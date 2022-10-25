COVID levels stabilize for now in Ottawa after rise earlier in October

Recent developments:

Ottawa' s COVID-19 trends are stable or dropping from previously high levels.

10,600 vaccine doses received in Ottawa is an uptick from last week.

The wastewater average is at or near records in Leeds-Grenville-Lanark.

The latest guidance

Experts recommend people get their updated COVID booster vaccine for better protection against current coronavirus variants, getting a flu shot when it's available, staying home when sick and wearing a mask indoors and in crowded outdoor places.

While COVID vaccines and previous infection give some protection, that protection will wane and subvariants continue to emerge. There are also the risks of long COVID.

Hospital leaders continues to emphasize the pressure they're facing as cold and flu season hits during the pandemic.

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) said in its weekly Thursday check-in that COVID levels are high, the city has its first flu outbreak of the season at a group home and not enough people are donning masks.

Wastewater

The weekly average level of coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater was high as of the OPH update. It slowly rose from the start of September until mid-October, and has now dropped for a week straight.

As of Oct. 20, the average is about 4.5 times higher than this time last year.

Researchers measuring and sharing the amount of novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater found the weekly average has generally risen since the start of September until this week. The most recent data is from Oct. 20. (613covid.ca)

Hospitals

Forty-one Ottawa residents have been admitted to a city hospital with COVID-19, according to OPH's latest update. Two are in intensive care. Both numbers are generally stable.

The hospitalization figures above don't include all patients. For example, they leave out patients admitted for other reasons who then test positive for COVID-19, those admitted for lingering COVID-19 complications, and those transferred from other health units.

When you include those kinds of patients, the number is stable.

Ottawa Public Health has a COVID-19 hospital count that shows all hospital patients who tested positive for COVID, including those admitted for other reasons, and who live in other areas. (Ottawa Public Health)

Tests, outbreaks and cases

Testing strategies changed under the Omicron variant, meaning many COVID-19 cases aren't reflected in current counts. Public health officials now only track and report outbreaks in health-care settings.

Ottawa's test positivity rate has risen since the start of September and reached 22 per cent late last week, which OPH considered very high. It's around 17 per cent in the Tuesday update.

There are currently 55 active COVID outbreaks in Ottawa. This is moderate, according to OPH, and generally stable.

OPH reported 287 more cases over four days and three more deaths of people with COVID ranging in age from their 60s to their 90s or older. A total of 919 Ottawa residents who had COVID have died.

Vaccines

Ottawa residents received about 10,600 COVID-19 vaccine doses over the last six days. That average of about 1,770 a day is higher than the previous week.

About 9,300 of last week's doses were fourth doses.

As of the most recent weekly update, 93 per cent of Ottawa residents aged five and up had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, 90 per cent had at least two and 61 per cent at least three.

Twenty-eight per cent of Ottawans aged 12 and older had at least four. All children aged 12 to 17 only became eligible last week; Ottawans in that age range got about 600 fourth doses from Oct. 18 to 23.

About 8,200 residents younger than five have had a first dose, which is about 18 per cent of Ottawa's population of that age group.

Across the region

Spread

As of the most recent update, Smiths Falls' coronavirus wastewater levels are its highest on record going back to late January 2022. Brockville and Smiths Falls are near their high-water marks.

As of Oct. 19, the average level of coronavirus measured in Smiths Falls wastewater was at its highest point in nine months. The last month is highlighted. (Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit)

Wastewater trends are stable in Kingston. Data from other areas is out of date or unavailable.

Hospitalizations and deaths

Western Quebec's health authority, CISSSO, reports a stable 86 COVID hospitalizations. One of the patients is in intensive care.

Eastern Ontario communities outside Ottawa are reporting about 60 COVID hospitalizations, 17 of them in intensive care.

That regional count doesn't include Hastings Prince Edward (HPE) Public Health, which has a different counting method. It reports 28 local COVID hospitalizations, the first weekly count below 30 since early September.

Vaccines

Across eastern Ontario, between 81 and 92 per cent of residents age five and up have received at least two vaccine doses, and between 53 and 65 per cent of those residents have had at least three.