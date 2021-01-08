What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, Jan. 8

Recent developments:

Some Ottawa parents are "livid" that online learning must continue.

Ottawa snowbirds say they feel like they've won the lottery after booking a COVID-19 vaccination in Florida.

Ontario is preparing to transfer hospital patients out of regions worst-hit by COVID-19.

Ottawa reported 68 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death Thursday.

What's the latest?

Ottawa parents and union officials are blaming the provincial government for not doing enough to prevent the rising case numbers of COVID-19, which has led to extending online learning to Jan. 25 for students in southern Ontario.

Snowbirds from Ottawa, Marie and Jim Morrisey, say they feel like they've won the lottery after booking a COVID-19 vaccination at a Florida pharmacy.

Ontario is telling hospitals to prepare for transferring dozens and potentially hundreds of patients across and even out of regions, as unprecedented numbers of people sick with COVID-19 fill the province's beds.

Ottawa reported 68 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and one more death.

How many cases are there?

In Ottawa, 10,750 people have tested positive for COVID-19 as signs of its spread rise drastically. There are 860 known active cases, 9,496 resolved cases and 394 deaths linked to COVID-19.

Public health officials have reported more than 19,400 COVID-19 cases across eastern Ontario and western Quebec, including more than 17,000 resolved cases.

Ninety-four people have died of COVID-19 elsewhere in eastern Ontario and 130 people have died in western Quebec.

CBC Ottawa is profiling those who've died of COVID-19. If you'd like to share your loved one's story, please get in touch .

What can I do?

With Ontario's lockdown measures now in effect, the Ontario government says people need to stop gathering and moving across the province to avoid even more COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths — including in areas with low case counts.

People are asked to only leave home when they need to, stay in their health unit and if they leave the province, to isolate for 14 days upon returning.

No indoor public events or indoor social gatherings are allowed, except with members of the same household or one other home for people who live alone.

Private outdoor gatherings can't have more than 10 people and should be distanced.

Ottawa is banning outdoor team sports and putting in capacity limits on and around outdoor recreation venues as of today.

In-person shopping is limited to essential businesses. Restaurants and non-essential businesses can offer curbside pickup and delivery.

Schools won't immediately return with in-person classes, except for some post-secondary classes. Child-care centres will be open, but day camps will not.

The plan is for the rules to be in place in eastern Ontario until Jan. 23, although that could change for each health unit depending on the data.

Ottawa Public Health says its COVID-19 spread is as high as it's ever seen, with most of the spread from people seeing others they don't live with and workplaces not following mask and distancing guidance.

In the red zone of western Quebec, health officials are also asking residents not to leave home unless it's essential with an exception for people living alone to visit one other home. This now includes outdoor exercise.

There is a curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting tomorrow across that province, with a few exceptions

Quebec has shut down non-essential businesses and has extended holiday high school closures until Jan. 18.

The plan is for these rules to be in place until Feb. 8.

Being in the red means no indoor dining at restaurants, while gyms, cinemas and performing arts venues are all closed.

Travel from one region to another is discouraged throughout Quebec.

WATCH | Quebec Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault explains the premise of the curfew:

Curfew: Don't go out. If you do, be prepared to explain why CBC News Montreal Video 0:37 Public security minister Geneviève Guilbault says the premise of the curfew is clear: if you're out between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m., police can stop you and may fine you if you don't have a legitimate reason. 0:37

Distancing and isolating

The novel coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes, breathes or speaks onto someone or something. These droplets can hang in the air.

Ottawa has seen a new variant of COVID-19 first identified in the United Kingdom .

People can be contagious without symptoms.

This means people should take precautions such as staying home when they have symptoms, keeping hands and frequently touched surfaces clean, socializing outdoors and maintaining distance from anyone they don't live with — even with a mask on.

People in masks walk in Ottawa on Jan. 4, 2021 during Ontario's COVID-19 lockdown. (Olivier Hyland/Radio-Canada)

Ontario has abandoned its concept of social circles.

Masks are mandatory in indoor public settings in Ontario and Quebec and should be worn outdoors when people can't distance from others. Three-layer non-medical masks with a filter are recommended.

Ottawa Public Health says residents should wear masks outside their homes whenever possible.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms should self-isolate, as should those who've been ordered to do so by their local public health unit. The duration depends on the circumstances in both Ontario and Quebec .

Anyone who has travelled recently outside Canada must go straight home and stay there for 14 days. If arriving by air, they have to show recent proof of a negative COVID-19 test to get on the plane.

Health Canada recommends older adults and people with underlying medical conditions and/or weakened immune systems stay home as much as possible and get friends and family to help with errands.

Symptoms and vaccines

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, a cough, vomiting and the loss of taste or smell. Children can develop a rash .

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Mental health can also be affected by the pandemic and resources are available to help .

COVID-19 vaccines have been given to health-care workers and long-term care residents in Ottawa and western Quebec. Vaccinations start in Hawkesbury next week.

About 9,300 Ottawa residents as of Jan. 5 and 1,750 western Quebec residents as of Jan. 7 have received at least one dose.

In Ontario, it's expected that will expand to priority groups such as older adults and essential workers in April, with vaccines widely available to the public in August.

Ottawa believes it can have nearly 700,000 residents vaccinated by August.

Where to get tested

In eastern Ontario:

Anyone seeking a test should book an appointment .

Ontario recommends only getting tested if you have symptoms, if you've been told to by your health unit or the province, or if you fit certain other criteria.

In Ottawa, that criteria includes December travel from or through South Africa or the U.K. or close contact with someone that had.

People without symptoms but who are part of the province's targeted testing strategy can make an appointment at select pharmacies. Travellers who need a test have very few local options to pay for one.

Ottawa has 10 permanent test sites , with mobile sites wherever demand is particularly high .

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit has sites in Alexandria, Casselman, Cornwall, Hawkesbury, Rockland and Winchester. The Alexandria and Casselman sites will temporarily close next week.

People can arrange a test in Picton by calling the centre or Bancroft, Belleville and Trenton, where online booking is preferred.

Kingston's main test site is at the Beechgrove Complex . Another site is in Napanee .

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark health unit has permanent sites in Almonte, Brockville, Kemptville and Smiths Falls and a mobile test clinic visiting smaller communities or people with problems getting to a site.

Renfrew County residents should call their family doctor or 1-844-727-6404 for a test or with questions, COVID-19-related or not. Test clinic locations are posted weekly .

In western Quebec:

Tests are strongly recommended for people with symptoms or who have been in contact with someone with symptoms.

Outaouais residents can make an appointment in Gatineau seven days a week at 135 blvd. Saint-Raymond or 617 avenue Buckingham.

They can now check the approximate wait time for the Saint-Raymond site.

There are recurring clinics by appointment in communities such as Maniwaki, Fort-Coulonge and as of this week, Petite-Nation.

Call 1-877-644-4545 with questions, including if walk-in testing is available nearby.

First Nations, Inuit and Métis:

Akwesasne has had more than 70 residents on the Canadian side of the border test positive and one death.

Its curfew from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. is back and it has a COVID-19 test site available by appointment only.

Anyone returning to the community on the Canadian side of the international border who's been farther than 160 kilometres away — or visited Montreal — for non-essential reasons is asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

The Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte had its only confirmed case in November. Kitigan Zibi logged its first in mid-December and has had more since.

People in Pikwakanagan can book a COVID-19 test by calling 613-625-2259.

Anyone in Tyendinaga who's interested in a test can call 613-967-3603.

Inuit in Ottawa can call the Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team at 613-740-0999 for service, including testing, in Inuktitut or English on weekdays.

For more information