What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday, Feb. 22

Recent developments:

Downtown business owners relieved to be able to reopen their doors.

Ontario government commits to 49,000 more HEPA filters for schools and child-care settings.

Ottawa Public Health vaccination clinics reopen Tuesday.

Confederation line service restored between Tunney's Pasture and Blair stations.

Why some Quebec businesses want to keep the vaccine passport, even if they don't have to.

Downtown Ottawa business owners are celebrating being able to reopen once again after being forced to shutter their doors during the more than three week protest that was rife with traffic disruptions, inaccessible streets and ongoing police activity.

Some told CBC they took a bigger financial hit from the weeks-long protest than during pandemic-related lockdowns.

The Ontario government says it is providing more stand-alone HEPA filter units for schools and child-care centres to offer more children greater protection against COVID-19.

A Monday statement said up to 40,000 more air purifiers will be made available to school boards and up to 9,000 will go to child-care settings.

With only weeks left to go, some businesses in Quebec say they're not done with the province's vaccination passport, despite the government's recent decision to no longer require it for most public spaces.

Numbers to watch

Testing can't meet demand during the Omicron wave, meaning many people with COVID-19 won't be reflected in the case count. Hospitalizations and wastewater monitoring can help fill in some of the grey areas.

The average measurement of coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater is stable, so are the Brockville, Kemptville and Smiths Falls sites and sites around Kingston.

There are 10 Ottawa residents in local hospitals for treatment of active COVID-19 as of Monday's Ottawa Public Health (OPH) report. Two of these patients are in an ICU.

As of Monday, Ottawa has had 61,851 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There are 915 known active cases — a number that may actually be much higher — and 752 residents have died from the illness.

Outside of Ottawa, the wider region has about 87 COVID-19 hospitalizations, with about a third in western Quebec. About 14 of them still need intensive care. These numbers don't include Hastings Prince Edward Public Health.

In eastern Ontario outside of Ottawa, 360 people with COVID-19 have died. In western Quebec, the death toll is 283.

What are the rules?

Eastern Ontario:

The province's private gathering limits are 50 people inside and 100 outside.

All capacity limits in restaurants, bars, retail businesses, cinemas and gyms have been lifted. Sports arenas, concert venues and theatres can be half full.

The province's vaccine passport is required for many public places for people above 12 years and 12 weeks old until March 1. After that, businesses and other settings can still ask for it.

A vaccine mandate for staff and visitors in long-term care homes will remain in place.

Western Quebec

Private gathering limits at homes no longer have any restrictions, although health officials recommend 10 people at most or three households.

Dining rooms are open at half capacity. Theatres and places of worship can reopen with capacity limits. Gyms, spas and more sports can resume.

There are plans to change rules in stages until March 14. The next changes are for retail businesses and places of worship Monday.

A vaccine passport is in place for most people age 13 and up in many public spaces. People can use an app or show paper proof they have at least two doses.

It is being lifted in stages until March 14. As of today, it's no longer needed in big-box, cannabis and liquor stores and on Monday, won't be needed in places of worship.

What can I do?

Prevention

COVID-19 primarily spreads through droplets that can hang in the air. People can be contagious without symptoms, even after getting a vaccine.

Evidence suggests the dominant Omicron variant is more contagious than other types, but generally less deadly for vaccinated people without underlying conditions.

Though this wave has peaked, this level of spread puts vulnerable people at risk and has made staffing a challenge in many sectors. Some surgeries put on pause can now resume.

Health officials say people should recommit to the fundamentals of getting all vaccine doses as they're eligible for and staying home when sick.

Masks, preferably medical ones, are mandatory in indoor public settings in Ontario and in Quebec for people age 10 and up. They're generally recommended in crowded outdoor areas.

Ontario and Quebec allow some people to self-isolate for just five days under certain circumstances. Quebec allows even less with some recent infections.

Health Canada recommends older adults and people with underlying medical conditions get help with errands and have supplies in case they need to isolate.

Mental health can also be affected by the pandemic, and resources are available to help .

Travel

Travellers older than 12 years and four months must be fully vaccinated to board a plane, train or marine vessel in Canada.

The federal government is no longer officially advising against non-essential international travel.

People have to be fully vaccinated, pre-approved, asymptomatic and test negative to enter Canada. As of Feb. 28, fully vaccinated Canadians can take an authorized rapid test instead.

