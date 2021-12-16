What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, Dec. 17

Recent developments:

What's the latest?

There is an outbreak of COVID-19 among staff of the Casino du Lac-Leamy in Gatineau, Que., according to the local health unit. Loto-Québec said in a statement Thursday evening that nine staff members have tested positive.

Reporting by Ottawa Public Health (OPH) this week shows a growing number of outbreaks are connected to live concerts.

Ottawa residents looking for a vaccine this week say the frustration of earlier vaccine hunting is back.

Health Canada has updated its occupational health guidance for the public service following the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country and the emergence of the Omicron variant.

Departments and agencies are being asked to "pause any planned increases to building occupancy, review current occupancy levels and consider increasing remote work," according to a statement from treasury board president Mona Fortier.

OPH reported 199 more COVID-19 cases Thursday, its most cases in a daily update since April 30. Ottawa and the Belleville area reported their first COVID deaths of December.

How many cases are there?

As of Thursday, Ottawa has had 33,403 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There are 973 known active cases, while 31,811 cases are considered resolved and 619 people have died from the illness.

Public health officials have reported more than 64,200 COVID-19 cases across eastern Ontario and western Quebec, including more than 60,100 cases now resolved. Elsewhere in eastern Ontario, 242 people with COVID-19 have died. In western Quebec, the death toll is 223.

Akwesasne has had nearly 1,250 residents test positive for COVID-19 and has reported 15 deaths between its northern and southern sections.

Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory has had 53 cases and one death. Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg has had 52 cases and one death. Pikwàkanagàn hasn't had any cases.

What are the rules?

Eastern Ontario:

There are no capacity restrictions for most places that require proof of vaccination, except for a new capacity cap for large indoor venues.

Private gathering limits are 25 people inside and 100 people outside. Long-term care rules are tightening over the next week.

The province's vaccine passport is required for people age 12 and up in many public places. It won't be required for younger kids.

People can prove their vaccine status with a paper document, a PDF file or a QR code. These documents have to have a QR code as of Jan. 4 and medical exemptions have to have one by Jan. 10.

Snow falls as a person makes their way along Wellington Street in Ottawa, on Dec. 15, 2021. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Health officials say people should recommit to the fundamentals of getting vaccinated, testing and staying home when sick and limiting social contacts to counter the Omicron variant that's straining the health-care system again.

Local officials can change rules and that's happened in Renfrew County has done that for isolation, the Belleville area and Kingston area.

Health units for the Belleville, Kingston and Leeds,Grenville and Lanark areas are asking residents to avoid in-person gatherings, as are councils for Akwesasne and Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg.

Western Quebec

Ten people are allowed to gather inside homes and 20 people outdoors — which increases to 50 if playing sports. The indoor gathering limit goes up to 20 people next Thursday, Dec. 23.

There are no capacity limits for Quebec venues with assigned seats and restaurants.

A vaccine passport is in place for most people age 13 and up in many public spaces. It won't apply to younger kids. People can use an app or show paper proof.

Other groups in the region are also coming out with their own COVID-19 vaccine policies, including for staff and visitors.

What can I do?

Prevention

COVID-19 primarily spreads through droplets that can hang in the air. People can be contagious without symptoms, even after getting a vaccine.

Scientists are working to find out more about how easily the Omicron coronavirus variant spreads, its severity and the performance of vaccines against it.

It is important to take precautions such as staying home while sick — and getting help with costs if needed — keeping hands and surfaces clean and considering distancing from anyone you don't live with.

People line up outside the University of Ottawa's Minto Sports Complex on Dec. 16, 2021, as they wait for a COVID-19 vaccine. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Masks, preferably medical or surgical ones, are mandatory in indoor public settings in Ontario and Quebec and recommended in crowded outdoor areas.

When and how long to self-isolate can vary in Quebec and Ontario and by vaccination status.

Health Canada recommends older adults and people with underlying medical conditions get help with errands and have supplies in case they need to isolate.

Travel

Travellers more than 12 years and four months old must now be fully vaccinated to board a plane, train or marine vessel in Canada.

The federal government is officially advising against non-essential international travel until at least Jan. 12.

