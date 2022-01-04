What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday, Jan. 5

Recent developments:.

What's the latest?

New COVID-19 measures announced earlier this week by Ontario's government are now in effect. It says they're needed to try to make sure people aren't turned away at hospitals because of both sick patients and staff given the highly contagious Omicron variant.

Indoor dining, indoor learning, gyms and museums are among the activities closed until at least Jan. 26, with hospitals pausing many medical procedures and private gathering limits dropping.

Quebec has now stopped giving the laboratory-checked PCR tests to the general public because supply can't meet demand. They will be reserved for high-risk settings.

That province is considering implementing the vaccine passport at the SAQ and SQDC, Radio-Canada has learned.

An Ottawa criminologist says Canada needs to do more to protect people who are incarcerated from Omicron and says the country's prisons and jails could see the worst spread of COVID-19 yet.

Numbers to watch

Testing can't meet demand during the Omicron surge, meaning people with COVID-19 won't be reflected in the case count. Numbers such as hospitalizations and wastewater monitoring can help fill in some of the grey areas.

Ottawa's hospitalizations have been rising since around Christmas and wastewater, for about three weeks.

As of Tuesday, Ottawa has had 45,941 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There are 8,424 known active cases, 36,802 cases are considered resolved and 625 people have died from the illness.

Local public health officials have reported more than 97,000 COVID-19 cases across eastern Ontario and western Quebec, including more than 73,000 cases now resolved.

More than 120 local patients are in the area's hospitals for COVID-19 treatment, which has more than doubled in about two weeks. Twenty-nine are in an ICU, which is rising more slowly.

In eastern Ontario outside of Ottawa, 255 people with COVID-19 have died. In western Quebec, the death toll is 224.

Akwesasne has had more than 1,500 residents test positive for COVID-19 and has reported 18 deaths between its northern and southern sections.

Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory has had 80 confirmed cases and one death. Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg has had 52 confirmed and one death. Pikwàkanagàn has 48 confirmed cases, all in this current wave.

What are the rules?

Eastern Ontario:

The province's private gathering limits are five people indoors and 10 outside until at least Jan. 26.

Indoor dining, gyms and museums are also closed, while other businesses and religious services can reach 50 per cent capacity.

In-person learning is paused until Jan. 17.

Local officials can also change rules and that's happened in places such as Ottawa for masks, the Kingston area for personal care businesses, Akwesasne for schools and Pikwàkanagàn for businesses.

The province's vaccine passport is required for people age 12 and up in many public places.

People can prove their vaccine status with a paper or digital document. These documents have to have a QR code and medical exemptions have to have one by Monday.

People skate on the Rink of Dreams at City Hall in Ottawa Dec. 28, 2021. It had a capacity limit of 58 people and masks were highly recommended while skating because of the COVID-19 threat. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Western Quebec

Indoor gatherings involving more than one household bubble are prohibited. People outside between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. without a valid reason may face fines.

Restaurant dining rooms are closed, as well as places of worship except for small funerals. Indoor sports have also been cancelled.

All schools are closed to in-person learning until Jan. 17.

A vaccine passport is in place for most people age 13 and up in many public spaces. People can use an app or show paper proof.

What can I do?

Prevention

COVID-19 primarily spreads through droplets that can hang in the air. People can be contagious without symptoms, even after getting a vaccine.

Current evidence suggests the dominant Omicron variant is more contagious than other types of the novel coronavirus, but generally less deadly for vaccinated people without underlying conditions. That level of spread puts vulnerable people at risk and is making staffing a challenge in many sectors, delaying some medical procedures.

WATCH | The national health-care staffing picture:

Canadian hospitals feel the strain of COVID-19 staff shortages Duration 2:30 Hospitals across the country are feeling the pressure of soaring COVID-19 case counts as staff call in sick, forcing facilities to turn away patients requiring non-urgent medical procedures. 2:30

Health officials say under Omicron, people should recommit to the fundamentals of getting vaccinated, staying home when sick and seeing as few people in person as possible.

Masks, preferably medical ones, are mandatory in indoor public settings in Ontario and for people in Quebec age 10 and up. They're generally recommended in crowded outdoor areas.

