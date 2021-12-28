What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday, Dec. 29

Recent developments:

53 COVID-19 cases now linked to off-duty gathering of Ottawa Paramedic Service staff.

Some health-care workers in Quebec who've tested positive for COVID-19 may remain on the job.

Starting Jan. 4, Quebecers aged 55-59 will be eligible for booster shots.

A Para Transpo worker has tested positive for COVID-19.

Ottawa reported 424 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Ontario will pause visitation, social outings for long-term care residents later this week.

What's the latest

The Ottawa Paramedic Service has had an additional eight staff test positive after a social gathering at a restaurant in mid-December. With those additional cases, a total of 53 positive cases are linked to the gathering. Paramedics say at this time no patients in close contact with these staff have contracted COVID-19.

A Para Transpo driver has also tested positive for the illness, according to OC Transpo. The person last worked on Monday. The driver worked from 2:15 to 11:30 p.m. on Saturday on bus 5637 and from 11:30 a.m. to 8:15 p.m. on Monday on bus 5612. They did not work on Sunday.

Quebec's health minister Christian Dubé announced on Tuesday that some health-care workers in the province who have tested positive for COVID-19 or come in close contact with a confirmed case may remain on the job to protect hospital capacity.

Dubé also announced that Quebec will be widening the scope of its vaccine booster campaign. As of Jan. 4, Quebecers aged 55 to 59 can book online appointments. Appointments will open to a new age group every few days until Jan. 21.

Ottawa Public Health reported 424 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, while Ontario reported another 8,825 cases.

Ontario announced Tuesday that long-term care homes won't accept general visitors or allow residents to leave for social reasons starting later this week.

How many cases are there?

Testing has recently fallen behind the demand caused by Omicron, meaning some people with COVID-19 won't be reflected in the case count as quickly. Hospitalizations and the wastewater levels can help fill in some of the grey areas.

As of Monday, Ottawa has had 39,170 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There are 5,287 known active cases, while 33,262 cases are considered resolved and 621 people have died from the illness.

Local public health officials have reported more than 75,600 COVID-19 cases across eastern Ontario and western Quebec, including more than 62,700 cases now resolved. Elsewhere in eastern Ontario, 250 people with COVID-19 have died. In western Quebec, the death toll is 223.

Akwesasne has had more than 1,250 residents test positive for COVID-19 and has reported 18 deaths between its northern and southern sections.

Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory has had 61 cases — four confirmed as Omicron — and one death. Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg has had 52 cases and one death. Pikwàkanagàn hasn't had any cases.

What are the rules?

Eastern Ontario:

The province's private gathering limits under the threat of Omicron are 10 people indoors and 25 outside; businesses can reach 50 per cent capacity. Up to 10 people are allowed per table at a restaurant or bar.

Local officials can also introduce their own rules and that's happened in Ottawa, Renfrew County, the Belleville area and the Kingston area.

Health units for the Belleville, Kingston and Leeds,Grenville and Lanark areas are asking residents to avoid in-person gatherings, as are councils for Akwesasne, Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg and Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory.

The province's vaccine passport is required for people age 12 and up in many public places. It won't be required for younger kids.

People can prove their vaccine status with a paper document, a PDF file or a QR code. These documents have to have a QR code as of Jan. 4 and medical exemptions have to have one by Jan. 10.

Western Quebec

Private gatherings are limited to six people or two family bubbles indoors, while 20 people are allowed outside.

Schools, bars, gyms, spas and movie theatres are closed. Places of worship are restricted to 50 per cent capacity. Restaurants are limited to serving groups of six, or two family bubbles and can only open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. No singing or dancing are allowed.

Schools are closed to in-person learning until at least Jan. 10.

People play pond hockey on Brown's Inlet in Ottawa, on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

A vaccine passport is in place for most people age 13 and up in many public spaces. It won't apply to younger kids. People can use an app or show paper proof.

Other groups in the region are also coming out with their own COVID-19 vaccine policies, including for staff and visitors.

What can I do?

Prevention

COVID-19 primarily spreads through droplets that can hang in the air. People can be contagious without symptoms, even after getting a vaccine.

Scientists are working to find out more about the very fast spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, its severity and the performance of vaccines against it.

Health officials say people should recommit to the fundamentals of getting vaccinated, staying home when sick, getting tested if local circumstances allow and seeing as few people in person as possible.

It really does look like swiss cheese! Public Health measures work together to close up the holes in our defenses and help prevent variants of concern like Omicron from spreading in the community. <a href="https://t.co/OgydlCXwm5">pic.twitter.com/OgydlCXwm5</a> —@KFLAPH

Masks, preferably medical ones, are mandatory in indoor public settings in Ontario and Quebec and recommended in crowded outdoor areas.

