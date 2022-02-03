What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, Feb. 4

Recent developments:

​​​​​​It's not just sleep that Ottawans living downtown are losing as protests against COVID-19 mandates hit the one-week mark.

Employees and businesses in and around downtown Ottawa say they've been taking financial hits since a convoy of trucks and protesters arrived last week.

WATCH |'It can't get worse': Businesses face double whammy of pandemic and protest

‘It can’t get worse’: Businesses face double whammy of pandemic and protest Duration 1:13 Michelle Groulx, executive director of the Ottawa Coalition of Business Improvement Areas, says local businesses that were already struggling during the pandemic have had to close once again because of the protest. 1:13

The demonstrators in downtown Ottawa have also delayed people's right to prompt health care, says the mother of a boy from Gatineau, Que., who requires treatment for brain cancer.

The Ottawa Police Service has told city council that they cannot prevent more large trucks from moving into and around the downtown this weekend, but some constitutional experts disagree.

Ottawa's COVID-19 hospitalization count keeps falling, but the city has reported the deaths of 16 residents with COVID-19 this week — six from Thursday's update alone.

Numbers to watch

Testing can't meet demand during the Omicron wave, meaning many people with COVID-19 won't be reflected in the case count. Hospitalizations and wastewater monitoring can help fill in some of the grey areas.

The average measurement of coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater has plateaued at a high level. These measurements are stable or rising in the Kingston area.

There are 75 Ottawa residents in local hospitals for treatment of active COVID-19 as of Thursday's daily Ottawa Public Health (OPH) report, continuing a larger falling trend. Twelve of these patients are in an ICU, which is stable.

This count also doesn't tell the entire hospital picture: as of Monday, there were 197 hospital patients with COVID in Ottawa, roughly split between those needing care for COVID and those in hospital for other reasons who happen to have COVID.

As of Thursday, Ottawa has had 58,792 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There are 2,201 known active cases — a number that may actually be much higher — and 706 residents have died from the illness.

Local public health officials have reported about 125,000 COVID-19 cases across eastern Ontario and western Quebec. The last case total update from the Eastern Ontario Health Unit was Jan. 14 as it makes reporting changes.

Outside of Ottawa, the wider region has about 150 COVID-19 hospitalizations, which has been slowly dropping, with about 35 of them still needing intensive care. Those numbers don't include Hastings Prince Edward Public Health, which has instituted a different way of reporting.

In eastern Ontario outside of Ottawa, 328 people with COVID-19 have died. In western Quebec, the death toll is 266.

What are the rules?

Eastern Ontario:

The province's private gathering limits are 10 people inside and 25 outside. Indoor dining is allowed at 50 per cent capacity.

Gyms, movie theatres, museums, retail businesses and many other establishments are allowed to open at 50 per cent capacity. Some surgeries put on pause last month can resume.

The province plans to roll back its COVID-19 rules in stages, with more capacity changes slated for Feb. 21.

The province's vaccine passport is required for many public places for people above 12 years and 12 weeks old. People can prove they've had at least two vaccine doses with a paper or digital document that has a QR code.

A sign outside a pub in Ottawa's Hintonburg neighbourhood celebrates the fact they can once again welcome people to eat and drink indoors on Feb. 1, 2022. Ontario's COVID-19 restrictions were loosened one day earlier. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

Western Quebec

Dining rooms are open at half capacity, while indoor gatherings involving more than one household bubble can happen again. Some youth sports can also resume.

Theatres and places of worship will be allowed to reopen as of Monday. Gyms, spas and more sports can resume Feb. 14.

A vaccine passport is in place for most people age 13 and up in many public spaces. People can use an app or show paper proof they have at least two doses.

Quebec's health minister said last month that people will eventually have to have three doses for the passport.

What can I do?

Prevention

COVID-19 primarily spreads through droplets that can hang in the air. People can be contagious without symptoms, even after getting a vaccine.

Evidence suggests the dominant Omicron variant is more contagious than other types, but generally less deadly for vaccinated people without underlying conditions.

Though this wave seems to have peaked, this level of spread puts vulnerable people at risk and is making staffing a challenge in many sectors, delaying many medical procedures and increasing the workload of staff who aren't sick or isolating.

Health officials say people should recommit to the fundamentals of getting all vaccine doses as they're eligible for and staying home when sick.

Masks, preferably medical ones, are mandatory in indoor public settings in Ontario and in Quebec for people age 10 and up. They're generally recommended in crowded outdoor areas.

People hold a vigil in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Ottawa on Feb. 3, 2022, as protests against COVID-19 public health mandates stretch on and continue to disrupt life in the city's downtown. (Joseph Tunney/CBC)

Ontario and Quebec allow some people to self-isolate for just five days under certain circumstances.

