What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, April 9

Recent developments:

What's the latest?

The National Capital Commission is making safe outdoor recreational space for Ottawans this weekend by closing vehicle traffic along three roads , citing the province's stay-at-home order and unseasonably warm weather.

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) recorded 156 more COVID-19 cases on Thursday and no more deaths.

How many cases are there?

The region is in a record-breaking third wave of the pandemic, which includes more dangerous coronavirus variants.

As of Thursday, 18,788 Ottawa residents have tested positive for COVID-19. There are 1,948 known active cases, 16,370 resolved cases and 470 deaths.

Public health officials have reported more than 34,300 COVID-19 cases across eastern Ontario and western Quebec, including more than 30,600 resolved cases.

Elsewhere in eastern Ontario, 148 people have died. In western Quebec, the death toll is 175.

Akwesasne has had more than 270 residents test positive on the Canadian side of the border and seven deaths. It's had more than 560 cases when its southern section is added.

Kitigan Zibi has had 21 confirmed cases and Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory has had 10, with one death.

CBC Ottawa is profiling those who've died of COVID-19. If you'd like to share your loved one's story, please get in touch .

What can I do?

Eastern Ontario:

Ontario is under a stay-at-home order until at least the first week of May.

People can only leave home for essential reasons such as getting groceries or health care and exercising. They're asked to only leave their immediate area or province if it's absolutely necessary.

Previous orders meant the threat of fines for people breaking these rules; Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson said Thursday bylaw officers will inspect stores and respond to complaints in homes and parks

Indoor gatherings are not allowed, except for people who live together and those who live alone to see one other household.

Most non-essential businesses can only offer curbside pickup. Access to malls is restricted and big-box stores can only sell essential items.

Schools are not being forced to close.

Gyms and personal care services must close, while restaurants are only available for takeout and delivery.

To support curbside pickup for our hard-hit downtown businesses and restaurants, we are reinstating free parking for a maximum 30-minute stay at the City's three gate-controlled parking garages until June 30: two locations in the ByWard Market and the parking garage at City Hall. —@JimWatsonOttawa

Local health units can also set their own rules, like what Prince Edward County's is doing around travel.

Ottawa's medical officer of health is one of the officials that asked the province for stronger rules, including paid sick leave, travel restrictions within Ontario and more online learning in places where school outbreaks are a problem.

Western Quebec

Premier François Legault said the situation is critical in Gatineau and is asking people there to only leave home when it's essential.

Schools, gyms, theatres, personal care services and non-essential businesses are closed until Monday at 5 a.m. in Gatineau and in the MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais, which almost entirely surrounds the city.

Private gatherings are banned, except for a person who lives alone seeing one other household.

Distanced outdoor exercise is allowed in groups up to eight people. Places of worship can have a maximum of 25 people.

The curfew there now starts at 8 p.m.

The rest of the Outaouais is under red-zone rules, which closes restaurant dining rooms and gyms, but keeps schools, theatres, personal care services and non-essential businesses open with restrictions.

The start of the curfew in this area remains at 9:30 p.m.

People in the Outaouais are asked to only have close contact with people they live with, be masked and distanced for all other in-person contact and only leave their immediate area for essential reasons.

Distancing and isolating

The novel coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets when an infected person speaks, coughs, sneezes, or breathes onto someone or something. These droplets can hang in the air.

People can be contagious without symptoms, even after getting a vaccine. New coronavirus variants can be more contagious and are spreading quickly.

This means it is important to take precautions now and in the future like staying home while sick — and getting help with costs if needed — keeping hands and surfaces clean and maintaining distance from anyone you don't live with, even with a mask on.

A person outside of a red Petro Canada gas station in Chinatown on Bronson Street in Ottawa on April 8. (CBC / Radio-Canada)

Masks, preferably ones that fit snugly and have three layers, are mandatory in indoor public settings in Ontario and Quebec .

OPH says residents should wear masks outside their homes whenever possible.

Health Canada recommends older adults and people with underlying medical conditions and/or weakened immune systems stay home as much as possible and get help with errands.

People have to show proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test to enter Canada by land without a fine and have to pay for their stay in a quarantine hotel if entering by air.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms should self-isolate, as should those who've been ordered to do so by their public health unit. The length varies in Quebec and Ontario.

Confirmed Positive COVID-19 Case at Walmart Superstore Kingston on April 3, 2021 <a href="https://t.co/z4NM8LSuZE">https://t.co/z4NM8LSuZE</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19KFLA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19KFLA</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ygk?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ygk</a> <a href="https://t.co/xp1qdrrB4j">pic.twitter.com/xp1qdrrB4j</a> —@KFLAPH

Vaccines

Four COVID-19 vaccines have been approved in Canada.

