Ottawa COVID levels high going into Thanksgiving weekend

Recent developments:

Ottawa Public Health says COVID levels remain high.

Its pandemic trends are mostly rising.

COVID deaths reported in Ottawa, western Quebec, Renfrew County.

EOHU's situation is stable, says its medical officer of health.

The latest Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) says COVID-19 levels are high in the city going into Thanksgiving weekend. Cold and flu season has also begun.

OPH recommends staying home when sick, gathering outside, considering wearing masks indoors and in crowded outdoor spaces, and getting the added protection of a COVID vaccine, including the updated bivalent booster available to adults.

Screen yourself for symptoms before getting together with loved ones this long-weekend, and stay home if feeling sick. <br><br>Consider gathering outdoors if you're able. If gathering indoors, opening windows will provide improved ventilation. (3/6) —@OttawaHealth

While COVID-19 vaccines and previous infection give some protection, subvariants continue to emerge.

Wastewater

The weekly average level of coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater has been high and stable for about two weeks, with an increase at the start of this week to a level not seen since early August.

As of Oct. 4, the average is about 13 times higher than it was at this time last year.

Researchers measuring and sharing the amount of novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater found the weekly average most recently peaked July 10. The most recent data is from Oct. 4. (613covid.ca)

Hospitals

Twenty Ottawa residents have been admitted to a city hospital with COVID-19, according to OPH's latest update.

That number had been slowly rising, though this represents a significant single-update drop from the 35 reported Tuesday.

Three patients are in intensive care, which is stable.

The hospitalization figures above don't include all patients. For example, they leave out patients admitted for other reasons who then test positive for COVID-19, those admitted for lingering COVID-19 complications, and those transferred from other health units.

When you include those kinds of patients, the number has dropped.

Ottawa Public Health has a COVID-19 hospital count that shows all hospital patients who tested positive for COVID, including those admitted for other reasons, and who live in other areas. It had been at 120 on Oct. 2. (Ottawa Public Health)

Tests, outbreaks and cases

Testing strategies changed under the Omicron variant, meaning many COVID-19 cases aren't reflected in current counts. Public health officials now only track and report outbreaks in health-care settings.

Ottawa's test positivity rate has now risen for more than three weeks, currently sitting at 17 per cent. OPH considers that high.

There are currently 54 active COVID outbreaks in Ottawa. This is moderate, according to OPH, and relatively stable.

OPH reported 319 more cases over three days and three more deaths: two people age 90 or above who had COVID and one in their 60s.

Vaccines

As of the most recent weekly update, 93 per cent of Ottawa residents aged five and up had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, 90 per cent had at least two and 61 per cent at least three.

Twenty-four per cent of Ottawans aged 12 and older had at least four. Children 12 to 17 are only eligible if they're significantly immunocompromised.

About 7,800 residents under age five have had a first dose, which is about 17 per cent of Ottawa's population of that age group.

Across the region

Spread

As of the most recent update, wastewater levels are stable in Kingston and low and stable in Cornwall. Data from other areas is out of date or unavailable.

Renfrew County's test positivity drops slightly to 11 per cent.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit's Dr. Paul Roumeliotis said the situation there is stable. Its COVID test positivity is around 12 per cent.

WATCH | Roumeliotis's weekly update:

Hospitalizations and deaths

Western Quebec's health authority, CISSSO, reports a stable 84 COVID hospitalizations. One of them is in intensive care.

It reported its 348th total COVID death in its weekly update and Renfrew County reported its 66th death.

Eastern Ontario communities outside Ottawa are reporting about 50 COVID hospitalizations, 12 of them in intensive care.

That count doesn't include Hastings Prince Edward (HPE) Public Health, which has a different counting method.

Vaccines

Across eastern Ontario, between 81 and 92 per cent of residents age five and up have received at least two vaccine doses and between 52 and 64 per cent of those residents have had at least three.