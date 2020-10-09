Ottawa's COVID-19 case count climbs as province rolls back rules for restaurants, gyms, theatres

Ottawa has added another 126 cases of COVID-19 to its ever-growing tally as the city's gyms, movie theatres and dine-in restaurants are learning they'll have to close once again.

In its daily update Friday, Ottawa Public Health reported 130 more cases are considered resolved, leaving the number of active cases in the city at 875. With no new deaths reported, the city's death toll remains at 296. So far, 5,279 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Ottawa.

Because there's currently a backlog of more than 2,500 people awaiting test results, many of the new cases reported Friday are likely days old. Currently, just nine per cent of those tested receive their results within 48 hours.

The new cases are more or less evenly split between people under and over the age of 40.

Meanwhile, Ontario's COVID-19 hot spots, including Ottawa, are being placed under a modified version of the previous Stage 2 restrictions as of midnight tonight.

That means no more dine-in service at restaurants, gyms and movie theatres will have to close their doors, and more. Schools will remain open.

Premier Doug Ford has scheduled a news conference for 2:30 p.m. ET.

There are currently 34 patients being treated in hospital for COVID-19 in Ottawa, eight of them in intensive care. Less than half of Ottawa's ICU beds are currently full, according to OPH, which has warned that a rush of new patients could overwhelm the health-care system.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, OPH hadn't declared any new outbreaks in Ottawa schools, but later that night the Ottawa Catholic School Board said St. Jerome Elementary School in Riverside South has been closed after two staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

Outbreaks are now over at École élémentaire catholique Saint-François-d'Assise and Lester B. Pearson Catholic High School.

Ontario logged a record 939 newly confirmed cases Friday. Quebec added 1,102 more cases.