What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, April 15

A local woman is hoping a clinical trial will help others conquer COVID-19.

Some city parks could close early this weekend.

Ottawa reported 329 more COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

What's the latest?

An Ottawa woman who was severely ill with COVID-19 earlier this year has taken part in a clinical trial led by researchers at The Ottawa Hospital, in hopes it could help future patients.

Every Thursday, CBC Ottawa brings you this roundup of COVID-19 vaccination developments throughout the region. Here's the latest.

The City of Ottawa is stopping short of Mayor Jim Watson's idea for a blanket park curfew of 8 p.m., opting instead to close only a handful of large parks at 9 p.m. in an attempt to curb illegal gatherings — and only if the area councillor agrees to it.

WATCH | Woman who had COVID-19 participates in stem cell trial:

Ottawa resident participates in stem cell trial for COVID-19 patients CBC News Ottawa 1:22 Sharon Charlebois, who was hospitalized with COVID-19 in January, says she participated in a stem cell clinical trial aimed at helping her body fight the virus, hoping the results in her case may be useful for other patients as well. 1:22

How many cases are there?

The region is in a record-breaking third wave of the pandemic that includes more dangerous coronavirus variants, straining test sites and filling hospitals.

As of Tuesday, 20,596 Ottawa residents have tested positive for COVID-19. There are 2,755 known active cases, 17,362 resolved cases and 479 deaths.

Public health officials have reported more than 37,900 COVID-19 cases across eastern Ontario and western Quebec, including more than 32,200 resolved cases.

Elsewhere in eastern Ontario, 158 people have died. In western Quebec, the death toll is 180.

Akwesasne has had more than 580 residents test positive, evenly split between its northern and southern sections.

Kitigan Zibi has had a spike of about 15 cases late last week. It had about 20 confirmed cases before this. Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory has had 11, with one death.

CBC Ottawa is profiling those who've died of COVID-19. If you'd like to share your loved one's story, please get in touch .

What can I do?

Eastern Ontario:

Ontario is under a stay-at-home order until at least the first week of May.

People can only leave home for essential reasons such as getting groceries or health care and exercising. They're asked to only leave their immediate area or province if it's absolutely necessary.

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson has said bylaw officers will inspect stores and respond to complaints about homes and parks. An 8 p.m. curfew in city parks is on the table.

The vast majority of indoor gatherings are prohibited, with exceptions for people who live together and those who live alone and pair up with one other household.

Outdoor gatherings have to be essential, masked and distanced.

Most non-essential businesses can only offer curbside pickup. Access to malls is restricted, and big-box stores can only sell essential items.

Gyms and personal care services must close, while restaurants are only available for takeout and delivery.

Ontario is indefinitely moving to online learning after April break. Daycares remain open for now.

Local health units and communities can also set their own rules, as Prince Edward County's is doing around travel and Kingston is doing for Breakwater Park.

Western Quebec

Premier François Legault has said the situation is critical in Gatineau and is asking people there to only leave home when it's essential.

Schools, gyms, theatres, personal care services and non-essential businesses are closed until April 25 in Gatineau and in the MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais, which almost entirely surrounds the city.

As of 8 p.m tonight, that covers the entire region.

Private gatherings are banned, except for a person who lives alone seeing one other household. Distanced outdoor exercise is allowed in groups up to eight people and masks are mandatory if people mix households.

The curfew starts at 8 p.m.

People in the Outaouais are asked to only have close contact with people they live with, be masked and distanced for all other in-person contact and only leave their immediate area for essential reasons — under threat of a fine if they go to a yellow or green zone.

Distancing and isolating

The novel coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets that can hang in the air.

People can be contagious without symptoms, even after getting a vaccine. Coronavirus variants of concern are more contagious and are spreading quickly.

This means it is important to take precautions now and in the future like staying home while sick — and getting help with costs if needed — keeping hands and surfaces clean and maintaining distance from anyone you don't live with, even with a mask on.

Masks, preferably ones that fit snugly and have three layers, are mandatory in indoor public settings in Ontario and Quebec .

OPH says residents should wear masks outside their homes whenever possible. Masks are mandatory in the Outaouais if people are sitting outside with someone they don't live with and can't keep two metres apart.

People are pictured praying inside Mosque of Mercy during Ramadan on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

Health Canada recommends older adults and people with underlying medical conditions and/or weakened immune systems get help with errands.

