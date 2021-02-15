What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday, Feb. 16

Recent developments:

Ottawa reported 59 cases of COVID-19 on Family Day, as well as one new death.

The stay-at-home order will be lifted for all of eastern Ontario today, including Ottawa.

A Canadian Blood Services facility in Nepean has resumed operations after a COVID-19 outbreak.

Rapid antigen testing begins today in Ontario's long-term care homes.

A call centre and a web portal for booking vaccine appointments in Ontario are both on their way.

What's the latest?

The provincial stay-at-home order has now been lifted for Ottawa, the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) and Leeds, Grenville and Lanark Public Health.

As of Tuesday, businesses like restaurants, gyms and salons will be allowed to welcome customers indoors again, while most organized sports can resume.

The City of Ottawa will also begin gradually reopening services to the public.

Health officials in Ottawa reported 59 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death on Monday. Seventeen new cases were confirmed in western Quebec.

Normal operations have resumed at the Concourse Gate blood donation processing facility in Nepean, according to Canadian Blood Services. It closed earlier this month following five positive COVID-19 cases.

The transition to rapid antigen testing for COVID-19 begins today in Ontario's long-term care homes, but a group representing non-profit homes warns the requirements will add pressure to an already distressed and overworked sector.

A call centre and a web portal for Ontarians to book vaccine appointments will both be up and running in the next few weeks, says the head of the province's vaccine distribution task force.

How many cases are there?

As of Monday, 14,007 Ottawa residents have tested positive for COVID-19. There are currently 438 known active cases and 13,136 resolved cases. Public health officials have attributed 433 deaths to COVID-19.

Public health officials have reported more than 24,900 COVID-19 cases across eastern Ontario and western Quebec, including more than 23,400 resolved cases.

Elsewhere in eastern Ontario, 125 people have died of COVID-19, and 157 people have died in western Quebec.

CBC Ottawa is profiling those who've died of COVID-19. If you'd like to share your loved one's story, please get in touch .

What can I do?

As of Tuesday, the regions covered by Ottawa Public Health and the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) have moved into orange under the province's colour-coded pandemic alert scale.

That means restaurants, bars and other establishments may open for indoor dining with capacity limits of 50 people.

People are still advised to limit close contact to only those they live with, and to stay at least two metres away from everyone else.

Social gatherings at private homes, backyards or in public parks can have up to 10 people indoors or 25 people outdoors.

That limit increases to 50 people for public events and gatherings held indoors at businesses or event spaces and up to 100 if those events are held outdoors.

Effective Feb 16 at 12:01 a.m., Ontario is transitioning 27 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PublicHealth?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PublicHealth</a> regions into a revised and strengthened <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19</a> Response Framework, which categorizes regions into five levels. <a href="https://t.co/zAaUc0mPCm">https://t.co/zAaUc0mPCm</a> <a href="https://t.co/oq5v77dwVP">pic.twitter.com/oq5v77dwVP</a> —@celliottability

Non-essential stores and malls may begin welcoming customers again. Both will need to screen customers for potential symptoms of COVID-19 and prepare a safety plan.

Barbershops, spas, hair salons and other personal care services can all reopen, so long as customers wear masks.

Sports and recreational facilities can reopen, with limits of 50 people in areas with weights and exercise machines and a maximum of 10 people per class. That increases to 25 people if the class is held outdoors.

Organized team and individual sports can resume if they can be modified to avoid physical contact, with a maximum of 50 people per league. Spectators aren't allowed to attend games, except for one parent or guardian per child.

Most outdoor recreation venues are open, including the full Rideau Canal Skateway.

Skaters make their way along the Rideau Canal in Ottawa on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, during the Family Day long weekend. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

Students across eastern Ontario can return to the classroom.

Communities covered by Leeds, Grenville and Lanark Public Health return to green Tuesday, the lowest alert level on the pandemic scale.

They join communities in the Belleville, Kingston and Renfrew County areas, which returned to the green zone last week.

Western Quebec residents are still being asked to stay home unless it's essential to leave and not see anyone they don't live with. An exception for people living alone allows them to exclusively visit one other home.

Non-essential businesses, hair salons and museums are now allowed to open across Quebec. Locally, gyms and restaurants will stay closed.

Students are back in classrooms, including post-secondary ones.

Like in Ontario, travel from one region of Quebec to another is discouraged.

Quebec's 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew remains in place.

A skier rides the chairlift at the Mount Pakenham ski hill west of Ottawa on Feb. 15, 2021. The hill received special permission to open early even though Leeds, Grenville and Lanark Public Health doesn't officially enter the green zone until Tuesday. (Frédéric Pepin/Radio-Canada)

Distancing and isolating

The novel coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets when an infected person speaks, coughs, sneezes, or breathes onto someone or something. These droplets can hang in the air.

People can be contagious without symptoms, even after getting a vaccine. New coronavirus variants can be more contagious.

This means it is important to take precautions now and in the months to come like staying home while symptomatic, keeping hands and frequently touched surfaces clean and maintaining distance from anyone you don't live with — even with a mask on.

