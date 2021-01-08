Ottawa sets record with 210 new COVID-19 cases

Ottawa is reporting a record 210 new COVID-19 cases.

City's seven-day average also reaches new high.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is reporting 210 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, a new record that surpasses Sunday's 184 cases.

The rolling seven-day average of new cases in the city has also reached a new high.

OPH is also reporting one more death and 92 more resolved cases.

The infection rate in Ottawa has risen dramatically since around Christmas, prompting the city to issue new rules and recommendations restricting outdoor recreation.

The current lockdown in eastern Ontario went into effect Dec. 26 and is scheduled to last until Jan. 23. Premier Doug Ford said Friday it may need to be extended.

Numbers to watch

77.8: The number of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Ottawa residents.

1.07: The average number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t), is stable. OPH aims to keep the number below one.

4.7%: Ottawa's test positivity percentage continues to grow.

75%: OPH is falling short of its goal of reaching 90 per cent of confirmed cases within 24 hours of learning about their positive test.

Across the region

Western Quebec's health authority is reporting 65 new cases and for the first time since Monday, no new deaths.

Quebec's lockdown has been extended until Feb. 8 and includes an 8 p.m. curfew starting Saturday.

Renfrew County's health unit is reporting 12 more cases Friday, its highest count in about a month.