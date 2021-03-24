What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday, April 20

Recent developments:

Ottawa reported 203 more COVID-19 cases Monday.

Ottawans 40 and older can now get the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine – if they can book it.

Federal budget delivers for Ottawa's tourism, public service sectors.

PPE must guard against airborne transmission of COVID-19, nurses' union demands.

A new playground mask requirement comes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday

What's the latest?

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 203 new COVID-19 cases Monday and no deaths .

The city also has a record number of people in hospital with the illness — 131, with 34 of those patients in an ICU.

The Ontario Nurses' Association is demanding better personal protective equipment to protect its members from the aerosol and asymptomatic spread of COVID-19.

Ontarians as young as 40 are now eligible to receive the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine, but as many are discovering, getting the jab isn't as simple as calling up their local pharmacy.

The pandemic-ravaged tourism industry will benefit from $1 billion in new spending from the federal government's newly unveiled budget.

Ottawa's medical officer of health has issued a health order requiring people to wear masks at or within five metres of playground equipment, including swings, slides and sand boxes as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday. The order applies to anyone over the age of two, but will be focused on those over the age of five in case younger children are unable to wear their masks.

How many cases are there?

The region is in a record-breaking third wave of the pandemic that includes more dangerous coronavirus variants , pushing hospitals past their limits .

As of Monday, 22,038 Ottawa residents have tested positive for COVID-19 . There are 3,412 known active cases, 18,144 resolved cases and 482 deaths.

Public health officials have reported more than 40,500 COVID-19 cases across eastern Ontario and western Quebec, including more than 33,400 resolved cases.

Elsewhere in eastern Ontario, 163 people have died. In western Quebec, the death toll is 185.

Akwesasne has had nearly 600 residents test positive, evenly split between its northern and southern sections.

Kitigan Zibi has had 27 cases. Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory has had 11, with one death.

CBC Ottawa is profiling those who've died of COVID-19 . If you'd like to share your loved one's story, please get in touch .

What can I do?

Eastern Ontario:

Ontario is under a stay-at-home order that has been extended until at least May 20 .

People can only leave home for essential reasons such as getting groceries, seeking health care and exercising. They're asked to only leave their immediate area or province if absolutely necessary.

The vast majority of gatherings are prohibited , with exceptions that include people who live together, those who live alone and pair up with one other household, and small religious services.

Police checkpoints are now in effect at border crossings between Ontario and Quebec and officers in Ontario have the power to stop and question people if they believe they've gathered illegally.

Most non-essential businesses can only offer curbside pickup. Access to malls is restricted and big-box stores can only sell essential items.

People line up to go inside an east Ottawa greenhouse on April 16, 2021. Greenhouses, along with nurseries and outdoor garden centres, could still open at 25 per cent capacity under Ontario's stay-at-home order. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Gyms and personal care services are closed, while restaurants are only available for takeout and delivery.

Ontario has indefinitely moved to online learning. Daycares remain open for now.

Local health units and communities can also set their own rules, as Prince Edward County's is doing around travel and Kingston is doing for Breakwater Park.

Western Quebec

Premier François Legault has said the situation is critical in Gatineau and is asking people there to only leave home when it's essential.

Schools, gyms, theatres, personal care services and non-essential businesses are closed until Sunday in the Outaouais.

Private gatherings are banned, except for a person who lives alone seeing one other household. Distanced outdoor exercise is allowed in groups up to eight people and masks are no longer mandatory if doing so.

The curfew is from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

People there are asked to only have close contact with people they live with, be masked and distanced for all other in-person contact and only leave their immediate area for essential reasons — under threat of a fine if they go to a yellow or green zone.

Distancing and isolating

The novel coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets that can hang in the air.

People can be contagious without symptoms, even after getting a vaccine. Coronavirus variants of concern are more contagious and are spreading quickly.

This means it is important to take precautions now and in the future like staying home while sick — and getting help with costs if needed — keeping hands and surfaces clean and maintaining distance from anyone you don't live with, even with a mask on.

Masks, preferably ones that fit snugly and have three layers, are mandatory in indoor public settings in Ontario and Quebec .

People wait outside Ottawa City Hall where a COVID-19 vaccine clinic opened in March. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

OPH says residents should wear masks outside their homes whenever possible.

Health Canada recommends older adults and people with underlying medical conditions and/or weakened immune systems get help with errands.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms should self-isolate, as should those who've been ordered to do so by their public health unit. The length varies in Quebec and Ontario.

