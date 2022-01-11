What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday, Jan. 12

Recent developments:

More details expected today on Ontario's back-to-school plan.

Winterlude cancels in-person activities again this year, organizers say.

Retail workers share stories of busy, stressful days during the Omicron wave.

Stephen Lecce, Ontario's education minister, is expected to share details on the province's back-to-school plan this afternoon.

Recent changes to Ontario's school reporting guidelines, however, have parents and teachers worried about a lack of information. In-person learning is slated to resume on Monday.

The organizers of Winterlude say the annual celebration of the cold will once again take place online.

Staff shortages due to COVID-19 infections, busier-than-normal store traffic fed by the closure of Quebec grocers on Sundays, angry and yelling customers — those are just some of the headaches facing Ottawa retail workers as they report for work during the Omicron wave.

The number of Ottawans hospitalized with active COVID-19 in local facilities dropped to 52, according to Tuesday's report from Ottawa Public Health.

As of today, Outaouais residents aged 35 and up can get their third vaccine dose.

Numbers to watch

Testing can't meet demand during the Omicron surge, meaning people with COVID-19 won't necessarily be reflected in the case count. Statistics such as hospitalizations, test positivity and wastewater monitoring can help fill in some of the grey areas.

The number of Ottawa residents admitted to hospital for COVID-19 treatment has been generally rising since around Christmas amid a health-care staffing shortage.

Test positivity has generally risen since the last week of November and the level of coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater has been rising for about a month.

As of Tuesday, Ottawa has had 50,728 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There are 7,651 known active cases — a number that may actually be three to 10 times higher — while 42,440 cases are considered resolved and 637 people have died from the illness.

Local public health officials have reported more than 100,000 COVID-19 cases across eastern Ontario and western Quebec, including more than 80,000 cases now deemed resolved.

They list more than 220 COVID-19 hospitalizations, which has been steadily increasing, and about 30 COVID ICU patients, which is more stable. This count no longer includes the Belleville area.

In eastern Ontario outside of Ottawa, 263 people with COVID-19 have died. In western Quebec, the death toll is 224.

What are the rules?

Eastern Ontario:

The province's private gathering limits are five people indoors and 10 outside until at least Jan. 26.

Indoor dining, gyms and museums are among the facilities that are currently closed, while other businesses and religious services can reach 50 per cent capacity.

In-person learning is paused until its return on Monday.

Local officials can also change rules and that's happened in places like Ottawa for masks, the Kingston area for personal care businesses, Akwesasne for schools and Pikwàkanagàn for businesses.

Essential workers need more support than ever, advocate says. Amid fourth wave of COVID-19 infections, Mikayla Odut, who works at a grocery store, and Debora De Angelis, spokesperson for United Food and Commercial Workers Union Canada, say working through yet another wave of COVID-19 infections is often a stressful and even lonely experience.

The province's vaccine passport is required to gain entry to many public places for people age 12 and up.

People can prove they've had at least two vaccine doses with a paper or digital document. These documents must have a QR code, as must any medical exemptions.

Western Quebec

Indoor gatherings involving more than one household bubble are prohibited. People found outside between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. without a valid reason may face fines.

Restaurant dining rooms are closed, as are places of worship except for small funerals. Indoor sports have also been cancelled.

All schools are closed to in-person learning until Monday.

A vaccine passport is in place for most people age 13 and up in many public spaces. As of next Tuesday Jan. 18, that includes provincially run liquor and cannabis stores.

People can use an app or show paper proof they have at least two doses. Quebec's health minister said in early January that people will eventually have to have three.

A COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children is held last November at a Gatineau, Que., school. Quebec adults who refuse to be vaccinated for non-medical reasons could soon be subject to a health tax, Premier François Legault said Tuesday. (Jacques Corriveau/Radio-Canada)

What can I do?

Prevention

COVID-19 primarily spreads through droplets that can hang in the air. People can be contagious without symptoms, even after getting a vaccine.

Evidence suggests the dominant Omicron variant is more contagious than other types of the novel coronavirus, but generally less deadly for vaccinated people without underlying conditions.

That level of spread puts vulnerable people at risk and is making staffing a challenge in many sectors, delaying many more medical procedures and increasing the workload of health-care staff who aren't sick or isolating.

Health officials say under Omicron, people should recommit to the fundamentals of getting vaccinated, staying home when sick and reducing close contacts. If people are going to have social visits, they should do it outside if possible.

Masks, preferably medical ones, are mandatory in indoor public settings in Ontario and in Quebec for people age 10 and up. They're generally recommended in crowded outdoor areas.

Ontario and Quebec allow some people to self-isolate for just five days under certain circumstances.

Health Canada recommends older adults and people with underlying medical conditions get help with errands and have supplies in case they need to isolate.

Mental health can also be affected by the pandemic, and resources are available to help .

Quebec's premier defends taxing the unvaccinated. François Legault says his government owes it to the nearly 90% of Quebecers who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine to tax those who have refused to on non-medical grounds.

Travel

Travellers older than 12 years and four months must be fully vaccinated to board a plane, train or marine vessel in Canada.