Canada's task force said first doses offer such strong protection that people can wait up to four months to get a second.

About 392,000 doses have been given out in the Ottawa-Gatineau region since mid-December, including about 168,000 doses to Ottawa residents and about 66,000 in western Quebec.

Eastern Ontario

Ontario's first doses of Phase 1 generally went to care home residents and health-care workers. It is now in Phase 2.

All health units in eastern Ontario except Renfrew County are now vaccinating people age 60 and older. People can book appointments online or over the phone.

Phase 2 includes people with underlying health conditions starting this month, followed by essential workers who can't work from home in May.

UPDATE: Residents with Certain High-Risk Health Conditions Now Eligible For COVID-19 Vaccinations.<br><br>For full details visit <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RCDHU?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RCDHU</a>'s website: <a href="https://t.co/Tp2TWWQkdF">https://t.co/Tp2TWWQkdF</a>. <a href="https://twitter.com/ARHArnprior?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ARHArnprior</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/rcvtac?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@rcvtac</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/RenfrewCounty?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RenfrewCounty</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/RenCtyParamedic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RenCtyParamedic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/ArnpriorFHT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ArnpriorFHT</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/AOP_FN?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AOP_FN</a> <a href="https://t.co/Y06b7AUC39">pic.twitter.com/Y06b7AUC39</a> —@RCDHealthUnit

Phase 3, slated to begin in July, will involve vaccinating anyone older than 16.

Local health units have some flexibility in the larger framework, so check their websites for details.

Lyle Murphy receives his vaccination from Dr. Kristin Finkenzeller at the newly expanded Brockville Vaccine Clinic while daughter Angie Murphy provides her support. The Brockville Clinic can now see 100 people per hour thanks to community team efforts: <a href="https://t.co/uiUE0YZ2bI">https://t.co/uiUE0YZ2bI</a> <a href="https://t.co/e3ftLcqhl4">pic.twitter.com/e3ftLcqhl4</a> —@LGLHealthUnit

Some Ottawans in certain priority neighbourhoods can check their eligibility online and call the city at 613-691-5505 for an appointment. This may soon include education workers and staff in large workplaces, but we're waiting for specifics.

Indigenous people over age 16 in Ottawa can make an appointment the same way.

People who are above or turning age 55 can contact participating pharmacies for a vaccine appointment as part of a pilot project.

Western Quebec

Quebec also started by vaccinating people in care homes and health-care workers.

The vaccination plan now covers people age 60 and older at western Quebec clinics. People age 55 to 79 can line up to get a ticket for a walk-in appointment at Gatineau's Palais des Congrès. It opened at 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

That will be followed by local essential workers and people with chronic illness, and finally the general public.

Officials expect everyone who wants a shot to be able to get one by by Fête nationale on June 24.

People who qualify can make an appointment online or over the phone. Pharmacists there will also be giving shots.

Symptoms and testing

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, a cough, vomiting and loss of taste or smell. Children tend to have an upset stomach and/or a rash.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Mental health can also be affected by the pandemic, and resources are available to help .

In eastern Ontario:

Anyone seeking a test should book an appointment .

Ontario recommends only getting tested if you have symptoms, if you've been told to by your health unit or the province, or if you fit certain other criteria.

People without symptoms but who are part of the province's targeted testing strategy can make an appointment at select pharmacies.

Travellers who need a test have very few local options to pay for one.

Check with your area's health unit for clinic locations and hours. Some are offering pop-up or mobile clinics.

In western Quebec:

Tests are strongly recommended for people with symptoms and their contacts.

Outaouais residents can make an appointment in Gatineau at 135 blvd. Saint-Raymond or 617 ave. Buckingham. They can check the wait time for the Saint-Raymond site.

There are recurring clinics by appointment in communities such as Maniwaki and Petite-Nation.

Call 1-877-644-4545 with questions, including if walk-in testing is available nearby.

First Nations, Inuit and Métis:

Akwesasne has a COVID-19 test site by appointment only and a curfew of 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. It's closed to non-essential visits until Sunday.

Anyone returning to the community on the Canadian side of the international border who's been farther than 160 kilometres away — or visited Montreal — for non-essential reasons is asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

People in Pikwakanagan can book a COVID-19 test by calling 613-625-1175. Anyone in Tyendinaga who's interested in a test can call 613-967-3603 and in Kitigan Zibi, 819-449-5593.

Inuit in Ottawa can call the Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team at 613-740-0999 for service, including testing and vaccines, in Inuktitut or English on weekdays.

For more information