There are limited exceptions.

The U.S. requires all adults crossing a land, air or water border to be fully vaccinated. People flying there will need proof of a negative COVID-19 test within a day of departure.

The hope is that other countries will accept provincial or territorial proof of vaccination.

Vaccines

Vaccines curb the spread of all variants of COVID-19 and go a long way toward avoiding deaths and hospitalizations, without offering total protection.

Five COVID-19 vaccines have been deemed safe and approved in Canada, with some age restrictions.

Both local provinces generally recommend doses for kids age five to 11 be given at least eight weeks apart for the best possible protection. Some health authorities say parents can request a shorter interval.

People enter a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Ottawa earlier this winter. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Guidance varies on when, not if, people should get a third dose after contracting COVID-19. Experts do agree people shouldn't get it until they're feeling recovered.

There have been more than five million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the wider Ottawa-Gatineau region, which has about 2.3 million residents.

Eastern Ontario

Eligible people can look for provincial appointments online or over the phone at 1-833-943-3900.

Everyone 18 and older in Ontario can book third shots once 84 days have passed since their second dose. Third dose eligibility expands to everyone age 12 to 17 today, after 168 days since their second dose.

Looking for a quick and simple way to get your COVID-19 vaccine? first, second, and third dose appointments are available for anyone 12+ at the St. Lawrence College Drive-Thru clinic, Sunday, February 27. Book now! <a href="https://t.co/D5DQeVRdjG">https://t.co/D5DQeVRdjG</a> <a href="https://t.co/bQO8TZYFO8">pic.twitter.com/bQO8TZYFO8</a> —@KFLAPH

Fourth doses are being offered to select groups after the same 84-day wait.

Local health units have some flexibility, so check their websites for details. Many offer child-only clinics and limited walk-ins.

Pharmacies and some family doctors offer vaccines through their own booking systems.

Western Quebec

Those who are eligible can get an appointment or visit a permanent or mobile walk-in clinic.

All adults are eligible for a third dose; the general recommendation between second and third is three months.

Symptoms, treatment and testing

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, a cough, headache, vomiting and loss of taste or smell.

"Long-haul" symptoms can last for months.

Health Canada has approved Pfizer's COVID-19 prescription treatment Paxlovid. Ontario and Quebec are using it at first on adults at risk of severe COVID-19 problems.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

In eastern Ontario:

Only high-risk people with symptoms or who are at risk of severe illness from COVID-19 can get a laboratory-checked PCR test due to Omicron demand.

Qualified people can check with their health unit for clinic locations and hours. Other people with symptoms should assume they have COVID-19 and isolate.

Only students and teachers who show symptoms at school will have access to PCR tests. Rapid and take-home tests are available for the general public at participating stores and in some child-care settings when risk is high.

Travellers who need a test have local options to pay for one.

In western Quebec:

Quebec has also stopped giving PCR tests to the general public.

PCR tests will be reserved for high-risk settings such as hospitals, long-term care homes, detention centres and homeless shelters.

Rapid COVID-19 tests are available in all Quebec daycares, preschools and elementary schools, as well as through pharmacies for the general population.

People can report rapid test results online.

First Nations, Inuit and Métis:

First Nations, Inuit and Métis people, or someone travelling to work in a remote Indigenous community, are eligible for a test in both Ontario and Quebec.

Inuit in Ottawa can call the Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team at 613-740-0999 for service, including testing and vaccines, in Inuktitut or English on weekdays.

Akwesasne has COVID-19 test and vaccine information online or at 613-575-2341. There's help for people who need essentials while isolating. The neighbouring Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe is also offering tests.

It has had more than 1,800 residents test positive for COVID-19 and has reported 19 deaths between its northern and southern sections.

People in Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg can call the COVID hotline at 819-449-8085 for a test. Ode Widokazowin can help people in isolation get groceries at 819-449-2323.

It had more than 150 confirmed cases and one death as of mid-January, and 152 of those cases are since Dec. 3, 2021.

People in Pikwàkanagàn can call 613-625-1175 for tests and vaccines. It's offering rapid and PCR tests three mornings a week.

The community didn't have any confirmed COVID-19 cases until December 2021; it had 80 confirmed cases as of Feb. 4.