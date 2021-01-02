What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday, Jan. 2

Recent developments:

Public health officials have confirmed Ottawa's 10,000th COVID-19 case.

With Ottawa's key COVID-19 indicators continuing to rise, businesses are coming to grips with the fact the city's lockdown period likely won't end early.

The pandemic has influenced almost every decision made at Ottawa City Hall. Here are five things to watch for in 2021.

What's the latest?

As the dream of a 14-day lockdown for Ottawa becomes less and less realistic, one business improvement area is worried more establishments will have to permanently close their doors.

Mayor Jim Watson and Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa's medical officer of health, had initially hoped the 28-day lockdown could be cut in half, but since then the city's key COVID-19 indicators have steadily climbed.

On New Year's Day, Ottawa Public Health (OPH) confirmed 122 new cases of the novel coronavirus, the highest one-day total since the beginning of march.

A facility-wide outbreak has also been declared at the city-run Carleton Lodge home after a staff member tested positive.

How many cases are there?

In Ottawa, 10,051 people had tested positive for COVID-19 as of New Year's Day. There are 550 known active cases, 9,109 resolved cases and 392 deaths linked to COVID-19.

Public health officials have reported more than 17,800 COVID-19 cases across eastern Ontario and western Quebec, including more than 15,800 resolved cases.

Ninety-two people have died of COVID-19 elsewhere in eastern Ontario and 117 people have died in western Quebec.

CBC Ottawa is profiling those who've died of COVID-19. If you'd like to share your loved one's story, please get in touch .

What can I do?

With Ontario's lockdown measures now in effect, the Ontario government says people need to stop gathering and moving across the province to avoid even more COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths — including in areas with low case counts.

People are asked to only leave home when they need to, stay in their health unit and if they leave the province, to isolate for 14 days upon returning.

No indoor public events or indoor social gatherings are allowed, except with members of the same household or one other home for people who live alone.

Outdoor gatherings can't have more than 10 people and should be distanced and masked. Ottawa is now requiring masks around its city-run outdoor rinks and recommending them on the ice.

A girl wears a mask and a "2021" headband during New Year's Eve celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand, on Dec. 31, 2020. (Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters)

In-person shopping will be limited to essential businesses. Restaurants and non-essential businesses can offer curbside pickup and delivery.

This means changes to New Year's Eve such as no free transit and no grand light show or fireworks on Parliament Hill.

Schools won't immediately return with in-person classes, except for some post-secondary classes. Child-care centres will be open, but day camps will not.

The plan is for the rules to be in place until Jan. 23, although that could change for each health unit depending on the data.

In the red zone of western Quebec, health officials are also asking residents not to leave home unless it's essential with an exception for people living alone to visit one other home.

Quebec has shut down non-essential businesses until at least Jan. 11 and has extended holiday school closures until the same date.

Being in the red means no indoor dining at restaurants, while gyms, cinemas and performing arts venues are all closed.

Travel from one region to another is discouraged throughout Quebec.

Distancing and isolating

The novel coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes, breathes or speaks onto someone or something. These droplets can hang in the air.

Health officials have confirmed Ottawa's first case of a new variant of COVID-19, first identified in the United Kingdom .

People can be contagious without symptoms.

This means people should take precautions such as staying home when sick, keeping hands and frequently touched surfaces clean, socializing outdoors as much as possible and maintaining distance from anyone they don't live with — even with a mask on.

Ontario has abandoned its concept of social circles.

Masks are mandatory in indoor public settings in Ontario and Quebec and should be worn outdoors when people can't distance from others. Three-layer non-medical masks with a filter are recommended.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms should self-isolate, as should those who've been ordered to do so by their local public health unit. The duration depends on the circumstances in both Ontario and Quebec .

Health Canada recommends older adults and people with underlying medical conditions and/or weakened immune systems stay home as much as possible and get friends and family to help with errands.

Anyone who has travelled recently outside Canada must go straight home and stay there for 14 days.

WATCH | Canadian COVID-19 testing rules for air travellers kick in Jan. 7

Canadian COVID-19 testing rules for air travellers kick in Jan. 7 CBC News Video 3:21 New rules requiring air travellers to test negative for COVID-19 before entering Canada will kick in on Jan. 7. Under the new rule, travellers must receive a negative result within 72 hours of boarding a flight to Canada. 3:21

Symptoms and vaccines

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, a cough, vomiting and the loss of taste or smell. Children can develop a rash .

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Mental health can also be affected by the pandemic and resources are available to help .

The first COVID-19 vaccines have been approved by Health Canada.

Doses have been given to health-care workers in Ottawa as part of a pilot project and at CHSLD Lionel-Émond in Gatineau.

In Ontario, it's expected that will expand to priority groups such as older adults and essential workers in April, with vaccines widely available to the public in August.

WATCH | U.K. hospitals in 'eye of the storm'

U.K. hospitals in 'eye of the storm' World Video 3:13 The CBC's Cindy Pom gives the latest from the U.K. as British medics warn that hospitals around the country face a perilous few weeks amid surging new coronavirus infections that have been blamed on a new variant of the virus. 3:13

Where to get tested

Many clinics have different hours around New Year's Day, with more information in the links below.

In eastern Ontario:

Anyone seeking a test should book an appointment .

Ontario recommends only getting tested if you have symptoms, if you've been told to by your health unit or the province, or if you fit certain other criteria.

People without symptoms but who are part of the province's targeted testing strategy can make an appointment at select pharmacies. Travellers who need a test have very few local options to pay for one.

Ottawa has nine permanent test sites , with mobile sites wherever demand is particularly high .

The National Capital Commission has increased the number of winter trails available for people to use on both sides of the Ottawa River. (Darren Bernhardt/CBC)

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit has sites in Alexandria, Casselman, Cornwall, Hawkesbury, Rockland and Winchester.

People can arrange a test in Bancroft and Picton by calling the centre or Belleville and Trenton, where online booking is preferred.

Kingston's main test site is at the Beechgrove Complex . Another site is in Napanee .

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark health unit has permanent sites in Almonte, Brockville, Kemptville and Smiths Falls and a mobile test clinic visiting smaller communities or people with problems getting to a site.

Renfrew County residents should call their family doctor or 1-844-727-6404 for a test or with questions, COVID-19-related or not. Test clinic locations are posted weekly .

In western Quebec:

Tests are strongly recommended for people with symptoms or who have been in contact with someone with symptoms.

Outaouais residents can make an appointment in Gatineau seven days a week at 135 blvd. Saint-Raymond or 617 avenue Buckingham.

They can now check the approximate wait time for the Saint-Raymond site.

There are recurring clinics by appointment in communities such as Gracefield, Val-des-Monts and Fort-Coulonge.

Call 1-877-644-4545 with questions, including if walk-in testing is available nearby.

First Nations, Inuit and Métis:

Akwesasne had most of its known COVID-19 cases in November, but still has an active case. Its council is asking residents to avoid unnecessary travel, and its curfew from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. is back.

It has a COVID-19 test site available by appointment only.

Anyone returning to the community on the Canadian side of the international border who's been farther than 160 kilometres away — or visited Montreal — for non-essential reasons is asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

The Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte had its first confirmed case in November and Kitigan Zibi logged its first in mid-December.

People in Pikwakanagan can book a COVID-19 test by calling 613-625-2259.

Anyone in Tyendinaga who's interested in a test can call 613-967-3603.

Inuit in Ottawa can call the Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team at 613-740-0999 for service, including testing, in Inuktitut or English on weekdays.

For more information