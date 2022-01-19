What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, Jan. 20

Recent developments:

Ontario's premier has a morning announcement; restaurant news is expected.

Carleton University delays plans to return to in-person learning.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford will announce today that restaurants will be allowed to reopen at 50 per cent capacity starting Jan. 31, Radio-Canada has confirmed. He, the health minister and chief medical officer of health have an 11:30 a.m. ET news conference.

While both the University of Ottawa and Carleton University had tentatively planned for in-person classes to resume by Jan. 31, that will only happen at the U of O.

Carleton has delayed the return by one week. Its president says it wants to look at any lessons from the return of younger students during the Omicron wave.

Numbers to watch

Testing can't meet demand during the Omicron surge, meaning many people with COVID-19 won't be reflected in the case count. Hospitalizations and wastewater monitoring can help fill in some of the grey areas.

The average level of coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater is stable at a very high level. It's dropping in Kingston.

There are 83 Ottawa residents in local hospitals for treatment of active COVID-19. Ten of these patients are in an ICU. Both numbers are at their highest point of this wave.

This doesn't tell the entire hospital picture.

As of Wednesday, Ottawa has had 54,135 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There are 4,128 known active cases — a number that may actually be much higher — and 650 residents have died from the illness.

Local public health officials have reported more than 110,000 COVID-19 cases across eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

There are about 300 local COVID hospital patients, 35 of then in intensive care. Both numbers are stable. This does not include Hastings Prince Edward Public Health and its different way of reporting.

In eastern Ontario outside of Ottawa, 281 people with COVID-19 have died. In western Quebec, the death toll is 243.

What are the rules?

Eastern Ontario:

The province's private gathering limits are five people indoors and 10 outside until at least Wednesday. An update should come this week and one specifically on restaurants is expected today.

Indoor dining, gyms and museums are among the closures, while other businesses and religious services can reach 50 per cent capacity.

In-person learning is back this week in elementary and secondary schools. Some of the rules around case and outbreak data sharing have changed.

All in a Day 9:05 Checking in with university students With Carleton University's announcement that classes will remain online until Feb. 7, All in a Day spoke with two university students to find out how they're coping with pandemic restrictions and the new semester. 9:05

Local officials can also change rules, and that's happened in places like Ottawa for outdoor masks and Tyendinaga for classroom reopening.

The province's vaccine passport is required for many public places for people age 12 and up. People can prove they've had at least two vaccine doses with a paper or digital document that has a QR code.

Western Quebec

Indoor gatherings involving more than one household bubble are prohibited.

Restaurant dining rooms are closed, as are most places of worship. Indoor sports have also been cancelled.

People ski in Gatineau Park on Jan. 13, 2022. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

Schools can reopen for in-person learning.

A vaccine passport is in place for most people age 13 and up in many public spaces. As of Monday it extends to big-box stores. People can use an app or show paper proof they have at least two doses.

Quebec's health minister said earlier this month that people will eventually have to have three. The premier has said that people who remain unvaccinated without a medical exemption will eventually have to pay a health tax.

What can I do?

Prevention

COVID-19 primarily spreads through droplets that can hang in the air. People can be contagious without symptoms, even after getting a vaccine.

Evidence suggests the dominant Omicron variant is more contagious than other types, but generally less deadly for vaccinated people without underlying conditions.

That level of spread puts vulnerable people at risk and is making staffing a challenge in many sectors, delaying many more medical procedures and increasing the workload of staff who aren't sick or isolating.

WATCH | A look inside an ICU in Scarborough:

The life-saving decisions inside an Ontario ICU Duration 3:52 CBC News goes inside the intensive care unit of a Scarborough, Ont., hospital to witness the life-saving decisions staff have to make, where staff describe the common factors among patients. 3:52

There are signs locally and provincially that this pandemic wave may be peaking.

Health officials say people should recommit to the fundamentals of getting all vaccine doses as they're eligible for and staying home when sick. If people are going to have social visits, they should keep them small and do it outside if possible.

Masks, preferably medical ones, are mandatory in indoor public settings in Ontario and in Quebec for people age 10 and up. They're generally recommended in crowded outdoor areas.

WATCH | N95 masks can be hard to find and afford:

N95 masks often recommended, hard to find Duration 2:02 Doctors have been recommending N95 masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, but for many people, they remain hard to find. 2:02

Ontario and Quebec allow some people to self-isolate for just five days under certain circumstances.

Health Canada recommends older adults and people with underlying medical conditions get help with errands and have supplies in case they need to isolate.

Mental health can also be affected by the pandemic, and resources are available to help .

