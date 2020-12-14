What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday, Dec. 14

Recent developments:

The first doses of the Pfizer- BioNTech vaccine have arrived in Canada.

Ottawa has surpassed 9,000 cases since the start of the pandemic after recording its highest one-day total since late November on Sunday.

The Ledbury-Heron Gate-Ridgemont area had Ottawa's highest rate of COVID-19 infections as of late November, according to a new study.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit enters the orange zone today, while three other health units in the region are upgraded to yellow.

Two western Quebec municipalities are bracing for the possibility they'll be moved into that province's red zone.

What's the latest?

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 70 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, pushing the city past 9,000 cases since the start of the pandemic.

According to a study of Ottawa neighbourhoods that uses OPH data, as of Nov. 20 the Ledbury-Heron Gate-Ridgemont area had the city's highest rate of confirmed cases — and according to local residents, there's widespread fear.

Two western Quebec municipalities are bracing for the possibility they'll join Gatineau, Que., in the province's red zone.

Both Vallée-de-la-Gatineau and Papineau have seen a recent rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, mostly because of outbreaks at long-term care homes.

The first batch of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Canada last night. Some 3,000 doses are expected to touch down in Ottawa today, with the first health-care workers vaccinated on Tuesday.

How many cases are there?

As of Sunday, 9,057 people had tested positive for COVID-19 in Ottawa. There are 388 known active cases, 8,284 resolved cases and 385 deaths linked to COVID-19.

Public health officials have reported more than 15,400 COVID-19 cases across eastern Ontario and western Quebec, including nearly 13,600 resolved cases.

Ninety-one people have died of COVID-19 elsewhere in eastern Ontario. A total of 92 people have died in western Quebec.

What can I do?

Both Ontario and Quebec are telling people to limit close contact only to those they live with, or one other home if people live alone, to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Ontario says this will apply through December's holidays.

Its health officials say they recognize some people are unable or unwilling to spend the holidays alone, for reasons such as their mental health. If that's the case, they have advice on how to take the fewest risks possible.

Health units may have more specific advice for their residents.

Ottawa is currently in the orange zone of Ontario's five-colour pandemic scale, which allows organized gatherings and restaurants, gyms and theatres to bring people inside.

The EOHU joins it today.

Three other eastern Ontario health units are also, as of today, under yellow zone restrictions:

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit.

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington (KFL&A) Public Health.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health.

That means restaurant hours, table limits and rules around capacity fall somewhere between those in place in Ottawa and Renfrew County, which is currently green, the lowest level.

The province says people shouldn't travel to a lower-level region from a higher one and some lower-level health units want residents to stay put to curb the spread.

In Gatineau and the surrounding area, considered a red zone by the province of Quebec , health officials are asking residents not to leave home unless it's essential.

There is no indoor dining at restaurants and gyms, cinemas and performing arts venues are all closed. There will be no gathering exceptions in Quebec's red zones for Christmas.

The rest of western Quebec is orange, which means private gatherings of up to six people and organized ones up to 25 — more in seated venues — are allowed.

Travel from one region to another, however, is discouraged throughout the Outaouais. The rules won't be loosened until mid-January at the earliest.

What about schools?

There have been more than 200 schools in the wider Ottawa-Gatineau region with a confirmed case of COVID-19:

Few have had outbreaks, which are declared by a health unit in Ontario when there's a reasonable chance someone who has tested positive caught COVID-19 during a school activity.

Distancing and isolating

The novel coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes, breathes or speaks onto someone or something. These droplets can hang in the air.

People can be contagious without symptoms.

This means people should take precautions such as staying home when sick, keeping hands and frequently touched surfaces clean, socializing outdoors as much as possible and maintaining distance from anyone they don't live with — even with a mask on.

Ontario has abandoned its concept of social circles.

Masks are mandatory in indoor public settings in Ontario and Quebec and should be worn outdoors when people can't distance from others. Three-layer non-medical masks with a filter are recommended.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms should self-isolate, as should those who've been ordered to do so by their local public health unit. The duration depends on the circumstances in both Ontario and Quebec .

Health Canada recommends older adults and people with underlying medical conditions and/or weakened immune systems stay home as much as possible.

Anyone who has travelled recently outside Canada must go straight home and stay there for 14 days.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, a cough, vomiting and the loss of taste or smell. Children can develop a rash .

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Mental health can also be affected by the pandemic and resources are available to help .

Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine has been approved by Health Canada, paving the way for doses to start on Tuesday in Ottawa for health-care workers and between April and December 2021 for the general public.

Where to get tested

In eastern Ontario:

Anyone seeking a test should book an appointment .

Ontario recommends only getting tested if you have symptoms, if you've been told to by your health unit or the province, or if you fit certain other criteria. That no longer includes international travellers.

People without symptoms, but who are part of the province's targeted testing strategy, can make an appointment at select pharmacies.

Ottawa has nine permanent test sites , with mobile sites wherever demand is particularly high .

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit has sites in Alexandria, Cornwall, Hawkesbury, Rockland and Winchester. The Limoges site is now closed and reopens in Casselman today.

Kingston's main test site is at the Beechgrove Complex . Another site is in Napanee .

People can arrange a test in Bancroft and Picton by calling the centre or Belleville and Trenton, where online booking is preferred.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark health unit has permanent sites in Almonte, Brockville, Kemptville and Smiths Falls and a mobile test site visiting smaller communities.

It is holding a test clinic by appointment at the Carleton Place Arena on Friday morning.

Renfrew County residents should call their family doctor or 1-844-727-6404 for a test or with questions, COVID-19-related or not. Test clinic locations are posted weekly .

In western Quebec:

Tests are strongly recommended for people with symptoms or who have been in contact with someone with symptoms.

Outaouais residents can make an appointment in Gatineau seven days a week at 135 blvd. Saint-Raymond or 617 avenue Buckingham.

They can now check the approximate wait time for the Saint-Raymond site.

There are recurring clinics by appointment in communities such as Gracefield, Val-des-Monts and Fort-Coulonge.

Call 1-877-644-4545 with questions, including if walk-in testing is available nearby.

First Nations, Inuit and Métis:

Akwesasne had most of its known COVID-19 cases in November. Its council is asking residents to avoid unnecessary travel, and its curfew from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. is back.

Akwesasne schools and its Tsi Snaihne Child Care Centre are temporarily closed to in-person learning. It has a COVID-19 test site available by appointment only.

Anyone returning to the community on the Canadian side of the international border who's been farther than 160 kilometres away — or visited Montreal — for non-essential reasons is asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

The Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte had its first confirmed case last month.

People in Pikwakanagan can book a COVID-19 test by calling 613-625-2259.

Anyone in Tyendinaga who's interested in a test can call 613-967-3603.

Inuit in Ottawa can call the Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team at 613-740-0999 for service, including testing, in Inuktitut or English on weekdays.

For more information