70 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death in Ottawa

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is reporting 70 cases of COVID-19 and one additional death Thursday.

That's precisely on par with the rolling seven-day average of new cases in the city. Slightly more than half of the new cases reported Thursday are people under 40, OPH said.

A total of 6,296 Ottawa residents have now tested positive for COVID-19, including 675 known active cases, 5,312 resolved cases and 309 deaths.

Ottawa's medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches, who announced on Sept.18 that a second wave of the illness had struck Ottawa, said Wednesday there are signs the rate spread in the capital may be plateauing.

There was still plenty of availability at Ottawa's COVID-19 testing sites Thursday, though the backlog of swabs sitting at local labs for more than 24 hours had grown to more than 2,300 on Wednesday.

OPH is now hearing about positive tests within 48 hours 73 per cent per cent of the time, continuing its slow improvement.

There are now 49 patients being treated for COVID-19 in Ottawa hospitals, five of them currently in intensive care — the fewest in an ICU since early October.

There are new outbreaks at All Saints High School and École élémentaire catholique Montfort, while OPH has declared an outbreak at École élémentaire catholique Saint-Joseph d'Orléans over. There are active outbreaks at 10 Ottawa schools.

Elsewhere, the Hastings Prince Edward Health Unit is reporting three new cases of COVID-19, while 32 more people have tested positive in western Quebec.