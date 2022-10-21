Ottawa Public Health says more people should wear masks

Recent developments:

Ottawa Public Health wants more people to wear masks.

The city's COVID-19 hospitalizations and test positivity are rising.

Its wastewater average and active outbreaks have dropped.

Western Quebec residents have received more than a million vaccine doses.

The entire region has 800 reported COVID deaths in 2022.

The latest guidance

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) said in its weekly Thursday check-in that COVID levels are high and the city has its first flu outbreak of the season at a group home.

Experts recommend people get their updated COVID booster vaccine for better protection against current coronavirus variants, getting a flu shot when it's available, staying home when sick and wearing a mask indoors and in crowded outdoor places.

OPH said not enough people are donning masks.

We know it's been a long 2.5 years, and we get it...but if you haven’t been wearing a mask in indoor and/or crowded public settings lately, this is the time to start again.<br><br>A well-fitted mask is a very effective way to protect yourself and those around you. (2/7) —@OttawaHealth

While COVID vaccines and previous infection give some protection, that protection will wane and subvariants continue to emerge. There are also the risks of long COVID.

Hospital leaders continues to emphasize the pressure they're facing as cold and flu season hits during the pandemic.

Wastewater

The weekly average level of coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater is high. It slowly rose from the start of September until mid-October. Most recently, it's dropped for five days.

As of Oct. 18, the average is about 5.5 times higher than this time last year.

Researchers measuring and sharing the amount of novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater found the weekly average has generally risen since the start of September until this week. The most recent data is from Oct. 18. (613covid.ca)

Hospitals

Forty Ottawa residents have been admitted to a city hospital with COVID-19, according to OPH's latest update. Two are in intensive care. Both are more than it reported Tuesday.

The hospitalization figures above don't include all patients. For example, they leave out patients admitted for other reasons who then test positive for COVID-19, those admitted for lingering COVID-19 complications, and those transferred from other health units.

When you include those kinds of patients, the number was stable Friday.

Ottawa Public Health has a COVID-19 hospital count that shows all hospital patients who tested positive for COVID, including those admitted for other reasons, and who live in other areas. This total had been at 140 on Oct. 16. (Ottawa Public Health)

Tests, outbreaks and cases

Testing strategies changed under the Omicron variant, meaning many COVID-19 cases aren't reflected in current counts. Public health officials now only track and report outbreaks in health-care settings.

Ottawa's test positivity rate has risen since the start of September, currently sitting at 22 per cent. OPH considers that very high.

There are currently 54 active COVID outbreaks in Ottawa. This is moderate, according to OPH, and fewer than the 68 reported Tuesday.

OPH reported 319 more cases over three days and six more deaths, all people age 70 and older. A total of 916 Ottawa residents who had COVID have died.

Vaccines

As of the most recent weekly update, 93 per cent of Ottawa residents aged five and up had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, 90 per cent had at least two and 61 per cent at least three.

Twenty-seven per cent of Ottawans aged 12 and older had at least four. All children aged 12 to 17 only became eligible this week.

About 8,100 residents younger than five have had a first dose, which is about 18 per cent of Ottawa's population of that age group.

Across the region

Spread

As of the most recent update, wastewater trends are stable in Kingston. Data from other areas is out of date or unavailable.

The average test positivity in Renfrew County rose to around 18 per cent as of Thursday's weekly update.

Hospitalizations and deaths

Western Quebec's health authority, CISSSO, reports a stable 80 COVID hospitalizations. One of them is in intensive care.

Eastern Ontario communities outside Ottawa are reporting about 60 COVID hospitalizations, 14 of them in intensive care.

That regional count doesn't include Hastings Prince Edward (HPE) Public Health, which has a different counting method. Its COVID hospitalizations are high and stable.

Renfrew County's health unit reported two more COVID deaths Thursday, meaning it has reported 55 deaths in 2022 and 68 overall.

Vaccines

Across eastern Ontario, between 81 and 92 per cent of residents age five and up have received at least two vaccine doses and between 53 and 64 per cent of those residents have had at least three.

More than a million vaccine doses have now been given to western Quebec residents, according to the province.