What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday, Feb. 9

Recent developments:

Some eastern Ontario regions set to reopen are worried about visitors from Ottawa.

Calabogie Peaks ski hill will open Thursday as the province gradually eases restrictions.

Ottawa reported 38 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths Monday.

What's the latest?

The slopes of Calabogie Peaks Resort in Calabogie, Ont., approximately one hour's drive west of Ottawa, will open to skiers Thursday after the province announced plans to gradually ease pandemic restrictions amid declining COVID-19 case numbers.

Meanwhile, Ottawans are being asked to stay put as nearby public health units are set to reopen restaurants, salons and gyms. The province announced Monday that Hastings Prince Edward Public Health, Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health, and Renfrew County and District Health Unit will move into green zones starting tomorrow, under the province's colour-coded pandemic scale.

The stay-at-home order and business closures remain in effect in the rest of Ontario until at least Feb. 16, when they could be lifted in 28 more public health units, including Ottawa, depending upon COVID-19 trends at the time.

Ottawa reported 38 more COVID-19 cases and two more deaths Monday.

WATCH | COO of Calabogie Peaks says revenue lost during lockdown won't be coming back:

How many cases are there?

As of Monday, 13,708 Ottawa residents have tested positive for COVID-19. There are 456 known active cases, 12,826 resolved cases and 426 deaths from COVID-19.

Public health officials have reported more than 24,400 COVID-19 cases across eastern Ontario and western Quebec, including more than 22,800 resolved cases.

Elsewhere in eastern Ontario, 122 people have died of COVID-19, and 156 people have died in western Quebec.

What can I do?

Ontario's lockdown rules remain for a region until it moves back to its five-colour scale.

People must only leave home when it's essential. People in lockdown who leave home for non-essential reasons can be fined.

Travel between regions and provinces is not recommended.

Private indoor gatherings are not allowed, while outdoor gatherings are capped at five people. It's strongly recommended people stick to their own households and socializing is not considered essential.

People who live alone, however, are allowed close contact with one other household.

Most outdoor recreation venues remain open with restrictions, including the full Rideau Canal Skateway.

Students across eastern Ontario can once again return to the classroom.

Ontario is transitioning back to its five-colour pandemic scale, with communities in Renfrew County and the Kingston and Belleville areas going back to the lowest level of green tomorrow, meaning loosened rules.

The rest of eastern Ontario could start moving down on the scale as of next Tuesday.

An O-Train on the Confederation Line in Ottawa in January. (Andrew Lee/CBC)

Western Quebec residents are also being asked to stay home unless it's essential to leave and not see anyone they don't live with. An exception for people living alone allows them to exclusively visit one other home.

Students are back in classrooms, including post-secondary ones.

Like in Ontario, travel from one region of Quebec to another is discouraged.

Non-essential businesses, hair salons and museums are now allowed to open across Quebec. Locally, gyms and restaurants will stay closed.

Quebec's 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew remains in place, and people could face fines of up to $6,000 for breaking the rules. It no longer applies to people experiencing homelessness.

The Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Que., reopens tomorrow. (Simon Lasalle/Radio-Canada)

Distancing and isolating

The novel coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets when an infected person speaks, coughs, sneezes, or breathes onto someone or something. These droplets can hang in the air.

People can be contagious without symptoms, even after getting a vaccine.

This means it is important to take precautions now and in the months to come like staying home while symptomatic, keeping hands and frequently touched surfaces clean and maintaining distance from anyone you don't live with — even with a mask on.

Masks, preferably ones that fit snugly and have three layers, are mandatory in indoor public settings in Ontario and Quebec . OPH says residents should also wear masks outside their homes whenever possible.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms should self-isolate, as should those who've been ordered to do so by their public health unit. The length varies in Ontario and Quebec .

The federal government is in the midst of tightening international travel rules and asks people not to vacation abroad.

Health Canada recommends older adults and people with underlying medical conditions and/or weakened immune systems stay home as much as possible and get friends and family to help with errands.

Symptoms and vaccines

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, a cough, vomiting and loss of taste or smell. Children can develop a rash.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Mental health can also be affected by the pandemic, and resources are available to help .

COVID-19 vaccines have started being given to local health-care workers and long-term care residents.

About 45,700 doses have been given out, including about 31,500 doses in Ottawa and 8,400 in western Quebec

Pfizer temporarily slowing its vaccine production to expand its factory means some jurisdictions can't guarantee people will get the necessary second dose three weeks after the first . It may take four to six weeks.

There is now uncertainty about the Moderna vaccine supply.

Ontario is giving its available doses to care home residents. Ottawa is moving from long-term care homes to high-risk retirement homes.

That province's campaign is still expected to expand to priority groups such as older adults and essential workers in March or April, with vaccines widely available in August.

Ottawa believes it can have nearly 700,000 residents vaccinated by then, hitting a groove of nearly 11,000 doses a day by early summer.

Quebec is also giving a single dose to as many people as possible, starting with people in care homes and health-care workers, then remote communities, then older adults and essential workers and finally the general public.

It has had to delay vaccinating people in private seniors' homes.

Quebecers should get their second dose within 90 days.

Where to get tested

In eastern Ontario:

Anyone seeking a test should book an appointment .

Ontario recommends only getting tested if you have symptoms, if you've been told to by your health unit or the province, or if you fit certain other criteria.

The KFL&A health unit says people that have left southeastern Ontario or been in contact with someone who has should get a test as they track a coronavirus variant.

People without symptoms but who are part of the province's targeted testing strategy can make an appointment at select pharmacies. Travellers who need a test have very few local options to pay for one.

Ottawa has 10 permanent test sites , with mobile sites wherever demand is particularly high . The National Arts Centre site now accepts all Canadian health cards to cover more Ottawa residents.

People can arrange a test in Picton over the phone or Bancroft, Belleville and Trenton, where online booking is preferred.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark health unit has permanent sites in Almonte, Brockville, Kemptville and Smiths Falls and a mobile clinic.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit has sites in Alexandria, Casselman, Cornwall, Hawkesbury, Rockland and Winchester.

Renfrew County test clinic locations are posted weekly . Residents can also call their family doctor or 1-844-727-6404 with health questions.

Kingston's main test site is at the Beechgrove Complex, another is in Napanee .

In western Quebec:

Tests are strongly recommended for people with symptoms and their contacts.

Outaouais residents can make an appointment in Gatineau at 135 blvd. Saint-Raymond or 617 ave. Buckingham. They can check the wait time for the Saint-Raymond site.

There are recurring clinics by appointment in communities such as Maniwaki, Fort-Coulonge and Petite-Nation.

Call 1-877-644-4545 with questions, including if walk-in testing is available nearby.

First Nations, Inuit and Métis:

Akwesasne has had more than 160 residents test positive on the Canadian side of the border and six deaths. More than 320 people have tested positive across the community and eight have died.

Its curfew from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. is back and it has a COVID-19 test site by appointment only.

Anyone returning to the community on the Canadian side of the international border who's been farther than 160 kilometres away — or visited Montreal — for non-essential reasons is asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

It has released its vaccine plans.

Kitigan Zibi logged its first case in mid-December and has had a total of 20. The Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte had their only confirmed case in November.

People in Pikwakanagan can book a COVID-19 test by calling 613-625-2259. Anyone in Tyendinaga who's interested in a test can call 613-967-3603.

Inuit in Ottawa can call the Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team at 613-740-0999 for service, including testing, in Inuktitut or English on weekdays.

For more information