The federal government is officially advising against non-essential international travel.

People have to be fully vaccinated, pre-approved and test negative to enter Canada.

The U.S. requires everyone crossing a land, air or water border to be fully vaccinated. People flying there will need proof of a negative COVID-19 test within a day of departure.

The hope is that other countries will accept provincial or territorial proof of vaccination.

Vaccines

Vaccines curb the spread of all variants of COVID-19 and go a long way toward avoiding deaths and hospitalizations, without offering total protection.

Four COVID-19 vaccines have been deemed safe and approved in Canada, with some age restrictions.

Both local provinces generally recommend doses for kids age five to 11 be given at least eight weeks apart, with limited exceptions.

Everyone 18 and older in Ontario can now try to book third shots after 84 days have passed since their second dose. Fourth doses are being offered to older people in care homes after the same 84-day wait.

People who are 35 and older can receive a third dose in Quebec, along with those who have certain health conditions. The rollout is expanding in stages, and will include people 25 and up as of Friday.

There have been more than 4.6 million first, second and third COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the wider Ottawa-Gatineau region, which has about 2.3 million residents.

Eastern Ontario

Eligible people can look for provincial appointments online or over the phone at 1-833-943-3900.

Local health units have some flexibility, so check their websites for details. Many offer child-only clinics, and some are offering limited walk-in vaccinations again.

January 12 & 13: The Pembroke COVID19Vaccine clinics at 100 Crandall St (9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) will accept WALK-IN APPOINTMENTS for anyone 12+. Residents aged 18+ are eligible for a booster shot if its been 84 days since their second dose.

The province has made some moves to prioritize third doses for education workers and other groups.

Pharmacies and some family doctors offer vaccines through their own booking systems.

Western Quebec

Those who are eligible can get an appointment or visit a permanent or mobile walk-in clinic.

Clinics for children are located in schools. Kids will need written consent from a parent to be vaccinated there.

Symptoms and testing

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, a cough, headache, vomiting and loss of taste or smell.

"Long-haul" symptoms can last for months.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

In eastern Ontario:

Only high-risk individuals who are symptomatic or who are at risk of severe illness from COVID-19 can get a laboratory-checked PCR test due to Omicron-fuelled demand.

In schools, only certain students and teachers who show symptoms of COVID-19 will have access to PCR COVID tests.

Qualified people can check with their health unit for clinic locations and hours. Other people with symptoms should assume they have COVID-19 and isolate.

People with worsening symptoms in the Kingston area may be able to get those symptoms checked with a new service.

COVID-19 vaccine appointments for children 5 to 11 are available this Thursday at Rideau Heights Community Centre. Clinic hours from 3 to 7 p.m. Children are eligible after their 5th birthday.

Rapid and take-home tests are available in select malls, libraries and LCBOs, Kingston-area family doctor offices and some child-care settings when risk is high.

Free provincial giveaways are ending Friday to focus supply on key groups. Before that, there are giveaways in Cornwall and Kingston this week.

Travellers who need a test have local options to pay for one.

In western Quebec:

This province has also stopped giving PCR tests to the general public.

PCR tests will be reserved for those in high-risk settings such as hospitals, long-term care homes, detention centres and homeless shelters.

Rapid COVID-19 tests are available in all Quebec daycares, preschools and elementary schools, as well as through pharmacies for the general population.

Quebec director of public health Dr. Horacio Arruda resigns. Quebec's director of public health handed in his resignation earlier this week, citing an erosion of public support. Premier François Legault announced his replacement Tuesday. Public health policy professor Patrick Fafard discusses the challenges and contradictions of the role, nearly two years into the pandemic.

First Nations, Inuit and Métis:

First Nations, Inuit and Métis people, or someone travelling to work in a remote Indigenous community, are eligible for a test in Ontario.

Akwesasne has COVID-19 test and vaccine information online or at 613-575-2341. Residents can call there to log a rapid test result and can call its Community in Quarantine Program if they need help getting essentials while isolating.

The neighbouring Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe is also offering tests.

It has had more than 1,500 residents test positive for COVID-19 and has reported 18 deaths between its northern and southern sections. About 100 positive rapid test results were also shared with council last week.

People in Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg can call the health centre at 819-449-5593 for a test or vaccine; email is another option for vaccine booking. It's holding a walk-in vaccine clinic on Thursday. It had 52 confirmed and one death as of mid-December 2021.

People in Pikwàkanagàn can call a COVID-19 hotline at 613-401-0428 for updates on its changing response now that it has its first confirmed cases. It's offering PCR tests four mornings a week.

The community didn't have any confirmed COVID-19 cases until December 2021; it has 48 confirmed cases as of Jan. 4.

Anyone in Tyendinaga who's interested in a test or wants to log a positive rapid test result can call 613-967-3603 and should watch the website for dedicated vaccine clinics. It had 91 confirmed cases and one death until it paused sharing its count in early January 2022.

Inuit in Ottawa can call the Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team at 613-740-0999 for service, including testing and vaccines, in Inuktitut or English on weekdays.

Ottawa's dedicated vaccine clinic for Indigenous people ends Saturday.