep COVID-19 cases in check, so as demand drops for first shots, communities are finding ways to reach the unvaccinated. 1:52

These bookings depend on the supply being sent to health units.

Local health units have flexibility in the larger framework, including around booking, so check their websites for details. They offer standby lists for doses on short notice along with some walk-in clinics.

Western Quebec

Quebec is vaccinating everyone 12 and older.

Its goal is to provide second doses four weeks after the first. All adults can book under that timeline, while eligible children have to wait eight weeks.

People who qualify can make an appointment online or over the phone or visit one of its permanent and mobile walk-in clinics.

People may have to show proof of being fully vaccinated to access certain services if there is an autumn surge of cases.

Symptoms and testing

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, a cough, vomiting and loss of taste or smell.

Recently, a runny nose and headache have become more common.

Children tend to have an upset stomach and/or a rash.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Mental health can also be affected by the pandemic, and resources are available to help .

In eastern Ontario:

Anyone seeking a test should make an appointment. Check with your health unit for clinic locations and hours.

Ontario recommends only getting tested if you fit certain criteria, such as having symptoms, exposure or a certain job.

People without symptoms but who are part of the province's targeted testing strategy can make an appointment at select pharmacies. Shoppers Drug Mart stores can offer rapid tests.

Travellers who need a test have a few more local options to pay for one.

In western Quebec:

Tests are strongly recommended for people with symptoms and their contacts.

People can make an appointment and check wait times online.

Call 1-877-644-4545 with questions, including if walk-in testing is available nearby.

First Nations, Inuit and Métis:

First Nations, Inuit and Métis people, or someone travelling to work in a remote Indigenous community, are eligible for a test in Ontario.

Akwesasne has a COVID-19 test site by appointment only. Anyone in Tyendinaga who's interested in a test can call 613-967-3603

People in Pikwakanagan can book a COVID-19 test by calling 613-625-1175 and in Kitigan Zibi, 819-449-5593.

Inuit in Ottawa can call the Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team at 613-740-0999 for service, including testing and vaccines, in Inuktitut or English on weekdays.

