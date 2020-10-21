4 more COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa

Four more people have died from COVID-19 and there are 60 new cases in the city, Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported Wednesday.

The latest fatalities raise the city's death toll to 308, of which 41 have occurred since September began. That's compared to four deaths in all of July and August.

OPH reported two more hospitalizations Tuesday for a total of 48 patients, six of them in intensive care. Those numbers have remained relatively stable for about two weeks.

OPH declared 84 more cases resolved Tuesday, leaving 717 active cases in the city. A total of 6,226 Ottawa residents have now tested positive since the pandemic began, and 5,201 of those cases have been declared resolved.

The latest cases are roughly split between those over and under 40.

In its latest update, Ottawa's COVID-19 testing task force said fewer than 1,900 people got tested Monday, the day the new Orléans test site opened. There was a backlog of nearly 1,800 tests waiting at local labs.

Currently, 2.6 per cent of tests in Ottawa are coming back positive. OPH is learning of those positive tests within 48 hours 72 per cent of the time, a rate that continues to slowly improve.

There is a new outbreak involving four students at École élémentaire publique Gabrielle-Roy, the school's second since classes resumed.

The outbreak that affected eight students and staff at École élémentaire catholique Horizon-Jeunesse is done, leaving nine active school outbreaks in the city.

OPH is also listing five outbreaks linked to sports and recreation, where there's a reasonable chance the coronavirus was spread among participants.