Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Five more people have died in western Quebec.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is reporting 68 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death.

The infection rate in Ottawa has risen dramatically since around Christmas, prompting the city to issue new rules and recommendations restricting outdoor recreation.

The current lockdown in eastern Ontario went into effect Dec. 26 and is scheduled to last until Jan. 23.

Numbers to watch

73.5: The number of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Ottawa residents has declined for the first time in several days.

1.07: The average number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t), continues to drop. Ottawa Public Health aims to keep the number below one.

14: There are active outbreaks at half of Ottawa's 28 long-term care homes.

21: The number of patients being treated in Ottawa hospitals for COVID-19, up from 12 a week ago.

Across the region

Western Quebec's health authority is reporting 41 new cases of COVID-19 and five more deaths, marking 11 fatalities in the region in just three days.

Quebec's lockdown has been extended until Feb. 8 and includes an 8 p.m. curfew, starting Saturday.