All in a Day 10:24 Drive-in movie theatre stays open for winter Paul Peterson decided to keep his 1000 Islands Drive-In open this winter, drawing moviegoers from across Ontario. 10:24

Travel

Travellers older than 12 years and four months must be fully vaccinated to board a plane, train or marine vessel in Canada.

The federal government is officially advising against non-essential international travel.

People have to be fully vaccinated, pre-approved and test negative to enter Canada.

The U.S. requires all adults crossing a land, air or water border to be fully vaccinated. People flying there will need proof of a negative COVID-19 test within a day of departure.

The hope is that other countries will accept provincial or territorial proof of vaccination.

Vaccines

Vaccines curb the spread of all variants of COVID-19 and go a long way toward avoiding deaths and hospitalizations, without offering total protection.

Four COVID-19 vaccines have been deemed safe and approved in Canada, with some age restrictions.

Both local provinces generally recommend doses for kids age five to 11 be given at least eight weeks apart for the best possible protection. Some health authorities say parents can request a shorter interval; the minimum time between doses is three weeks.

Guidance varies on when, not if, people should get a third dose after contracting COVID-19. Experts do agree people shouldn't get it until they're feeling recovered.

There have been more than 4.8 million first, second and third COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the wider Ottawa-Gatineau region, which has about 2.3 million residents.

Eastern Ontario

Eligible people can look for provincial appointments online or over the phone at 1-833-943-3900.

Local health units have some flexibility, so check their websites for details. Many offer child-only clinics and limited walk-ins.

Everyone 18 and older in Ontario can book third shots once 84 days have passed since their second dose. Fourth doses are being offered to select groups after the same 84-day wait.

The province has made some moves to prioritize third doses for education workers and other groups.

Pharmacies and some family doctors offer vaccines through their own booking systems.

Western Quebec

Those who are eligible can get an appointment or visit a permanent or mobile walk-in clinic.

All adults are eligible for a third dose; the general recommendation between second and third is three months.

Clinics for children are located in schools. Kids will need written consent from a parent to be vaccinated there.

Symptoms, treatment and testing

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, a cough, headache, vomiting and loss of taste or smell.

"Long-haul" symptoms can last for months.

Health Canada has approved Pfizer's COVID-19 prescription treatment Paxlovid. Ontario and Quebec plan to use it at first on adults who are at risk of severe COVID-19 problems.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

In eastern Ontario:

Only high-risk people with symptoms or who are at risk of severe illness from COVID-19 can get a laboratory-checked PCR test due to Omicron-fuelled demand.

Qualified people can check with their health unit for clinic locations and hours. Other people with symptoms should assume they have COVID-19 and isolate.

In schools, only certain students and teachers who show symptoms of COVID-19 will have access to PCR tests. Rapid and take-home tests are available in some child-care settings when risk is high.

WATCH | Omicron batters child-care centres:

Daycares, parents muddle through unclear COVID-19 guidelines Duration 2:01 Daycare operators and the parents who rely on them for child care have had to muddle through the latest wave of the pandemic with a lack of testing and unclear guidelines for isolation even though most of the children are too young for vaccinations. 2:01

Travellers who need a test have local options to pay for one.

In western Quebec:

Quebec has also stopped giving PCR tests to the general public.

PCR tests will be reserved for those in high-risk settings such as hospitals, long-term care homes, detention centres and homeless shelters.

Rapid COVID-19 tests are available in all Quebec daycares, preschools and elementary schools, as well as through pharmacies for the general population.

First Nations, Inuit and Métis:

First Nations, Inuit and Métis people, or someone travelling to work in a remote Indigenous community, are eligible for a test in Ontario.

Akwesasne has COVID-19 test and vaccine information online or at 613-575-2341. Residents can call there to log a rapid test result and can call its Community in Quarantine Program if they need help getting essentials while isolating.

The neighbouring Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe is also offering tests.

It has had more than 1,600 residents test positive for COVID-19 and has reported 18 deaths between its northern and southern sections.

People in Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg can call the health centre at 819-449-5593 for a test or vaccine; email is another option for vaccine booking. It had more than 100 confirmed cases and one death as of mid-January; 89 of those cases since Dec. 3, 2021.

People in Pikwàkanagàn can call a COVID-19 hotline at 613-401-0428 for updates on its response. It's offering PCR tests four mornings a week.

The community didn't have any confirmed COVID-19 cases until December 2021; it had 61 confirmed cases as of Jan. 14.

Anyone in Tyendinaga who's interested in a test or wants to log a positive rapid test result can call 613-967-3603 and should watch the website for dedicated vaccine clinics. It had 91 confirmed cases and two deaths until it paused sharing its count in early January 2022.

Inuit in Ottawa can call the Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team at 613-740-0999 for service, including testing and vaccines, in Inuktitut or English on weekdays.