People have to show proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test to enter Canada by land without a fine and have to pay for their stay in a quarantine hotel if entering by air.

Vaccines

Four COVID-19 vaccines have been deemed safe and approved in Canada.

Canada's task force said first doses offer such strong protection that people can wait up to four months to get a second.

More than 560,000 doses have been given out in the Ottawa-Gatineau region since mid-December, including about 260,000 doses to Ottawa residents and about 103,000 in western Quebec.

WATCH | 'Sense of excitement' after Ontario expands AstraZeneca vaccine eligibility, doctor says

'Sense of excitement' after Ontario expands AstraZeneca vaccine eligibility, doctor says CBC News 1:40 Dr. Noah Ivers, a family physician at Women's College Hospital in Toronto, says he reached out to his newly eligible patients after the province announced it will lower the age minimum for the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine to 40. 1:40

Eastern Ontario

Ontario is now in Phase 2 of its vaccine rollout, with the first doses during Phase 1 generally going to care home residents and health-care workers.

All health units in eastern Ontario are now vaccinating people age 60 and older at their clinics. It's 55 and over in Renfrew County. People can book appointments online or over the phone at 1-833-943-3900.

People who are 40 or are turning age 40 this year can contact participating pharmacies for a vaccine appointment.

Phase 2 now includes people with underlying health conditions, followed by essential workers who can't work from home in May.

Phase 3 should involve vaccinating anyone older than 16 starting in July.

WATCH | Ontario 'paid a huge price' by acknowledging airborne transmission too late, former SARS advisor says

Ontario ‘paid a huge price’ by acknowledging airborne transmission too late, former SARS advisor says CBC News Ottawa 1:07 Mario Possamai, former senior adviser on the 2007 SARS Commission, says Ontario’s failure to acknowledge how COVID-19 spreads has put nurses in the difficult position of having to advocate for better PPE to stay safe at work. 1:07

Local health units have some flexibility in the larger framework, so check their websites for details.

The province has opened up appointments for people age 50 to 54 in Ottawa's K1T, K1V and K2V "hot spot" postal codes.

Separately, some Ottawans in priority neighbourhoods age 50 and up can check their eligibility online and make an appointment through the city for a pop-up clinic.

Indigenous people over age 16 in Ottawa can make an appointment the same way.

Western Quebec

Quebec also started by vaccinating people in care homes and health-care workers.

The vaccination plan now covers people age 55 and older, along with local essential workers and people with chronic illnesses.

People age 55 to 79 can line up in their vehicles to get a ticket for a walk-up appointment at Gatineau's Palais des Congrès.

It is considering lowering its AstraZeneca age limit.

Officials expect everyone who wants a shot to be able to get one by by Fête nationale on June 24.

People who qualify can make an appointment online or over the phone. Pharmacists there have started giving shots with appointments through the province, not individual pharmacies.

Symptoms and testing

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, a cough, vomiting and loss of taste or smell. Children tend to have an upset stomach and/or a rash.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Mental health can also be affected by the pandemic, and resources are available to help .

In eastern Ontario:

Anyone seeking a test should book an appointment . Check with your area's health unit for clinic locations and hours.

Ontario recommends only getting tested if you have symptoms, if you've been told to by your health unit or the province, or if you fit certain other criteria.

People without symptoms but who are part of the province's targeted testing strategy can make an appointment at select pharmacies.

Travellers who need a test have very few local options to pay for one.

In western Quebec:

Tests are strongly recommended for people with symptoms and their contacts.

Outaouais residents can make an appointment and check wait times online.

Call 1-877-644-4545 with questions, including if walk-in testing is available nearby.

First Nations, Inuit and Métis:

First Nations, Inuit and Métis people, or someone travelling to work in a remote Indigenous community, are eligible for a test in Ontario.

Akwesasne has a COVID-19 test site by appointment only and a curfew of 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Anyone returning to the community on the Canadian side of the international border who's been farther than 160 kilometres away — or visited Montreal — for non-essential reasons is asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

People in Pikwakanagan can book a COVID-19 test by calling 613-625-1175. Anyone in Tyendinaga who's interested in a test can call 613-967-3603 and in Kitigan Zibi, 819-449-5593.

Inuit in Ottawa can call the Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team at 613-740-0999 for service, including testing and vaccines, in Inuktitut or English on weekdays.

