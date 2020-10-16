Ottawa's COVID-19 death toll passes 300

Three more people have died from COVID-19 in Ottawa, bringing the city's pandemic death toll to 301.

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported another 99 cases on Friday, and has marked another 81 as resolved.

More than 60 per cent of the city's new cases are people under 40.

So far, 5,899 Ottawans have tested positive for COVID-19, including 792 active case and 4,806 resolved cases.

There are now 47 patients being treated for COVID-19 in Ottawa hospitals, one more than yesterday, but the number in intensive care has dropped to eight. Those figures have remained relatively stable for about a week.

OPH is still receiving COVID-19 test results within 48 hours 66 per cent of the time, lagging behind most other health units in Ontario. The testing backlog remains around 1,600.

OPH has declared new outbreaks at Farley Mowat Public School and St. Peter High School, while the outbreak at St. Luke School has ended. Currently, there are active outbreaks at 11 schools in Ottawa.

Elsewhere, western Quebec's health unit added 38 more cases, all but six in Gatineau.