Ontario self-isolation rules for fully vaccinated people and kids under 12 is five days. Quebec has lowered the self-isolation length to five days for fully vaccinated people or kids under 12 who test positive and whose symptoms are improving or non-existent.

WATCH | How the pandemic is forever changing restaurants:

How the pandemic impacts the future of restaurants Duration 3:43 Food transactions are at an all time high, according to Statistics Canada, yet brick and mortar establishments are vanishing. Judy Trinh takes a look at new restaurant business models, featuring a ghost kitchen and Canada's first fully automated diner. 3:43

Health Canada recommends older adults and people with underlying medical conditions get help with errands and have supplies in case they need to isolate.

Mental health can also be affected by the pandemic, and resources are available to help .

Travel

Travellers older than 12 years and four months must now be fully vaccinated to board a plane, train or marine vessel in Canada.

The federal government is officially advising against non-essential international travel.

People have to be fully vaccinated, pre-approved and test negative to enter Canada.

The U.S. requires everyone crossing a land, air or water border to be fully vaccinated. People flying there will need proof of a negative COVID test within a day of departure.

The hope is that other countries will accept provincial or territorial proof of vaccination.

Vaccines

Vaccines curb the spread of all variants of COVID-19 and go a long way toward avoiding deaths and hospitalizations, without offering total protection.

Four COVID-19 vaccines have been deemed safe and approved in Canada, with some age restrictions.

Health Canada has approved Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine for children as young as five. Both local provinces generally recommend doses for kids age five to 11 be given at least eight weeks apart, with limited exceptions.

Everyone 18 and older in Ontario can now try to book third shots, though local resources don't always meet demand, after 84 days have passed since their second dose.

People who are 55 and older can receive a third dose in Quebec, along with those who have certain health conditions. That is expanding in stages by age until Jan. 21, with the next coming tomorrow to age 50.

There have been more than 4.4 million COVID-19 first, second and third vaccine doses administered in the wider Ottawa-Gatineau region, which has about 2.3 million residents.

Eastern Ontario

People born in 2016 and earlier can look for provincial appointments online or over the phone at 1-833-943-3900.

Local health units have some flexibility, so check their websites for details. Many offer child-only clinics and some are offering limited walk-in vaccinations again.

Pharmacies and some family doctors offer vaccines through their own booking systems.

Western Quebec

Anyone who is five and older can get an appointment or visit a permanent or mobile walk-in clinic.

Clinics for children are in schools and kids will need written consent from a parent to be vaccinated there.

Symptoms and testing

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, a cough, headache, vomiting and loss of taste or smell.

"Long-haul" symptoms can last for months.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

In eastern Ontario:

Only high-risk individuals who are symptomatic or who are at risk of severe illness from COVID-19 can get a laboratory-checked PCR test during the Omicron-fuelled demand, while others should assume they have COVID if they have symptoms and isolate.

Qualified people can check with their health unit for clinic locations and hours.

Rapid and take-home tests are available in select malls, libraries and LCBOs, Kingston-area family doctor offices, and some child-care settings when risk is high.

Travellers who need a test have local options to pay for one.

In western Quebec:

This province has also stopped giving PCR tests to the general public.

PCR tests will be reserved for those in high-risk settings such as hospitals, long-term care homes, detention centres and homeless shelters

Local health authority CISSSO has not updated its testing resources page as of early Wednesday morning.

Rapid COVID-19 tests are available in all Quebec daycares, preschools and elementary schools, as well as through pharmacies for the general population.

First Nations, Inuit and Métis:

First Nations, Inuit and Métis people, or someone travelling to work in a remote Indigenous community, are eligible for a test in Ontario.

Akwesasne has COVID-19 test and vaccine clinics, with information online or at 613-575-2341. Residents can call that number to log a rapid test result. The neighbouring Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe is also offering tests.

People in Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg can call the health centre at 819-449-5593 for a test or vaccine; email is another option for vaccine booking.

People in Pikwàkanagàn can call a COVID-19 hotline at 613-401-0428 for updates on its changing response now that it has its first confirmed cases.

Anyone in Tyendinaga who's interested in a test or wants to log a positive rapid test result can call 613-967-3603 and should watch the website for dedicated vaccine clinics.

Inuit in Ottawa can call the Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team at 613-740-0999 for service, including testing and vaccines, in Inuktitut or English on weekdays.