People have to show proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test to enter Canada by land without a fine and have to pay for their stay in a quarantine hotel if entering by air.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms should self-isolate, as should those who've been ordered to do so by their public health unit. The length varies in Quebec and Ontario.

Vaccines

Four COVID-19 vaccines have been deemed safe and approved in Canada.

Canada's task force said first doses offer such strong protection that people can wait up to four months to get a second.

More than 490,000 doses have been given out in the Ottawa-Gatineau region since mid-December, including about 221,000 doses to Ottawa residents and about 88,000 in western Quebec.

Eastern Ontario

Ontario is now in Phase 2 of its vaccine rollout, with the first doses during Phase 1 generally going to care home residents and health-care workers.

All health units in eastern Ontario are now vaccinating people age 60 and older at their clinics. People can book appointments online or over the phone.

People who are above or turning age 55 can contact participating pharmacies for a vaccine appointment.

Phase 2 includes people with underlying health conditions this month, followed by essential workers who can't work from home in May.

Phase 3 should involve vaccinating anyone older than 16 starting in July.

Local health units have some flexibility in the larger framework, so check their websites for details.

NOTICE: Advisory issued for #COVID19 exposure at Brad's Taxi in Renfrew. 

Safe ways to use taxis during #COVID19: sit in the back seat passenger side to allow for physical distancing, put the windows down, and wear a mask.

The province has opened up appointments for people age 50 to 54 in Ottawa's K1T, K1V and K2V "hot spot" postal codes, though supply is currently limited.

Separately, some Ottawans in certain priority neighbourhoods can check their eligibility online and call the city at 613-691-5505 for an appointment. This should soon include all education workers and staff in large workplaces.

Indigenous people over age 16 in Ottawa can make an appointment the same way.

Western Quebec

Quebec also started by vaccinating people in care homes and health-care workers.

The vaccination plan now covers people age 55 and older, along with local essential workers and people with chronic illnesses.

People age 55 to 79 can line up in their vehicles to get a ticket for a walk-up appointment at Gatineau's Palais des Congrès.

Officials expect everyone who wants a shot to be able to get one by by Fête nationale on June 24.

People who qualify can make an appointment online or over the phone. Pharmacists there will also be giving shots.

Symptoms and testing

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, a cough, vomiting and loss of taste or smell. Children tend to have an upset stomach and/or a rash.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Mental health can also be affected by the pandemic, and resources are available to help .

In eastern Ontario:

Anyone seeking a test should book an appointment .

Ontario recommends only getting tested if you have symptoms, if you've been told to by your health unit or the province, or if you fit certain other criteria.

Parking note: We are asking everyone attending our vaccine clinic inside the Duncan Memorial Arena in Quinte West to please enter off the west Couch Cres entrance to avoid confusion and interaction with the COVID-19 Assessment Centre. Thank-you for helping keep everyone safe!

People without symptoms but who are part of the province's targeted testing strategy can make an appointment at select pharmacies. This week that includes school staff and students.

Travellers who need a test have very few local options to pay for one.

Check with your area's health unit for clinic locations and hours. Some are offering pop-up or mobile clinics.

In western Quebec:

Tests are strongly recommended for people with symptoms and their contacts.

Outaouais residents can make an appointment in Gatineau at 135 blvd. Saint-Raymond or 617 ave. Buckingham. They can check the wait time for the Saint-Raymond site.

There are recurring clinics by appointment in communities such as Maniwaki and Petite-Nation.

Call 1-877-644-4545 with questions, including if walk-in testing is available nearby.

First Nations, Inuit and Métis:

First Nations, Inuit and Métis people, or someone travelling to work in a remote Indigenous community, are eligible for a test in Ontario.

Akwesasne has a COVID-19 test site by appointment only and a curfew of 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Anyone returning to the community on the Canadian side of the international border who's been farther than 160 kilometres away — or visited Montreal — for non-essential reasons is asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

People in Pikwakanagan can book a COVID-19 test by calling 613-625-1175. Anyone in Tyendinaga who's interested in a test can call 613-967-3603 and in Kitigan Zibi, 819-449-5593.

Inuit in Ottawa can call the Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team at 613-740-0999 for service, including testing and vaccines, in Inuktitut or English on weekdays.