The U.S. requires everyone crossing a land, air or water border to be fully vaccinated. People flying there will need proof of a negative COVID test within a day of departure.

Canadian citizens and permanent residents no longer need proof of a test when returning from trips to the U.S. under 72 hours.

The hope is that other countries will accept provincial or territorial proof of vaccination.

People have to be fully vaccinated and pre-approved to enter Canada.

Air travellers from every country except the United States have to take a COVID-19 test upon arrival and isolate until they get results and there are further travel restrictions from a number of African countries because of Omicron.

WATCH | Reduce contacts to blunt Omicron, says head of Ontario's COVID-19 science table

To blunt impact of Omicron, Ontarians need to reduce contacts: head of province’s COVID-19 science table Duration 1:22 Adalsteinn Brown, co-chair of the advisory group, presented the group’s latest modelling Thursday. It suggests that without "circuit breaker" restrictions to reduce social contacts by about 50 per cent, booster shots alone will likely not be enough to stop daily cases reaching between 6,000 and more than 10,000 per day by the end of 2021. 1:22

Vaccines

Vaccines curb the spread of all variants of COVID-19 and go a long way toward avoiding deaths and hospitalizations, without offering total protection.

Four COVID-19 vaccines have been deemed safe and approved in Canada, with some age restrictions.

Health Canada has approved Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine for children as young as five. Both local provinces generally recommend doses for kids age five to 11 be given at least eight weeks apart, with limited exceptions.

Everyone 18 and older able to book third shots starting Monday. The province also shortened the interval required between the second and third doses from six months to three months.

Quebec plans to lower its age threshold for boosters in January.

There have been more than 3.9 million COVID-19 first, second and third vaccine doses administered in the wider Ottawa-Gatineau region, which has about 2.3 million residents.

Eastern Ontario

People born in 2016 and earlier can look for provincial appointments online or over the phone at 1-833-943-3900.

Local health units have some flexibility, so check their websites for details. Many offer child-only clinics.

Pharmacies and some family doctors offer vaccines through their own booking systems.

Western Quebec

Anyone who is five and older can get an appointment or visit a permanent or mobile walk-in clinic.

Clinics for children are in schools and kids will need written consent from a parent to be vaccinated there.

Siblings can be booked together in a single time slot and parents can check a box to signal if their child is nervous.

Symptoms and testing

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, a cough, headache, vomiting and loss of taste or smell.

"Long-haul" symptoms can last for months.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Mental health can also be affected by the pandemic, and resources are available to help .

In eastern Ontario:

Ontario says to get tested by making an appointment at a clinic if you fit certain criteria. Check with your health unit for clinic locations and hours.

Select pharmacies test people with symptoms, along with certain people without symptoms.

Rapid and take-home tests are available in malls, libraries and LCBOs, Kingston-area family doctor offices, and some child-care settings when risk is high. Students will get a pack of test kits for the holiday break.

A positive rapid test will trigger a follow-up.

Travellers who need a test have local options to pay for one.

In western Quebec:

Tests are strongly recommended for people with symptoms and their contacts.

People can make an appointment or see if they're near a walk-in option online. They can also call 1-877-644-4545 with questions during hours the line is running.

Gargle tests are offered in some places instead of a swab.

Rapid COVID-19 tests are available in all Quebec daycares, preschools and elementary schools and now through pharmacies for the general population.

First Nations, Inuit and Métis:

First Nations, Inuit and Métis people, or someone travelling to work in a remote Indigenous community, are eligible for a test in Ontario.

Akwesasne has COVID-19 test and vaccine clinics , with information online or at 613-575-2341.

People in Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg can call the health centre at 819-449-5593 for a test or vaccine; email is another option for vaccine booking.

Tests are available in Pikwàkanagàn by calling 613-625-1175 and vaccines (including third doses) at 613-625-2259 extension 225 or by email.

Anyone in Tyendinaga who's interested in a test can call 613-967-3603 and should watch the website for dedicated vaccine clinics.

Inuit in Ottawa can call the Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team at 613-740-0999 for service, including testing and vaccines, in Inuktitut or English on weekdays.