Health Canada recommends older adults and people with underlying medical conditions get help with errands and have supplies in case they need to isolate.

Mental health can also be affected by the pandemic, and resources are available to help .

Travel

Travellers older than 12 years and four months must be fully vaccinated to board a plane, train or marine vessel in Canada.

The federal government is officially advising against non-essential international travel.

People have to be fully vaccinated, pre-approved, asymptomatic and test negative to enter Canada.

There are limited exceptions.

The U.S. requires all adults crossing a land, air or water border to be fully vaccinated. People flying there will need proof of a negative COVID-19 test within a day of departure.

The hope is that other countries will accept provincial or territorial proof of vaccination.

Vaccines

Vaccines curb the spread of all variants of COVID-19 and go a long way toward avoiding deaths and hospitalizations, without offering total protection.

Four COVID-19 vaccines have been deemed safe and approved in Canada, with some age restrictions.

Both local provinces generally recommend doses for kids age five to 11 be given at least eight weeks apart for the best possible protection. Some health authorities say parents can request a shorter interval.

Guidance varies on when, not if, people should get a third dose after contracting COVID-19. Experts do agree people shouldn't get it until they're feeling recovered.

There have been more than five million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the wider Ottawa-Gatineau region, which has about 2.3 million residents.

Eastern Ontario

Eligible people can look for provincial appointments online or over the phone at 1-833-943-3900.

Local health units have some flexibility, so check their websites for details. Many offer child-only clinics and limited walk-ins.

REMINDER: Check the schedule before you attend a clinic, as dates & times often change due to changes in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19Vaccine?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19Vaccine</a> demand. <br><br>⚠️ No appointments are necessary as the 5-11 and 12+ clinics ACCEPT WALK-INS. <br><br>The latest clinic schedule can be found here: <a href="https://t.co/OhXjNCoGlm">https://t.co/OhXjNCoGlm</a> <a href="https://t.co/elcuE0IkxY">pic.twitter.com/elcuE0IkxY</a> —@RCDHealthUnit

Everyone 18 and older in Ontario can book third shots once 84 days have passed since their second dose. Fourth doses are being offered to select groups after the same 84-day wait.

Pharmacies and some family doctors offer vaccines through their own booking systems.

Western Quebec

Those who are eligible can get an appointment or visit a permanent or mobile walk-in clinic.

All adults are eligible for a third dose; the general recommendation between second and third is three months.

Symptoms, treatment and testing

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, a cough, headache, vomiting and loss of taste or smell.

"Long-haul" symptoms can last for months.

Health Canada has approved Pfizer's COVID-19 prescription treatment Paxlovid. Ontario and Quebec are using it at first on adults at risk of severe COVID-19 problems.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

In eastern Ontario:

Only high-risk people with symptoms or who are at risk of severe illness from COVID-19 can get a laboratory-checked PCR test due to Omicron demand.

Qualified people can check with their health unit for clinic locations and hours. Other people with symptoms should assume they have COVID-19 and isolate.

Only students and teachers who show symptoms at school will have access to PCR tests. Rapid and take-home tests are available in some child-care settings when risk is high.

Travellers who need a test have local options to pay for one.

In western Quebec:

Quebec has also stopped giving PCR tests to the general public.

PCR tests will be reserved for high-risk settings such as hospitals, long-term care homes, detention centres and homeless shelters.

Rapid COVID-19 tests are available in all Quebec daycares, preschools and elementary schools, as well as through pharmacies for the general population.

People can report rapid test results online.

First Nations, Inuit and Métis:

First Nations, Inuit and Métis people, or someone travelling to work in a remote Indigenous community, are eligible for a test in both Ontario and Quebec.

Inuit in Ottawa can call the Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team at 613-740-0999 for service, including testing and vaccines, in Inuktitut or English on weekdays.

Akwesasne has COVID-19 test and vaccine information online or at 613-575-2341. There's help for people who need essentials while isolating. The neighbouring Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe is also offering tests.

It has had nearly 1,800 residents test positive for COVID-19 and has reported 19 deaths between its northern and southern sections.

People in Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg can call the COVID hotline at 819-449-8085 for a test. Ode Widokazowin can help people in isolation get groceries at 819-449-2323.

It had more than 150 confirmed cases and one death as of mid-January, and 148 of those cases are since Dec. 3, 2021.

People in Pikwàkanagàn can call 613-625-1175 for tests and vaccines. It's offering rapid and PCR tests three mornings a week.

The community didn't have any confirmed COVID-19 cases until December 2021; it had 72 confirmed cases as of Jan. 28.