Masks, preferably ones that fit snugly and have three layers, are mandatory in indoor public settings in Ontario and Quebec . OPH says residents should also wear masks outside their homes whenever possible.

Until the COVID-19 Vaccine is widely available to all, we must do our part to stop the spread of COVID. Wear a mask. Stay 2m apart. Wash your hands. Get tested when needed. Learn more about the vaccine rollout: <a href="https://t.co/OpQaqROEG9">https://t.co/OpQaqROEG9</a> <a href="https://t.co/OOT1xd5B66">pic.twitter.com/OOT1xd5B66</a> —@OttawaHealth

The federal government is in the midst of tightening international travel rules and asks people not to vacation abroad.

People now have to show proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test to enter Canada by land without a fine.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms should self-isolate, as should those who've been ordered to do so by their public health unit. The length varies in Ontario and Quebec .

Health Canada recommends older adults and people with underlying medical conditions and/or weakened immune systems stay home as much as possible and get friends and family to help with errands.

Symptoms and vaccines

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, a cough, vomiting and loss of taste or smell. Children can develop a rash.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Mental health can also be affected by the pandemic, and resources are available to help .

COVID-19 vaccines have been given to local health-care workers and long-term care residents.

About 52,400 doses have been given out, including about 34,700 doses in Ottawa and 8,800 in western Quebec.

Ontario's first doses are going to care home residents. It says a first dose has been offered at every long-term care home.

Ottawa has given a second dose to most long-term care residents, is giving second doses to some health-care workers and has given a first dose to high-risk retirement home residents.

WATCH | Ontario aims to start vaccinating people 80 and older in March

Ontario aims to start vaccinating adults aged 80 and older in March Power and Politics Video 4:19 The head of Ontario’s vaccine distribution task force, retired general Rick Hillier, says he hopes to start vaccinating people over the age of 80 at the beginning of March. 4:19

The province's campaign is still expected to expand to priority groups such as older adults and essential workers in March or April, with vaccines widely available in August.

Ottawa believes it can have nearly 700,000 residents vaccinated by August's Phase 3, hitting a groove of nearly 11,000 doses a day by early summer.

Quebec is also giving a single dose to as many people as possible, starting with people in care homes and health-care workers, then remote communities, then older adults and essential workers and finally the general public.

Quebecers should get their second dose within 90 days.

When the campaign expands, western Quebec's health authority plans two vaccine clinics in Gatineau and four outside the city that can vaccinate between 3,000 to 6,000 people a day.

Where to get tested

In eastern Ontario:

Anyone seeking a test should book an appointment .

Ontario recommends only getting tested if you have symptoms, if you've been told to by your health unit or the province, or if you fit certain other criteria.

People without symptoms but who are part of the province's targeted testing strategy can make an appointment at select pharmacies. Travellers who need a test have very few local options to pay for one.

Ottawa has nine permanent test sites , with mobile sites wherever demand is particularly high .

Kingston's main test site is at the Beechgrove Complex, while another is in Napanee .

Margret Rea, Veronica Hart and Barb Harper wear masks as they place an order at the Olivea restaurant in Kingston, Ont., on Feb. 10, 2021. The Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington (KFL&A) Public Health unit has moved into the green zone, which allows restaurants to open for in-person dining. (Lars Hagberg/Canadian Press)

People can arrange a test in Picton over the phone or in Bancroft, Belleville and Trenton, where online booking is preferred.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark health unit has permanent sites in Almonte, Brockville, Kemptville and Smiths Falls and a mobile clinic.

Renfrew County test clinic locations are posted weekly . Residents can also call their family doctor or 1-844-727-6404 with health questions.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit has sites in Alexandria, Casselman, Cornwall, Hawkesbury, Rockland and Winchester.

In western Quebec:

Tests are strongly recommended for people with symptoms and their contacts.

Outaouais residents can make an appointment in Gatineau at 135 blvd. Saint-Raymond or 617 ave. Buckingham. They can check the wait time for the Saint-Raymond site.

There are recurring clinics by appointment in communities such as Maniwaki, Fort-Coulonge and Petite-Nation.

Call 1-877-644-4545 with questions, including if walk-in testing is available nearby.

First Nations, Inuit and Métis:

Akwesasne has had more than 170 residents test positive on the Canadian side of the border and six deaths. More than 330 people have tested positive across the community and eight have died.

The COVID-19 outbreak has ended at its Iakhihsohtha Lodge long-term care home.

Its curfew from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. is back and it has a COVID-19 test site by appointment only.

Anyone returning to the community on the Canadian side of the international border who's been farther than 160 kilometres away — or visited Montreal — for non-essential reasons is asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

Akwesasne has also released its vaccine plans.

Kitigan Zibi has had 20 confirmed cases and Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory has had four, three of them active.

People in Pikwakanagan, which hasn't yet had a confirmed case, can book a COVID-19 test by calling 613-625-2259. Anyone in Tyendinaga who's interested in a test can call 613-967-3603.

Inuit in Ottawa can call the Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team at 613-740-0999 for service, including testing, in Inuktitut or English on weekdays.

For more information