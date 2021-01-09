Ottawa sets record for 2nd straight day with 234 COVID-19 cases

Ottawa is reporting a record 234 new COVID-19 cases.

The city's seven-day average has also reached a new new high.

Today's Ottawa update

For the second day in a row, Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is reporting a record-high COVID-19 case total.

On Saturday, health officials reported 234 newly confirmed cases, surpassing the record set by Friday's 210 cases.

More than 100 of Saturday's cases were people younger than 30. Forty-one involved people between age 10 and 19, while 46 involved people in their 20s.

The rolling seven-day average of new cases in the city has also reached a new high.

No new deaths were recorded, however, and OPH is also reporting 107 more resolved cases.

The infection rate in Ottawa has risen dramatically since around Christmas, prompting the city to issue new rules and recommendations restricting outdoor recreation.

The current lockdown in eastern Ontario went into effect Dec. 26 and is scheduled to last until Jan. 23. Premier Doug Ford said Friday it may need to be extended.

Numbers to watch

82.6: The number of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Ottawa residents.

1.03: The average number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t), is stable. OPH aims to keep the number below one.

4.7%: Ottawa's test positivity percentage continues to grow.

75%: OPH is falling short of its goal of reaching 90 per cent of confirmed cases within 24 hours of learning about their positive test.

Across the region

Western Quebec recorded 51 new cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths Saturday, according to health officials. In total, the region has reported 5,219 cases and 133 deaths.

The province's lockdown has been extended until Feb. 8 and includes an 8 p.m. curfew starting Saturday.