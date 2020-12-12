What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday, Dec. 12

Recent developments:

Rural areas near Ottawa see an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

Ottawa Public Health reported 45 new COVID-19 cases and one more death Friday.

What's the latest?

Health units to the east and south of Ottawa have been placed in a higher level on Ontario's five-colour pandemic scale, because of rising case numbers.

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit will move from green to yellow, and the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) will join Ottawa in the orange zone on Monday.

WATCH | Mayor says health-care workers receiving COVID-19 vaccine must travel to hospital for it:

Health-care workers will need to visit The Ottawa Hospital to get the COVID-19 vaccine, mayor says CBC News Ottawa Video 0:33 Mayor Jim Watson says health-care workers who are receiving the COVID-19 vaccine will have to travel to the hospital to get it because the doses, which need to be stored between –80 C and –60 C, aren’t easily transported. 0:33

How many cases are there?

As of Friday, 8,939 people had tested positive for COVID-19 in Ottawa. There are 365 known active cases, 8,190 resolved cases and 384 deaths linked to COVID-19.

Public health officials have reported more than 15,100 COVID-19 cases across eastern Ontario and western Quebec, including more than 13,500 resolved cases.

Ninety people have died of COVID-19 elsewhere in eastern Ontario and in western Quebec.

CBC Ottawa is profiling those who've died of COVID-19. If you'd like to share your loved one's story, please get in touch .

What can I do?

Both Ontario and Quebec are telling people to limit close contact only to those they live with, or one other home if people live alone, to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Ontario says this will apply through December's holidays.

Its health officials say they recognize some people are unable or unwilling to spend the holidays alone, for reasons such as their mental health. If that's the case, they have advice on how to take the fewest risks possible.

Health units may have more specific advice for their residents.

Ottawa is currently in the orange zone of Ontario's five-colour pandemic scale, which allows organized gatherings and restaurants, gyms and theatres to bring people inside.

The EOHU joins it as of Monday.

Three other eastern Ontario health units will be under yellow zone restrictions as of Monday:

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit.

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington (KFL&A) Public Health.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health.

That means restaurant hours, table limits and rules around capacity fall somewhere between those in place in Ottawa and Renfrew County, which is currently green, the lowest level.

Ontario says people shouldn't travel to a lower-level region from a higher one and some lower-level health units want residents to stay put to curb the spread.

In Gatineau and the surrounding area, which is one of Quebec's red zones , health officials are asking residents not to leave home unless it's essential.

There is no indoor dining at restaurants and gyms, cinemas and performing arts venues are all closed. There will be no gathering exceptions in Quebec's red zones for Christmas.

The rest of western Quebec is orange, which allows private gatherings of up to six people and organized ones up to 25 — more in seated venues.

Travel from one region to another is discouraged throughout the Outaouais.

Its rules won't be loosened until mid-January at the earliest.

What about schools?

There have been more than 200 schools in the wider Ottawa-Gatineau region with a confirmed case of COVID-19:

Few have had outbreaks, which are declared by a health unit in Ontario when there's a reasonable chance someone who has tested positive caught COVID-19 during a school activity.

Distancing and isolating

The novel coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes, breathes or speaks onto someone or something. These droplets can hang in the air.

People can be contagious without symptoms.

This means people should take precautions such as staying home when sick, keeping hands and frequently touched surfaces clean, socializing outdoors as much as possible and maintaining distance from anyone they don't live with — even with a mask on.

Ontario has abandoned its concept of social circles.

Masks are mandatory in indoor public settings in Ontario and Quebec and should be worn outdoors when people can't distance from others. Three-layer non-medical masks with a filter are recommended.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms should self-isolate, as should those who've been ordered to do so by their local public health unit. The duration depends on the circumstances in both Ontario and Quebec .

Health Canada recommends older adults and people with underlying medical conditions and/or weakened immune systems stay home as much as possible.

Anyone who has travelled recently outside Canada must go straight home and stay there for 14 days.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, a cough, vomiting and the loss of taste or smell. Children can develop a rash .

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Mental health can also be affected by the pandemic and resources are available to help .

Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine has been approved by Health Canada, paving the way for doses to start on Tuesday in Ottawa for health-care workers and between April and December 2021 for the general public.

Where to get tested

In eastern Ontario:

Anyone seeking a test should book an appointment .

Ontario recommends only getting tested if you have symptoms, if you've been told to by your health unit or the province, or if you fit certain other criteria.

As of Friday, that no longer includes international travellers.

People without symptoms, but who are part of the province's targeted testing strategy, can make an appointment at select pharmacies.

Ottawa has nine permanent test sites , with mobile sites wherever demand is particularly high .

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit has sites in Alexandria, Cornwall, Hawkesbury, Rockland and Winchester. The Limoges site is now closed and reopens in Casselman Monday.

Kingston's main test site is at the Beechgrove Complex . Another site is in Napanee .

People can arrange a test in Bancroft and Picton by calling the centre or Belleville and Trenton, where online booking is preferred.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark health unit has permanent sites in Almonte, Brockville, Kemptville and Smiths Falls and a mobile test site visiting smaller communities.

It is holding a test clinic by appointment at the Carleton Place Arena this morning and next Friday morning.

Renfrew County residents should call their family doctor or 1-844-727-6404 for a test or with questions, COVID-19-related or not. Test clinic locations are posted weekly .

In western Quebec:

Tests are strongly recommended for people with symptoms or who have been in contact with someone with symptoms.

Outaouais residents can make an appointment in Gatineau seven days a week at 135 blvd. Saint-Raymond or 617 avenue Buckingham.

They can now check the approximate wait time for the Saint-Raymond site.

There are recurring clinics by appointment in communities such as Gracefield, Val-des-Monts and Fort-Coulonge.

Call 1-877-644-4545 with questions, including if walk-in testing is available nearby.

First Nations, Inuit and Métis:

Akwesasne had its most known COVID-19 cases of the pandemic in November. Its council is asking residents to avoid unnecessary travel and its curfew from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. is back.

Akwesasne schools and its Tsi Snaihne Child Care Centre are temporarily closed to in-person learning. It has a COVID-19 test site available by appointment only.

Anyone returning to the community on the Canadian side of the international border who's been farther than 160 kilometres away — or visited Montreal — for non-essential reasons is asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

The Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte had its first confirmed case last month.

People in Pikwakanagan can book a COVID-19 test by calling 613-625-2259.

Anyone in Tyendinaga who's interested in a test can call 613-967-3603.

Inuit in Ottawa can call the Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team at 613-740-0999 for service, including testing, in Inuktitut or English on weekdays.