When and how long to self-isolate can vary by community, by testing availability, by the type of exposure and by vaccination status.

Health Canada recommends older adults and people with underlying medical conditions get help with errands and have supplies in case they need to isolate.

Travel

Travellers more than 12 years and four months old must now be fully vaccinated to board a plane, train or marine vessel in Canada.

The federal government is officially advising against non-essential international travel until at least Jan. 12.

People have to be fully vaccinated and pre-approved to enter Canada and again have to test negative for COVID-19.

The U.S. requires everyone crossing a land, air or water border to be fully vaccinated. People flying there will need proof of a negative COVID test within a day of departure.

The hope is that other countries will accept provincial or territorial proof of vaccination.

Vaccines

Vaccines curb the spread of all variants of COVID-19 and go a long way toward avoiding deaths and hospitalizations, without offering total protection.

Four COVID-19 vaccines have been deemed safe and approved in Canada, with some age restrictions.

Health Canada has approved Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine for children as young as five. Both local provinces generally recommend doses for kids age five to 11 be given at least eight weeks apart, with limited exceptions.

Some health units are limiting Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines to those under the age of 30.

The Pfizer <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19Vaccine?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19Vaccine</a> will be reserved for those individuals under the age of 30 for 1st, 2nd and 3rd doses until further notice.<br><br>Mixing COVID-19 vaccines is safe, effective, and enables Ontarians to benefit from the protection of a booster dose.<a href="https://t.co/OhXjNCoGlm">https://t.co/OhXjNCoGlm</a> <a href="https://t.co/331NHwadf9">pic.twitter.com/331NHwadf9</a> —@RCDHealthUnit

Everyone 18 and older in Ontario can now try to book third shots, though local resources don't always meet demand. The province has also shortened the interval required between second and third doses to 84 days.

People who are 60 and older can receive a third dose in Quebec, along with those who have certain health conditions.

There have been more than 4.1 million COVID-19 first, second and third vaccine doses administered in the wider Ottawa-Gatineau region, which has about 2.3 million residents.

Eastern Ontario

People born in 2016 and earlier can look for provincial appointments online or over the phone at 1-833-943-3900.

Local health units have some flexibility, so check their websites for details. Many offer child-only clinics.

Pharmacies and some family doctors offer vaccines through their own booking systems.

Western Quebec

Anyone who is five and older can get an appointment or visit a permanent or mobile walk-in clinic.

Clinics for children are in schools and kids will need written consent from a parent to be vaccinated there.

Siblings can be booked together in a single time slot and parents can check a box to signal if their child is nervous.

Symptoms and testing

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, a cough, headache, vomiting and loss of taste or smell.

"Long-haul" symptoms can last for months.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Mental health can also be affected by the pandemic, and resources are available to help .

In eastern Ontario:

Ontario says to get tested by making an appointment at a clinic if you fit certain criteria. Check with your health unit for clinic locations and hours — some have had to triage given current demand.

Select pharmacies test people with symptoms, along with certain people without symptoms.

Rapid and take-home tests are available in malls, libraries and LCBOs (when supplies allow), Kingston-area family doctor offices, and some child-care settings when risk is high. Students get a pack of test kits for the holiday break.

Two pop-up locations open Thursday in Ottawa, at the Walter Baker Recreation Centre at 100 Malvern Dr. in Nepean, Starting at 10 a.m. and at the St. Laurent Shopping Centre at 1200 St. Laurent Blvd.

The Nepean location will also be open New Year's Eve.

A positive rapid test will trigger a follow-up.

Travellers who need a test have local options to pay for one.

In western Quebec:

Tests are strongly recommended for people with symptoms and their contacts.

People can make an appointment or see if they're near a walk-in option online. They can also call 1-877-644-4545 with questions during hours the line is running.

Maniwaki's test site is relocating to 57 route 105 as of today.

Gargle tests are offered in some places instead of a swab.

Rapid COVID-19 tests are available in all Quebec daycares, preschools and elementary schools, as well as through pharmacies for the general population.

First Nations, Inuit and Métis:

First Nations, Inuit and Métis people, or someone travelling to work in a remote Indigenous community, are eligible for a test in Ontario.

Akwesasne has COVID-19 test and vaccine clinics , with information online or at 613-575-2341.

People in Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg can call the health centre at 819-449-5593 for a test or vaccine; email is another option for vaccine booking.

Tests are available in Pikwàkanagàn by calling 613-625-1175 and vaccines (including third doses) at 613-625-2259 extension 225 or by email.

Anyone in Tyendinaga who's interested in a test can call 613-967-3603 and should watch the website for dedicated vaccine clinics.

Inuit in Ottawa can call the Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team at 613-740-0999 for service, including testing and vaccines, in Inuktitut or English on weekdays.